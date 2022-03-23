Triple M NRL's Round 3 On-Air Coverage & Broadcast Schedule

2022 NRL ROUND 3 BROADCAST SCHEDULE 

Thursday March 24

Dragons vs. Sharks

Live coverage from 7pm (AEDT): Join Benji Marshall, Wendell Sailor, Emma Lawrence & Dan Ginnane for the call. 

Kickoff 8:05pm (AEDT): Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville & streaming on the LiSTNR App

Friday March 25

Tigers vs. Warriors

Live coverage & kickoff 6pm (AEDT): Join Ryan Girdler, Wendell Sailor, Brent Read and Anthony Maroon for the call. 

Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville & streaming on the LiSTNR App

Saturday March 26

12pm-3pm (AEDT): Triple M NRL's Saturday Scrum with Ryan Girdler, Brent Read, Aaron Woods & Tony Squires. 

Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville & streaming on the LiSTNR App

Panthers vs. Knights

Live coverage and kickoff from 3pm (AEDT): Join your call team of Ryan Girdler, Aaron Woods & Anthony Maroon. 

Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville & streaming on the LiSTNR App

Raiders vs. Titans

Live coverage and kickoff from 7:30pm (AEDT): Join your call team of Ben Te'o, Ben Hannant & Andy Raymond. 

Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Townsville & streaming on the LiSTNR App

Sunday March 27

1pm-4pm (AEDT): Triple M NRL's Sunday Sin-Bin with Gorden Tallis, Brent Read, James Hooper and Anthony Maroon. 

Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville & streaming on the LiSTNR App

Broncos vs. Cowboys

Kickoff 4:05pm (AEDT): Join your call team of Ryan Girdler, Gorden Tallis, Ben Dobbin & Dan Ginnane. 

Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville & streaming on the LiSTNR App

Sea Eagles vs. Bulldogs

Live coverage & kickoff from 6:15pm (AEDT): Join your call team of Ben Te'o, Dave Riccio & Andy Raymond. 

Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Darling Downs & streaming on the LiSTNR App

23 March 2022

