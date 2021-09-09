Triple M NRL's On-Air Schedule: Finals Week 1

2021 NRL FINAL WEEK 1 BROADCAST SCHEDULE

Friday September 10

Melbourne Storm vs. Manly Sea Eagles

Live coverage from 7pm (AEST): Join Ryan Girdler, Mark Geyer, Ben Dobbin & Dan Ginnane for the call.

Kickoff 7:50pm (AEST): Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville & streaming on the LiSTNR App!

Saturday September 11

12pm-3pm (AEST): Triple M NRL's Saturday Scrum with Ryan Girdler, Mark Geyer, Brent Read & Tony Squires.

Sydney Roosters vs. Gold Coast Titans

Live coverage from 5pm (AEST): Join your call team of Mark Geyer, Peter Sterling, Wally Lewis and Anthony Maroon.

Penrith Panthers vs. South Sydney Rabbitohs

Live coverage immediately following Roosters vs. Titans Elimination Final: Join your call team of Peter Sterling, Wendell Sailor, Wally Lewis and Anthony Maroon.

Sunday September 12

1pm-4pm (AEST): Triple M NRL's Sunday Sin-Bin with Gorden Tallis, Paul Kent, James Hooper and Anthony Maroon.

Parramatta Eels vs. Newcastle Knights

Join your call team of Ryan Girdler, James Graham, Ben Dobbin and Dan Ginnane.

