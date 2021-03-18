Triple M NRL's Round 2 On-Air Coverage & Broadcast Schedule
THE FOOTY'S BACK!
2021 NRL ROUND 2 BROADCAST SCHEDULE
Thursday March 18
Eels vs. Storm
Live coverage from 7pm (AEDT): Join Wendell Sailor, Ryan Girdler, Emma Lawrence & Dan Ginnane for the call.
Kickoff 8:05pm (AEDT): Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville and now available around the country on the LiSTNR App!
Friday March 19
Warriors vs. Knights
Live coverage and kickoff from 6pm (AEDT): Join Ryan Girdler, Mark Geyer, Brent Read and Anthony Maroon for the call.
Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville and now available around the country on the LiSTNR App!
Titans vs. Broncos
Kick-off 8:05pm (AEDT): Join your call team of Gorden Tallis, Ben Hannant, Adam Jackson and Ben Dobbin.
Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville and now available around the country on the LiSTNR App!
Saturday March 20
12pm-3pm (AEDT): Triple M NRL's Saturday Scrum with Mark Geyer, Ryan Girdler, Peter Sterling, Brent Read & Tony Squires.
Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville and now available around the country on the LiSTNR App!
Bulldogs vs. Panthers
Kick-off 3pm (AEDT): Join your call team of Peter Sterling, Wendell Sailor, Aaron Woods and Anthony Maroon.
Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville and now available around the country on the LiSTNR App!
Cowboys vs. Dragons
Live coverage and kickoff from 7:30pm (AEDT): Listen live on Triple M Townsville, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Mackay and around the country via the Triple M NRL App!
Sunday March 21
1pm-4pm (AEDT): Triple M NRL's Sunday Sin-Bin with Gorden Tallis Paul Kent, James Hooper and Anthony Maroon.
Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville and now available around the country on the LiSTNR App!
Tigers vs. Roosters
Kickoff 4:05pm (AEDT): Join your call team of Wendell Sailor, Benji Marshall, Brent Read and Dan Ginnane.
Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville and now available around the country on the LiSTNR App!
Sharks vs. Raiders
Kickoff 6:15pm (AEDT): Join your call team of Gorden Tallis, Ben Hannant and Andy Raymond.
Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville and now available around the country on the LiSTNR App!