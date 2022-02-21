Celebrating The Unsung Heroes Of Live Music On National Roadies Day

Triple M's National Roadies Day

22/02/2022 is Triple M's National Roadies Day. A day where we show our appreciation for the blood, sweat, and tears our roadies put in day in and night out to bring our favourite concerts to life.

Busby Marou, Paul Kelly, Diesel, Powderfinger, Midnight Oil, Choirboys, Pete Murray, and Richard Clapton join us to celebrate the unsung heroes of live music.

Have a listen to the full chat below:

