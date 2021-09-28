Triple M Footy's 25 Moments: 15-11
PUSH UPPPP
Leading up to the Grand Final we compiled the very best moments EVER on Triple M Footy. From old Saturday Rub gold to on-air blow ups, this countdown had it all!
We now move on to moments 15-11:
15. Chua introduces 'Scont' Pendlebury (2012)
14. Dying Moments of the 1999 Carlton v Essendon prelim (1999)
13. Spud's Rant - "It's clobbering time" (2012)
12. Freo stun Geelong in a final at Kardinia Park (2013)
11: Jake 'PUSH UP' King compilation
