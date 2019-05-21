Triple M Newcastle Presents A Day On The Green with Rob Thomas

Multi-award winning singer-songwriter Rob Thomas has announced his Australian tour.

In the country to promote his brand-new album Chip Tooth Smile, Rob will return for a massive national tour this November.

Having built a strong following fronting Matchbox 20, Rob Thomas is hugely successful as a solo artist and will play favourites from his 30+ year career, along with tracks from the new album Chip Tooth Smile.

Tickets on sale 12PM Wednesday, May 8.

Chip Tooth Smile is the fourth solo album from Rob Thomas, available online and in-stores now.

More info: robthomasmusic.com

ROB THOMAS - CHIP TOOTH TOUR 2019 BIMBADGEN SATURDAY NOVEMBER 16