Triple M NRL's Round 18 On-Air Coverage & Broadcast Schedule
TRIPLE M ROCKS FOOTY
Hear all the action no matter where you are in Australia online and via the Triple M NRL App.
2020 NRL ROUND 18 BROADCAST SCHEDULE
Thursday September 10
Tigers vs. Rabbitohs
Live coverage from 7pm (AEST): Join Mark Geyer, Wendell Sailor, Emma Lawrence & Dan Ginnane for the call.
Kickoff 7:50pm (AEST): Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Central West, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville or no matter where you are in Australia via the Triple M NRL App.
Friday September 11
Bulldogs vs. Sea Eagles
Live coverage and kickoff from 6pm (AEST): Join Ryan Girdler, Mark Geyer and Anthony Maroon for the call.
Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Townsville, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Darling Downs or no matter where you are in Australia via the Triple M NRL App.
Saturday September 12
12pm-3pm (AEST): Triple M NRL's Saturday Scrum with Ryan Girdler, Nathan Brown, Emma Lawrence & Tony Squires.
Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central QLD, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville or no matter where you are in Australia via the Triple M NRL App.
Dragons vs. Radiers
Kick-off 3pm (AEST): Join your call team of Peter Sterling, Ryan Girdler, Brent Read and Anthony Maroon.
Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central QLD, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville or no matter where you are in Australia via the Triple M NRL App.
Titans vs. Broncos
Coverage immediately following the preceding game: Join your call team of Ben Dobbin, Ben Hannant & Gorden Tallis.
Listen live on Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central QLD, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville or no matter where you are in Australia via the Triple M NRL App.
Sunday September 13
1pm-4pm (AEST): Triple M NRL's Sunday Sin-Bin with Gorden Tallis, Paul Kent, James Hooper and Anthony Maroon.
Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Central West, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central QLD, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Townsville or no matter where you are in Australia via the Triple M NRL App.
Storm vs. Cowboys
Kickoff 4:05pm (AEST): Join your call team of Wendell Sailor, Nathan Brown, Adam Jackson and Dan Ginnane.
Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Central West, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central QLD, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Townsville or no matter where you are in Australia via the Triple M NRL App.
Sharks vs. Warriors
Coverage immediately following the preceding game: Join your call team of Ben Dobbin, Ben Hannant, Brent Read & Gorden Tallis.
Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Central West, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Dubbo or no matter where you are in Australia via the Triple M NRL App.
Hear all the action no matter where you are in Australia online and via the Triple M NRL App.