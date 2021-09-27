Triple M Footy's 25 Moments: 20-16

Leading up to the Grand Final we compiled the very best moments EVER on Triple M Footy. From old Saturday Rub gold to on-air blow ups, this countdown had it all!

We now move on to moments 20-16:

20. Alastair Lynch throwing haymakers in the 2004 Grand Final (2004)

19. Spud's Chompers

18. The Best & Worst of Billy's Quiz

17. BT's Aaarrrggghhhh (2001)

16. Chief rips into Sam & JB (2005)

LISTEN HERE:

If you're after more, catch the full podcast special on the LiSTRN app or click below!