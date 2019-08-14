Triple M Footy's Tony Armstrong To Become First Aboriginal Play-By-Play Caller On Commercial Radio

Tony Armstrong is set to become the first Indigenous play-by-play caller on commercial radio when he commentates on the Richmond v West Coast match at the MCG this weekend.

Tony joined the Hot Breakfast team to discuss his achievement and the pathways he took to get there.

Tony played for Adelaide, Sydney and Collingwood in his AFL career, and has been calling for the National Indigenous Radio Service for the last two years.

He was a member of the AFL’s first all-Indigenous commentary team on last year’s grand final, and has also been doing special comments for Triple M Footy for the last two years.

This weekend marks his first foray into the main calling chair for the blockbuster 3rd v 4th clash at the MCG.

“I'm really excited and humbled by the opportunity to call this Sunday’s game,” Armstrong said.

“To be the first Aboriginal caller on commercial radio is something I’m really proud of.

“I’m a big believer in seeing and hearing more black voices across mainstream media, at the moment there just aren’t enough.

“Being able to do something I'm so passionate about while representing my people and breaking a glass ceiling is an honour and not something I take for granted.

“I would like to publicly thank Ewan Giles from Triple M for giving me this opportunity and also recognise the work Andrew Underwood does for all Indigenous men and women wanting to get involved in broadcasting.”

Image: Martin Keep/AFL Photos

Triple M AFL Content Director Ewan Giles said he was impressed with Tony’s drive to improve.

“Tony has impressed with his dedication and commitment to improving his craft,” Giles said.

“While he has been play-by- play calling with NIRS over the past 12 months, he has been working with us to fine-tune his skills and is now ready to make his mark as a caller on Triple M Footy.

“I would like to personally thank Andrew Underwood and the team at NIRS for giving Tony his start in AFL commentary.”

AFL General Manager Inclusion and Social Policy Tanya Hosch said it was important to see more Indigenous voices in the footy landscape.

Image: Martin Keep/AFL Photos

“I am extremely pleased that Tony has been presented with an opportunity to call this weekend’s match on Triple M Footy, an opportunity he has worked incredibly hard to earn,” Hosch said.

“This is a step in the right direction to ensure we have more Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people represented in mainstream football media.”

Tony will be calling the action in the Richmond v West Coast game at the Triple MCG on Sunday August 18, where he will be joined by Mark Howard, Wayne Carey, Rodney Eade, Sarah Olle and Ash Chua from midday.

