Triple M NRL's Round 12 On-Air Coverage & Broadcast Schedule

2021 NRL ROUND 12 BROADCAST SCHEDULE

Thursday May 27

Broncos vs. Storm

Live coverage from 7pm (AEST): Join Ryan Girdler, Mark Geyer, Ben Dobbin and Dan Ginnane for the call.

Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville & streaming on the LiSTNR App!

Friday May 28

Cowboys vs. Warriors

Live coverage and kickoff from 6pm (AEST): Join Ryan Girdler, Wendell Sailor & Anthony Maroon for the call.

Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville & streaming on the LiSTNR App!

Saturday May 29

12pm-3pm (AEST): Triple M NRL's Saturday Scrum with Mark Geyer, Ryan Girdler, Brent Read, Peter Sterling & Tony Squires.

Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville & streaming on the LiSTNR App!

Panthers vs. Bulldogs

Kickoff 3pm (AEST): Join your call team of Peter Sterling, Wendell Sailor & Anthony Maroon.

Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Townsville & streaming on the LiSTNR App!

Sunday May 30

1pm-4pm (AEST): Triple M NRL's Sunday Sin-Bin with Gorden Tallis Paul Kent, James Hooper and Anthony Maroon.

Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Central West, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville & streaming on the LiSTNR App!

Sharks vs. Titans

At 2pm (AEST) Triple M Gold Coast, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville will switch from the Sunday Sin-Bin to the Sharks clash with the Titans.

Join your call team of Ben Hannant & Andy Raymond for the call.

Knights vs. Sea Eagles

Kickoff 4:05pm (AEST): Join your call team of Gorden Tallis, Benji Marshall, Brent Read and Dan Ginnane.

Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Central West, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville & streaming on the LiSTNR App!