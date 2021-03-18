Triple M NRL's Round 2 On-Air Coverage & Broadcast Schedule

2021 NRL ROUND 2 BROADCAST SCHEDULE

Thursday March 18

Eels vs. Storm

Live coverage from 7pm (AEDT): Join Wendell Sailor, Ryan Girdler, Emma Lawrence & Dan Ginnane for the call.

Kickoff 8:05pm (AEDT): Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville and now available around the country on the LiSTNR App!

Friday March 19

Warriors vs. Knights

Live coverage and kickoff from 6pm (AEDT): Join Ryan Girdler, Mark Geyer, Brent Read and Anthony Maroon for the call.

Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville and now available around the country on the LiSTNR App!

Titans vs. Broncos

Kick-off 8:05pm (AEDT): Join your call team of Gorden Tallis, Ben Hannant, Adam Jackson and Ben Dobbin.

Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville and now available around the country on the LiSTNR App!

Saturday March 20

12pm-3pm (AEDT): Triple M NRL's Saturday Scrum with Mark Geyer, Ryan Girdler, Peter Sterling, Brent Read & Tony Squires.

Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville and now available around the country on the LiSTNR App!

Bulldogs vs. Panthers

Kick-off 3pm (AEDT): Join your call team of Peter Sterling, Wendell Sailor, Aaron Woods and Anthony Maroon.

Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville and now available around the country on the LiSTNR App!

Cowboys vs. Dragons

Live coverage and kickoff from 7:30pm (AEDT): Listen live on Triple M Townsville, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Mackay and around the country via the Triple M NRL App!

Sunday March 21

1pm-4pm (AEDT): Triple M NRL's Sunday Sin-Bin with Gorden Tallis Paul Kent, James Hooper and Anthony Maroon.

Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville and now available around the country on the LiSTNR App!

Tigers vs. Roosters

Kickoff 4:05pm (AEDT): Join your call team of Wendell Sailor, Benji Marshall, Brent Read and Dan Ginnane.

Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville and now available around the country on the LiSTNR App!

Sharks vs. Raiders

Kickoff 6:15pm (AEDT): Join your call team of Gorden Tallis, Ben Hannant and Andy Raymond.

Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville and now available around the country on the LiSTNR App!