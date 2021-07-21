Triple M NRL's Round 19 On-Air Coverage & Broadcast Schedule

Triple M Rocks Footy!

Article heading image for Triple M NRL's Round 19 On-Air Coverage & Broadcast Schedule

2021 NRL ROUND 19 BROADCAST SCHEDULE 

Thursday July 22

Eels vs. Raiders 

Live coverage from 7pm (AEST): Join Ryan Girdler, Wendell Sailor, Ben Dobbin and Dan Ginnane for the call. 

Kickoff 7:50pm (AEST): Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville & streaming on the LiSTNR App

Friday July 23

Roosters vs. Knights 

Live coverage & kickoff 6pm (AEST): Join Ryan Girdler, Mark Geyer, Adam Jackson and Anthony Maroon for the call. 

Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville & streaming on the LiSTNR App

Saturday July 24

12pm-3pm (AEST): Triple M NRL's Saturday Scrum with Ryan Girdler, James Graham, Brent Read & Tony Squires. 

Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville & streaming on the LiSTNR App

Rabbitohs vs. Warriors

Live coverage and kickoff from 3pm (AEST): Join your call team of Peter Sterling, Wendell Sailor, Adam Jackson & Anthony Maroon. 

Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Townsville & streaming on the LiSTNR App!

Panthers vs. Broncos

Live coverage from 7:30pm (AEST): Join Ben Hannant, Gorden Tallis, Adam Jackson & Ben Dobbin for the call. 

Listen live on Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville & streaming on the LiSTNR App

Sunday July 25

1pm-4pm (AEST): Triple M NRL's Sunday Sin-Bin with Gorden Tallis, Paul Kent, James Hooper and Anthony Maroon. 

Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane & streaming on the LiSTNR App

Dragons vs. Titans

Live coverage & kickoff from 2pm (AEST): Listen live on Triple M Gold Coast, Triple M Central West, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville & streaming on the LiSTNR App

Bulldogs vs. Sharks

Kickoff 4:05pm (AEST): Join your call team of Ryan Girdler, Wendell Sailor, Adam Jackson & Dan Ginnane. 

Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville & streaming on the LiSTNR App

Hear all the action no matter where you are in Australia on the LiSTNR App!

21 hours ago

Triple M NRL
Listen Live!
Triple M NRL
Triple M NRL
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs