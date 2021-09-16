Triple M NRL's On-Air Schedule: Finals Week 2
2021 NRL FINAL WEEK 2 BROADCAST SCHEDULE
Friday September 17
Semi-Final #1: Manly Sea Eagles vs. Sydney Roosters
Live coverage from 7pm (AEST): Join Mark Geyer, Peter Sterling, Ben Dobbin & Anthony Maroon for the call.
Kickoff 7:50pm (AEST): Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville & streaming on the LiSTNR App!
Saturday September 18
12pm-3pm (AEST): Triple M NRL's Saturday Scrum with Ryan Girdler, Mark Geyer, Brent Read & Tony Squires.
Semi-Final #2: Penrith Panthers vs. Parramatta Eels
Live coverage from 7pm (AEST): Join your call team of Ryan Girdler, Wendell Sailor, Ben Dobbin & Dan Ginnane.
Sunday September 19
1pm-4pm (AEST): Triple M NRL's Sunday Sin-Bin with Gorden Tallis, Paul Kent, James Hooper and Anthony Maroon.
