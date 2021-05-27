Triple M NRL's Round 12 On-Air Coverage & Broadcast Schedule
Triple M Rocks Footy!
2021 NRL ROUND 12 BROADCAST SCHEDULE
Thursday May 27
Broncos vs. Storm
Live coverage from 7pm (AEST): Join Ryan Girdler, Mark Geyer, Ben Dobbin and Dan Ginnane for the call.
Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville & streaming on the LiSTNR App!
Friday May 28
Cowboys vs. Warriors
Live coverage and kickoff from 6pm (AEST): Join Ryan Girdler, Wendell Sailor & Anthony Maroon for the call.
Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville & streaming on the LiSTNR App!
Saturday May 29
12pm-3pm (AEST): Triple M NRL's Saturday Scrum with Mark Geyer, Ryan Girdler, Brent Read, Peter Sterling & Tony Squires.
Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville & streaming on the LiSTNR App!
Panthers vs. Bulldogs
Kickoff 3pm (AEST): Join your call team of Peter Sterling, Wendell Sailor & Anthony Maroon.
Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Townsville & streaming on the LiSTNR App!
Sunday May 30
1pm-4pm (AEST): Triple M NRL's Sunday Sin-Bin with Gorden Tallis Paul Kent, James Hooper and Anthony Maroon.
Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Central West, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville & streaming on the LiSTNR App!
Sharks vs. Titans
At 2pm (AEST) Triple M Gold Coast, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville will switch from the Sunday Sin-Bin to the Sharks clash with the Titans.
Join your call team of Ben Hannant & Andy Raymond for the call.
Knights vs. Sea Eagles
Kickoff 4:05pm (AEST): Join your call team of Gorden Tallis, Benji Marshall, Brent Read and Dan Ginnane.
Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Central West, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville & streaming on the LiSTNR App!