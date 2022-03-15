Triple M NRL's Round 2 On-Air Coverage & Broadcast Schedule
2022 NRL ROUND 2 BROADCAST SCHEDULE
Thursday March 17
Storm vs. Rabbitohs
Live coverage from 7pm (AEDT): Join Benji Marshall, Wendell Sailor, Nat Yoannidis & Dan Ginnane for the call.
Kickoff 8:05pm (AEDT): Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville & streaming on the LiSTNR App!
Friday March 18
Dragons vs. Panthers
Live coverage & kickoff 6pm (AEDT): Join Ryan Girdler, Wendell Sailor, Brent Read and Anthony Maroon for the call.
Saturday March 19
12pm-3pm (AEDT): Triple M NRL's Saturday Scrum with Ryan Girdler, Dave Riccio, Christian Welch, Aaron Woods & Tony Squires.
Titans vs. Warriors
Live coverage and kickoff from 3pm (AEDT): Join your call team of Ryan Girdler, Aaron Woods, Ben Dobbin & Anthony Maroon.
Sunday March 20
1pm-4pm (AEDT): Triple M NRL's Sunday Sin-Bin with Gorden Tallis, Paul Kent, James Hooper and Anthony Maroon.
Knights vs. Tigers
Kickoff 4:05pm (AEDT): Join your call team of James Graham, Gorden Tallis, Brent Read & Dan Ginnane.
Bulldogs vs. Broncos
Live coverage & kickoff from 6:15pm (AEDT): Join your call team of Ben Te'o, Ryan Girdler, Dave Riccio & Andy Raymond.
