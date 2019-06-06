Give Me 5 For Kids screening of Toy Story 4

Woody has always been confident about his place in the world and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. But when Bonnie adds a reluctant new toy called “Forky” to her room, a road trip adventure alongside old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy. Directed by Josh Cooley (“Riley’s First Date?”) and produced by Jonas Rivera (“Inside Out,” “Up”) and Mark Nielsen (associate producer “Inside Out”), Disney•Pixar’s “Toy Story 4” ventures to cinemas on June 20, 2019.

We are hosting our very own special screening of Toy Story 4 and we would love to see you there!

All funds raised go direct to the John Hunter Children's Hospital

When: Thursday June 20

Where: Hoyts Charlestown

Time: 6pm arrival for 6.30pm start

Tickets: Are inclusive of a small popcorn and drink

Adults: $36.50 and Children: $26.50