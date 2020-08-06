Triple M NRL's Round 13 On-Air Coverage & Broadcast Schedule

Hear all the action no matter where you are in Australia online and via the Triple M NRL App .

2020 NRL ROUND 13 BROADCAST SCHEDULE

Thursday August 6

Dragons vs. Roosters

Live coverage from 7pm (AEST): Join Mark Geyer, Nathan Brown, Brent Read & Dan Ginnane for the call.

Kickoff 7:50pm (AEST): Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Townsville, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Darling Downs or no matter where you are in Australia via the Triple M NRL App.

Friday August 7

Sea Eagles vs. Warriors

Live coverage and kickoff from 6pm (AEST): Join Ryan Girdler, Mark Geyer and Anthony Maroon for the call.

Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Townsville, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Darling Downs or no matter where you are in Australia via the Triple M NRL App.

Rabbitohs vs. Broncos

Coverage immediately following the preceding game: Join your call team of Ben Dobbin, Gorden Tallis and Ben Hannant.

Listen live on Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Townsville, Triple M Cairns or no matter where you are in Australia via the Triple M NRL App.

Saturday August 8

12pm-3pm (AEST): Triple M NRL's Saturday Scrum with Ryan Girdler, Mark Geyer, Emma Lawrence & Tony Squires.

Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Townsville, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Darling Downs or no matter where you are in Australia via the Triple M NRL App.

Storm vs. Bulldogs

Kick-off 3pm (AEST): Join your call team of Peter Sterling, Ryan Girdler, Adam Jackson and Anthony Maroon.

Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Townsville, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Darling Downs or no matter where you are in Australia via the Triple M NRL App.

Sunday August 9

1pm-4pm (AEST): Triple M NRL's Sunday Sin-Bin with Gorden Tallis, Paul Kent, James Hooper and Anthony Maroon.

Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Central West, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville or no matter where you are in Australia via the Triple M NRL App.

Sharks vs. Eels

Kickoff 4:05pm (AEST): Join your call team of Wendell Sailor, Nathan Brown, Brent Read, and Dan Ginnane.

Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Central West, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Darling Downs or no matter where you are in Australia via the Triple M NRL App.

