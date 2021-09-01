Triple M NRL's Round 25 On-Air Coverage & Broadcast Schedule
2021 NRL ROUND 25 BROADCAST SCHEDULE
Thursday September 2
Raiders vs. Roosters
Live coverage from 7pm (AEST): Join Ryan Girdler, Mark Geyer & Dan Ginnane for the call.
Kickoff 7:50pm (AEST): Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville & streaming on the LiSTNR App!
Friday September 3
Sharks vs. Storm
Live coverage & kickoff 6pm (AEST): Join Ryan Girdler, Wendell Sailor, Adam Jackson and Anthony Maroon for the call.
Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville & streaming on the LiSTNR App!
Saturday September 4
12pm-3pm (AEST): Triple M NRL's Saturday Scrum with Ryan Girdler, Mark Geyer, Brent Read, Peter Sterling & Tony Squires.
Listen live Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville & streaming on the LiSTNR App!
Broncos vs. Knights
Live coverage and kickoff from 3pm (AEST): Join your call team of Peter Sterling, Wendell Sailor & Anthony Maroon.
Listen live Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville & streaming on the LiSTNR App!
Sunday September 5
1pm-4pm (AEST): Triple M NRL's Sunday Sin-Bin with Gorden Tallis, Paul Kent, James Hooper and Anthony Maroon.
Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane & streaming on the LiSTNR App!
Titans vs. Warriors
Live coverage and kickoff from 2pm (AEST): Join your call team of Ben Hannant & Andy Raymond.
Listen live on Triple M Gold Coast, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville & streaming on the LiSTNR App!
Tigers vs. Bulldogs
Kickoff 4:05pm (AEST): Join your call team of James Graham, Gorden Tallis & Dan Ginnane.
Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville & streaming on the LiSTNR App!