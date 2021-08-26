Triple M NRL's Round 24 On-Air Coverage & Broadcast Schedule

2021 NRL ROUND 24 BROADCAST SCHEDULE

Thursday August 26

Knights vs. Titans

Live coverage from 7pm (AEST): Join Ryan Girdler, Mark Geyer, Adam Jackson & Dan Ginnane for the call.

Kickoff 7:50pm (AEST): Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville, Triple M Gold Coast & streaming on the LiSTNR App!

Friday August 27

Warriors vs. Raiders

Live coverage & kickoff 6pm (AEST): Join Ryan Girdler, Wendell Sailor and Anthony Maroon for the call.

Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville & streaming on the LiSTNR App!

Saturday August 28

12pm-3pm (AEST): Triple M NRL's Saturday Scrum with Ryan Girdler, Mark Geyer, Brent Read, Peter Sterling & Tony Squires.

Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central West, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville & streaming on the LiSTNR App!

Dragons vs. Cowboys

Live coverage and kickoff from 3pm (AEST): Join your call team of Peter Sterling, Wendell Sailor & Anthony Maroon.

Listen live Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Central West & Triple M Newcastle & streaming on the LiSTNR App!

*Triple M Sydney & some NSW Regional stations will switch to the AFL Elimination Final after the Saturday Scrum. Head to the LiSTNR or Triple M NRL App for our call of the Dragons & Cowboys clash*

Sharks vs. Broncos

Live coverage and kickoff from 5:30pm (AEST): Join your call team of Gorden Tallis, Ben Hannant, Adam Jackson & Ben Dobbin.

Listen live Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Central West & Triple M Newcastle & streaming on the LiSTNR App!

Storm vs. Eels

Live coverage and kickoff from 7:35pm (AEST): Join your call team of Wendell Sailor, Adam Jackson & Anthony Maroon.

Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central West, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Mid-North Coast & streaming on the LiSTNR App!

Sunday August 29

1pm-4pm (AEST): Triple M NRL's Sunday Sin-Bin with Gorden Tallis, Paul Kent, James Hooper and Anthony Maroon.

Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville & streaming on the LiSTNR App!

Panthers vs. Tigers

Kickoff 4:05pm (AEST): Join your call team of James Graham, Gorden Tallis & Dan Ginnane.

Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville & streaming on the LiSTNR App!