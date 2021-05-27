Triple M NRL's Round 12 On-Air Coverage & Broadcast Schedule

Triple M Rocks Footy!

Article heading image for Triple M NRL's Round 12 On-Air Coverage & Broadcast Schedule

2021 NRL ROUND 12 BROADCAST SCHEDULE 

Thursday May 27

Broncos vs. Storm

Live coverage from 7pm (AEST): Join Ryan Girdler, Mark Geyer, Ben Dobbin and Dan Ginnane for the call. 

Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville & streaming on the LiSTNR App

Friday May 28

Cowboys vs. Warriors

Live coverage and kickoff from 6pm (AEST): Join Ryan Girdler, Wendell Sailor & Anthony Maroon for the call. 

Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville & streaming on the LiSTNR App

Saturday May 29

12pm-3pm (AEST): Triple M NRL's Saturday Scrum with Mark Geyer, Ryan Girdler, Brent Read, Peter Sterling & Tony Squires. 

Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville & streaming on the LiSTNR App

Panthers vs. Bulldogs

Kickoff 3pm (AEST): Join your call team of Peter Sterling, Wendell Sailor & Anthony Maroon. 

Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Townsville & streaming on the LiSTNR App

Sunday May 30

1pm-4pm (AEST): Triple M NRL's Sunday Sin-Bin with Gorden Tallis Paul Kent, James Hooper and Anthony Maroon. 

Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Central West, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville & streaming on the LiSTNR App

Sharks vs. Titans

At 2pm (AEST) Triple M Gold Coast, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville will switch from the Sunday Sin-Bin to the Sharks clash with the Titans.

Join your call team of Ben Hannant & Andy Raymond for the call. 

Knights vs. Sea Eagles

Kickoff 4:05pm (AEST): Join your call team of Gorden Tallis, Benji Marshall, Brent Read and Dan Ginnane. 

Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Central West, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville & streaming on the LiSTNR App

Hear all the action no matter where you are in Australia on the LiSTNR App!

27 May 2021

Triple M NRL
Listen Live!
Triple M NRL
Triple M NRL
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs