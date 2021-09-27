Triple M Footy's 25 Moments: 25-21

The countdown has started!

Leading up to the Grand Final we compiled the very best moments EVER on Triple M Footy. From old Saturday Rub gold to on-air blow ups, this countdown had it all! 

Today we start with moments 25-21:

25. Line In The Sand melee (2004) 

24. BT's autobiography (2009)

23. Dusty's 2020 Grand Final (2020)

22. Spud's Coaching Tapes (2012)

21. Billy's 'Bunny Chop' in the 1989 Grand Final (2019)  

LISTEN HERE: 

If you're after more, catch the full podcast special on the LiSTRN app or click below! 

27 September 2021

Triple M Footy 25 Moments in 25 Years
