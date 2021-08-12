Triple M NRL's Round 22 On-Air Coverage & Broadcast Schedule

2021 NRL ROUND 22 BROADCAST SCHEDULE

Thursday August 12

Storm vs. Raiders

Live coverage from 7pm (AEST): Join Ryan Girdler, Wendell Sailor, Ben Dobbin & Dan Ginnane for the call.

Kickoff 7:50pm (AEST): Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville & streaming on the LiSTNR App!

Friday August 13

Dragons vs. Panthers

Live coverage & kickoff 6pm (AEST): Join Ryan Girdler, Mark Geyer, Adam Jackson and Anthony Maroon for the call.

Broncos vs. Roosters

Live coverage and kickoff from 7:55pm (AEST): Join Gorden Tallis, Ben Hannant, Adam Jackson and Ben Dobbin for the call.

Saturday August 14

12pm-3pm (AEST): Triple M NRL's Saturday Scrum with Ryan Girdler, Mark Geyer, Brent Read, Peter Sterling & Tony Squires.

Rabbitohs vs. Titans

Live coverage and kickoff from 3pm (AEST): Join your call team of Peter Sterling, Wendell Sailor, Adam Jackson & Anthony Maroon.

Sunday August 15

1pm-4pm (AEST): Triple M NRL's Sunday Sin-Bin with Gorden Tallis, Paul Kent, James Hooper and Anthony Maroon.

Sharks vs. Knights

Kickoff 4:05pm (AEST): Join your call team of James Graham, Ryan Girdler, Ben Dobbin & Dan Ginnane.

