Triple M NRL's Round 25 On-Air Coverage & Broadcast Schedule

2021 NRL ROUND 25 BROADCAST SCHEDULE

Thursday September 2

Raiders vs. Roosters

Live coverage from 7pm (AEST): Join Ryan Girdler, Mark Geyer & Dan Ginnane for the call.

Kickoff 7:50pm (AEST): Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville & streaming on the LiSTNR App!

Friday September 3

Sharks vs. Storm

Live coverage & kickoff 6pm (AEST): Join Ryan Girdler, Wendell Sailor, Adam Jackson and Anthony Maroon for the call.

Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville & streaming on the LiSTNR App!

Saturday September 4

12pm-3pm (AEST): Triple M NRL's Saturday Scrum with Ryan Girdler, Mark Geyer, Brent Read, Peter Sterling & Tony Squires.

Listen live Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville & streaming on the LiSTNR App!

Broncos vs. Knights

Live coverage and kickoff from 3pm (AEST): Join your call team of Peter Sterling, Wendell Sailor & Anthony Maroon.

Listen live Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville & streaming on the LiSTNR App!

Sunday September 5

1pm-4pm (AEST): Triple M NRL's Sunday Sin-Bin with Gorden Tallis, Paul Kent, James Hooper and Anthony Maroon.

Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane & streaming on the LiSTNR App!

Titans vs. Warriors

Live coverage and kickoff from 2pm (AEST): Join your call team of Ben Hannant & Andy Raymond.

Listen live on Triple M Gold Coast, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville & streaming on the LiSTNR App!

Tigers vs. Bulldogs

Kickoff 4:05pm (AEST): Join your call team of James Graham, Gorden Tallis & Dan Ginnane.

Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville & streaming on the LiSTNR App!