Triple M NRL's Round 3 On-Air Coverage & Broadcast Schedule

2021 NRL ROUND 3 BROADCAST SCHEDULE

Thursday March 25

Panthers vs. Storm

Live coverage from 7pm (AEDT): Join Mark Geyer, Ryan Girdler, Emma Lawrence & Anthony Maroon for the call.

Kickoff 8:05pm (AEDT): Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville and now available around the country on the LiSTNR App!

Friday March 26

Dragons vs. Sea Eagles

Live coverage and kickoff from 6pm (AEDT): Join Ryan Girdler, Mark Geyer, Brent Read and Anthony Maroon for the call.

Saturday March 27

12pm-3pm (AEDT): Triple M NRL's Saturday Scrum with Mark Geyer, Ryan Girdler, Peter Sterling, Brent Read & Tony Squires.

Raiders vs. Warriors

Kick-off 3pm (AEDT): Join your call team of Peter Sterling, Wendell Sailor, Chris Beckhouse and Anthony Maroon.

Broncos vs. Bulldogs

Kick-off 5:30pm (AEDT): Join your call team of Ben Hannant, Adam Jackson and Ben Dobbin.

Sunday March 28

1pm-4pm (AEDT): Triple M NRL's Sunday Sin-Bin with Gorden Tallis Paul Kent, James Hooper and Anthony Maroon.

Knights vs. Tigers

Kickoff 4:05pm (AEDT): Join your call team of Wendell Sailor, Benji Marshall, Brent Read and Dan Ginnane.

Cowboys vs. Titans

Kickoff 6:15pm (AEDT): Join your call team of Gorden Tallis, Wally Lewis and Andy Raymond.

