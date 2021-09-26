Triple M Footy's 25 Moments In 25 Years: Line In The Sand

From Round 11, 2004!

It's one of the most infamous incidents in recent memory, and as part of Triple M Footy's 25 Moments in 25 years, we've taken a look back at our call of the 'Line in the Sand' game between Hawthorn and Essendon.

The long-standing rivalry between the Hawks and Bombers blew up in Round 11, 2004 and the Triple M call team on the day of James Brayshaw, Brian Taylor, Jason Dunstall and Sam Newman couldn't quite believe the carnage they were seeing!

LISTEN HERE:

"Ohh they're bangin' in, have a look at them!"

Catch the top 25 moments from 25 years of Triple M Footy right here:

