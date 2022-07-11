Triple M NRL's On-Air Schedule | State Of Origin III The Decider

Here at Triple M, we’ve got you covered for every minute of every Origin encounter!

2021 STATE OF ORIGIN GAME III: THE DECIDER

Wednesday July 13

QLD Maroons vs. NSW Blues - Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

LIVE COVERAGE FROM 6PM (AEST), KICKOFF 8:10pm (AEST): Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Gold Coast, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville & streaming on the LiSTNR App

Live & exclusive on the LiSTNR AppTriple M Melbourne, Triple M Adelaide & Triple M Perth. 

CALL TEAM: Wendell Sailor, Ryan Girdler, Ben Dobbin and Dan Ginnane.

11 July 2022

