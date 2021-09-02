Triple M Footy On Air Schedule, Week 2 Finals 2021

Where and when Triple M Rocks Footy!

Here's how and where Triple M Rocks Footy around Australia for the second week of the finals - thanks to McDonald's.

And this weekend you can listen to the number one call team in the game wherever you stream, as Triple M Rocks Footy. Yes, even on your Smart Speakers. Just ask for your local Triple M station. Or better still get the LiSTNR App and find your local station there! 

Triple M FM Melbourne (VIC time)

Friday 3 September                                 Geelong vs Port Adelaide, Optus Stadium

6:00p - 11.00p

Bounce: 7:50pm

Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Nathan Brown, Jason Dunstall, Damian Barrett, Tania Armstrong, Ash Chua

 

Saturday 4 September                             Saturday Rub 

12:00p - 2:00p

Call team: James Brayshaw, Wayne Carey, Billy Brownless, Damian Barrett, Bernie Vince

  

Saturday 4 September                            Footy Preview 

6:00p - 7.00p

Call team: Leigh Montagna, Dale Thomas, Kate McCarthy, Simon Black 

 

Saturday 4 September                           Brisbane vs Western Bulldogs, Gabba

7:00p - 10.30p

Bounce: 7:20pm

Call team: James Brayshaw, Brian Taylor, Wayne Carey, Leigh Montagna, Belinda Mellen, Ash Chua 

All Triple M Melbourne coverage is networked to Albury, Bendigo, Shepparton, Mildura and Hit Warragul

Triple M FM Adelaide (SA time)

Friday 3 September                                 Geelong vs Port Adelaide, Optus Stadium

6:00p - 10.30p

Bounce: 7:20pm

Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Nathan Brown, Jason Dunstall, Damian Barrett, Tania Armstrong, Ash Chua

 

Saturday 4 September                             Saturday Rub 

11:30a - 1:30p

Call team: James Brayshaw, Wayne Carey, Billy Brownless, Damian Barrett, Bernie Vince

  

Saturday 4 September                            Footy Preview 

5:30p - 6.30p

Call team: Leigh Montagna, Dale Thomas, Kate McCarthy, Simon Black 

 

Saturday 4 September                           Brisbane vs Western Bulldogs, Gabba

6:30p - 10.00p

Bounce: 6:50pm

Call team: James Brayshaw, Brian Taylor, Wayne Carey, Leigh Montagna, Belinda Mellen, Ash Chua 

All Triple M Adelaide coverage is networked to Triple M Mt Gambier

 

Triple M Sydney (NSW time)

Friday 3 September                                 Geelong vs Port Adelaide, Optus Stadium

6:00p - 11.00p

Bounce: 7:50pm

Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Nathan Brown, Jason Dunstall, Damian Barrett, Tania Armstrong, Ash Chua

​  

Triple M FM Brisbane (QLD time)

Saturday 4 September                           Brisbane vs Western Bulldogs, Gabba

7:00p - 10.30p

Bounce: 7:20pm

Call team: James Brayshaw, Brian Taylor, Wayne Carey, Leigh Montagna, Belinda Mellen, Ash Chua 

 

Gold FM Gold Coast (QLD time) 

No coverage.  

 

Triple M Perth (WA time) 

Friday 3 September                                 Geelong vs Port Adelaide, Optus Stadium

4:00p - 9.00p

Bounce: 5:50pm

Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Nathan Brown, Jason Dunstall, Damian Barrett, Tania Armstrong, Ash Chua

 

Saturday 4 September                             Saturday Rub 

10:00a - 12:00p

Call team: James Brayshaw, Wayne Carey, Billy Brownless, Damian Barrett, Bernie Vince

  

Saturday 4 September                            Footy Preview 

4:00p - 5.00p

Call team: Leigh Montagna, Dale Thomas, Kate McCarthy, Simon Black 

 

Saturday 4 September                           Brisbane vs Western Bulldogs, Gabba

5:00p - 8.30p

Bounce: 5:20pm

Call team: James Brayshaw, Brian Taylor, Wayne Carey, Leigh Montagna, Belinda Mellen, Ash Chua 

All Triple M Perth coverage is networked to all Triple M WA Regionals

