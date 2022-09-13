Triple M NRL On-Air Coverage Finals Week 2 2022
Where and when Triple M Rocks Footy!
FINALS WEEK 2 BROADCAST SCHEDULE
Friday September 16
Semi-Final 1: Eels vs. Raiders
Live coverage 6pm (AEST) & kickoff from 7:50pm (AEST): Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Central West, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Mid-North Coast and now available to stream around the country on the LiSTNR App!
Saturday September 17
12pm-2pm (AEST): Triple M NRL's Saturday Scrum: Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Central West, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central QLD, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville and now available around the country on the LiSTNR App!
Semi-Final 2: Sharks vs. Rabbitohs
Live coverage 7pm (AEST) & kickoff from 8pm (AEST): Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Central West, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central QLD, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville and now available around the country on the LiSTNR App!
Sunday September 18
Coverage from 1pm (AEST): Triple M NRL's Sunday Sin-Bin: Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Central West, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central QLD, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville and now available around the country on the LiSTNR App!
Hear all the action no matter where you are in Australia on the LiSTNR App!