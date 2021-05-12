Triple M NRL's Magic Round On-Air Coverage & Broadcast Schedule

2021 NRL MAGIC ROUND BROADCAST SCHEDULE

Friday May 14

Tigers vs. Knights

Live coverage and kickoff from 6pm (AEST): Join Ryan Girdler, Mark Geyer, Brent Read and Anthony Maroon for the call.

Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville, streaming on the LiSTNR App and around the world on the Triple M NRL App.

Sea Eagles vs. Broncos

Live coverage immediately following: Join Mark Geyer, Wendell Sailor, Emma Lawrence & Ben Dobbin for the call.

Saturday May 15

12pm-3pm (AEST): Triple M NRL's Saturday Scrum with Mark Geyer, Ryan Girdler, Brent Read, Peter Sterling & Tony Squires.

Bulldogs vs. Raiders

Kickoff 3pm (AEST): Join your call team of Peter Sterling, Wendell Sailor, Ben Dobbin & Anthony Maroon.

Sunday May 16

1pm-4pm (AEST): Triple M NRL's Sunday Sin-Bin with Gorden Tallis Paul Kent, Brent Read and Anthony Maroon.

Storm vs. Dragons

Kickoff 4:05pm (AEST): Join your call team of Gorden Tallis, Ryan Girdler, Emma Lawrence and Dan Ginnane.

Titans vs. Panthers

Live coverage & kickoff from 6:25pm (AEST): Join your call team of Ben Hannant, Ben Dobbin & Andy Raymond.

