Triple M Footy's 25 Moments: 20-16

Some gold here!

Leading up to the Grand Final we compiled the very best moments EVER on Triple M Footy. From old Saturday Rub gold to on-air blow ups, this countdown had it all! 

We now move on to moments 20-16: 

20. Alastair Lynch throwing haymakers in the 2004 Grand Final (2004)

19. Spud's Chompers 

18. The Best & Worst of Billy's Quiz

17. BT's Aaarrrggghhhh (2001)

16. Chief rips into Sam & JB (2005)

LISTEN HERE: 

If you're after more, catch the full podcast special on the LiSTRN app or click below! 

