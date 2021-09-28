Triple M Footy's 25 Moments: 15-11

Leading up to the Grand Final we compiled the very best moments EVER on Triple M Footy. From old Saturday Rub gold to on-air blow ups, this countdown had it all! 

We now move on to moments 15-11:

15. Chua introduces 'Scont' Pendlebury (2012)

14. Dying Moments of the 1999 Carlton v Essendon prelim (1999)

13. Spud's Rant - "It's clobbering time" (2012)

12. Freo stun Geelong in a final at Kardinia Park (2013)

11: Jake 'PUSH UP' King compilation 

Triple M Footy 25 Moments in 25 Years
