Triple M NRL On-Air Coverage Finals Week 2 2022

FINALS WEEK 2 BROADCAST SCHEDULE

Friday September 16

Semi-Final 1: Eels vs. Raiders

Live coverage 6pm (AEST) & kickoff from 7:50pm (AEST): Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Central West, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Mid-North Coast and now available to stream around the country on the LiSTNR App!

Saturday September 17

12pm-2pm (AEST): Triple M NRL's Saturday Scrum: Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Central West, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central QLD, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville and now available around the country on the LiSTNR App!

Semi-Final 2: Sharks vs. Rabbitohs

Live coverage 7pm (AEST) & kickoff from 8pm (AEST): Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Central West, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central QLD, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville and now available around the country on the LiSTNR App!

Sunday September 18

Coverage from 1pm (AEST): Triple M NRL's Sunday Sin-Bin: Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Central West, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central QLD, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville and now available around the country on the LiSTNR App!

Hear all the action no matter where you are in Australia on the LiSTNR App!