Triple M NRL's Round 8 On-Air Coverage & Broadcast Schedule

Hear all the action no matter where you are in Australia online and via the Triple M NRL App .

2020 NRL ROUND 8 BROADCAST SCHEDULE

Thursday July 2

Storm vs. Roosters

Live coverage from 7pm (AEST): Join Wendell Sailor, Ben Dobbin, Mark Geyer & Dan Ginnane for the call.

Kickoff 7:50pm (AEST): Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Townsville, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Darling Downs or no matter where you are in Australia via the Triple M NRL App.

Friday July 3

Raiders vs. Dragons

Live coverage and kickoff from 6pm (AEST): Join Ryan Girdler, Mark Geyer and Anthony Maroon for the call.

Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Townsville, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Darling Downs or no matter where you are in Australia via the Triple M NRL App.

Eels vs. Cowboys

Live coverage immediately following Raiders vs. Dragons clash with the Triple M Townsville call team.

Listen live on Triple M Townsville, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Darling Downs or no matter where you are in Australia via the Triple M NRL App.

Saturday July 4

12pm-3pm (AEST): Triple M NRL's Saturday Scrum with Ryan Girdler, Mark Geyer, Emma Lawrence & Tony Squires.

Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Townsville, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Darling Downs or no matter where you are in Australia via the Triple M NRL App.

Titans vs. Sharks

Kick-off 3pm (AEST): Join your call team of Peter Sterling, Ryan Girdler, Adam Jackson and Anthony Maroon.

Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Townsville, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Darling Downs or no matter where you are in Australia via the Triple M NRL App.

Warriors vs. Broncos

Coverage from 5pm with kickoff at 5:30pm (AEST): Join your call team of Ben Dobbin, Gorden Tallis, Ben Hannant and Liam Flanagan.

Listen live on Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Carins, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Townsville, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Central West or no matter where you are in Australia via the Triple M NRL App.



Sunday July 5

1pm-4pm (AEST): Triple M NRL's Sunday Sin-Bin with Gorden Tallis, Paul Kent, James Hooper and Anthony Maroon.

Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Central West, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville or no matter where you are in Australia via the Triple M NRL App.

Sea Eagles vs. Knights

Kickoff 4:05pm (AEST): Join your call team of Ryan Girdler, Wendell Sailor, Brent Read and Dan Ginnane.

Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Central West, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville or no matter where you are in Australia via the Triple M NRL App.

Bulldogs vs. Rabbitohs

Immediately following with Kickoff 6:30pm (AEST): Join your call team of Wendell Sailor, Nathan Brown, Michael Chammas and Dan Ginnane.

Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central West, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville or no matter where you are in Australia via the Triple M NRL App.

