Triple M NRL's Round 11 On-Air Coverage & Broadcast Schedule
2021 NRL ROUND 11 BROADCAST SCHEDULE
Thursday May 20
Cowboys vs. Knights
Live coverage from 7pm (AEST): Join Ryan Girdler, Mark Geyer and Dan Ginnane for the call.
Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville & streaming on the LiSTNR App!
Friday May 21
Warriors vs. Tigers
Live coverage and kickoff from 6pm (AEST): Join Ryan Girdler, Mark Geyer, Brent Read and Anthony Maroon for the call.
Saturday May 22
12pm-3pm (AEST): Triple M NRL's Saturday Scrum with Mark Geyer, Ryan Girdler, Brent Read, Peter Sterling & Tony Squires.
Titans vs. Bulldogs
Kickoff 3pm (AEST): Join your call team of Peter Sterling, Wendell Sailor, Adam Jackson & Anthony Maroon.
Roosters vs. Broncos
Live coverage and kickoff from 5:30pm (AEST): Join Gorden Tallis, Ben Hannant, Emma Lawrence & Ben Dobbin for the call.
Sunday May 23
1pm-4pm (AEST): Triple M NRL's Sunday Sin-Bin with Gorden Tallis Paul Kent, James Hooper and Anthony Maroon.
Eels vs. Manly
Kickoff 4:05pm (AEST): Join your call team of Gorden Tallis, Wendell Sailor, Brent Read and Dan Ginnane.
