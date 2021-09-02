Triple M Footy On Air Schedule, Week 2 Finals 2021
Where and when Triple M Rocks Footy!
Here's how and where Triple M Rocks Footy around Australia for the second week of the finals - thanks to McDonald's.
And this weekend you can listen to the number one call team in the game wherever you stream, as Triple M Rocks Footy. Yes, even on your Smart Speakers. Just ask for your local Triple M station. Or better still get the LiSTNR App and find your local station there!
Triple M FM Melbourne (VIC time)
Friday 3 September Geelong vs Port Adelaide, Optus Stadium
6:00p - 11.00p
Bounce: 7:50pm
Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Nathan Brown, Jason Dunstall, Damian Barrett, Tania Armstrong, Ash Chua
Saturday 4 September Saturday Rub
12:00p - 2:00p
Call team: James Brayshaw, Wayne Carey, Billy Brownless, Damian Barrett, Bernie Vince
Saturday 4 September Footy Preview
6:00p - 7.00p
Call team: Leigh Montagna, Dale Thomas, Kate McCarthy, Simon Black
Saturday 4 September Brisbane vs Western Bulldogs, Gabba
7:00p - 10.30p
Bounce: 7:20pm
Call team: James Brayshaw, Brian Taylor, Wayne Carey, Leigh Montagna, Belinda Mellen, Ash Chua
All Triple M Melbourne coverage is networked to Albury, Bendigo, Shepparton, Mildura and Hit Warragul
Triple M FM Adelaide (SA time)
Friday 3 September Geelong vs Port Adelaide, Optus Stadium
6:00p - 10.30p
Bounce: 7:20pm
Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Nathan Brown, Jason Dunstall, Damian Barrett, Tania Armstrong, Ash Chua
Saturday 4 September Saturday Rub
11:30a - 1:30p
Call team: James Brayshaw, Wayne Carey, Billy Brownless, Damian Barrett, Bernie Vince
Saturday 4 September Footy Preview
5:30p - 6.30p
Call team: Leigh Montagna, Dale Thomas, Kate McCarthy, Simon Black
Saturday 4 September Brisbane vs Western Bulldogs, Gabba
6:30p - 10.00p
Bounce: 6:50pm
Call team: James Brayshaw, Brian Taylor, Wayne Carey, Leigh Montagna, Belinda Mellen, Ash Chua
All Triple M Adelaide coverage is networked to Triple M Mt Gambier
Triple M Sydney (NSW time)
Friday 3 September Geelong vs Port Adelaide, Optus Stadium
6:00p - 11.00p
Bounce: 7:50pm
Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Nathan Brown, Jason Dunstall, Damian Barrett, Tania Armstrong, Ash Chua
Triple M FM Brisbane (QLD time)
Saturday 4 September Brisbane vs Western Bulldogs, Gabba
7:00p - 10.30p
Bounce: 7:20pm
Call team: James Brayshaw, Brian Taylor, Wayne Carey, Leigh Montagna, Belinda Mellen, Ash Chua
Gold FM Gold Coast (QLD time)
No coverage.
Triple M Perth (WA time)
Friday 3 September Geelong vs Port Adelaide, Optus Stadium
4:00p - 9.00p
Bounce: 5:50pm
Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Nathan Brown, Jason Dunstall, Damian Barrett, Tania Armstrong, Ash Chua
Saturday 4 September Saturday Rub
10:00a - 12:00p
Call team: James Brayshaw, Wayne Carey, Billy Brownless, Damian Barrett, Bernie Vince
Saturday 4 September Footy Preview
4:00p - 5.00p
Call team: Leigh Montagna, Dale Thomas, Kate McCarthy, Simon Black
Saturday 4 September Brisbane vs Western Bulldogs, Gabba
5:00p - 8.30p
Bounce: 5:20pm
Call team: James Brayshaw, Brian Taylor, Wayne Carey, Leigh Montagna, Belinda Mellen, Ash Chua
All Triple M Perth coverage is networked to all Triple M WA Regionals