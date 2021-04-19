Triple M NRL's Round 7 On-Air Coverage & Broadcast Schedule

2021 NRL ROUND 7 BROADCAST SCHEDULE

Thursday April 22

Panthers vs. Knights

Live coverage from 7pm (AEST): Join Mark Geyer, Ryan Girdler, Emma Lawrence & Dan Ginnane for the call.

Kickoff 7:50pm (AEST): Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville, streaming on the LiSTNR App and around the world on the Triple M NRL App.

Friday April 23

Titans vs. Rabbitohs

Live coverage and kickoff from 6pm (AEST): Join Ryan Girdler, Wendell Sailor, Andy Raymond and Anthony Maroon for the call.

Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Gold Coast, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville, streaming on the LiSTNR App and around the world on the Triple M NRL App.

Eels vs. Broncos

Live coverage immediately following: Join your call team of Gorden Tallis, Ben Hannant and Ben Dobbin.

Listen live on Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Central West, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville, streaming on the LiSTNR App and around the world on the Triple M NRL App.

Saturday April 24

12pm-3pm (AEST): Triple M NRL's Saturday Scrum with Mark Geyer, Ryan Girdler, Brent Read & Tony Squires.

Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville, streaming on the LiSTNR App and around the world on the Triple M NRL App.

ANZAC Day: Sunday April 25

1pm-4pm (AEST): Triple M NRL's Sunday Sin-Bin with Gorden Tallis Paul Kent, James Hooper and Anthony Maroon.

Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville, streaming on the LiSTNR App and around the world on the Triple M NRL App.

Roosters vs. Dragons

Kickoff 4:05pm (AEST): Join your call team of Ryan Girdler, Benji Marshall, Brent Read and Dan Ginnane.

Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville, streaming on the LiSTNR App and around the world on the Triple M NRL App.

Storm vs. Warriors

Kickoff 6:15pm (AEST): Join your call team of Gorden Tallis, Ben Hannant, Nat Yoannidis & Andy Raymond.

Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville, streaming on the LiSTNR App and around the world on the Triple M NRL App.