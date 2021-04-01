Triple M NRL's Round 4 On-Air Coverage & Broadcast Schedule

No matter where you are in Australia, catch every game of round 4 as called by Triple M on the Triple M NRL App!

2021 NRL ROUND 4 BROADCAST SCHEDULE

Thursday April 1

Sea Eagles vs. Panthers

Live coverage from 7pm (AEDT): Join Wendell Sailor, Ryan Girdler, Emma Lawrence & Dan Ginnane for the call.

Kickoff 8:05pm (AEDT): Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Riverina, streaming on the LiSTNR App and around the world on the Triple M NRL App.

Friday April 2

Bulldogs vs. Rabbitohs

Live coverage and kickoff from 4pm (AEDT): Join Ryan Girdler, Mark Geyer, Brent Read and Anthony Maroon for the call.

Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville, streaming on the LiSTNR App and around the world on the Triple M NRL App.

Storm vs. Broncos

Live coverage and kickoff from 8pm (AEDT): Join your call team of Ben Hannant, Adam Jackson and Ben Dobbin.

Listen live on Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville, streaming on the LiSTNR App and around the world on the Triple M NRL App.

Saturday April 3

12pm-3pm (AEDT): Triple M NRL's Saturday Scrum with Mark Geyer, Ryan Girdler, Peter Sterling, Brent Read & Tony Squires.

Listen live on Triple M Sydney (until 1:30pm), Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville, streaming on the LiSTNR App and around the world on the Triple M NRL App.

Sharks vs. Cowboys

Live coverage and kickoff from 5:30pm (AEDT): Listen live on Triple M Townsville, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Cairns, streaming on the LiSTNR App and around the world on the Triple M NRL App.

Titans vs. Raiders

Live coverage and kickoff from 7:30pm (AEDT): Listen live on Triple M Gold Coast, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Cairns Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Townsville, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, streaming on the LiSTNR App and around the country on the Triple M NRL App.

Sunday April 4

1pm-4pm (AEST): Triple M NRL's Sunday Sin-Bin with Gorden Tallis Paul Kent, James Hooper and Anthony Maroon.

Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville, streaming on the LiSTNR App and around the world on the Triple M NRL App.

Knights vs. Dragons

Kickoff 4:05pm (AEST): Join your call team of Wendell Sailor, Benji Marshall, Brent Read and Dan Ginnane.

Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville, streaming on the LiSTNR App and around the world on the Triple M NRL App.

Roosters vs. Warriors

Kickoff 6:15pm (AEST): Join your call team of Gorden Tallis, Ben Hannant and Andy Raymond.

Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville, streaming on the LiSTNR App and around the world on the Triple M NRL App.

Monday April 3

Tigers vs. Eels

Live coverage from 3pm (AEST) with kickoff from 4pm (AET): Join Ryan Girdler, Mark Geyer, Brent Read and Anthony Maroon for the call.

Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville, streaming on the LiSTNR App and around the world on the Triple M NRL App.