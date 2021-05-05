Triple M NRL's Round 9 On-Air Coverage & Broadcast Schedule
2021 NRL ROUND 9 BROADCAST SCHEDULE
Thursday May 6
Rabbitohs vs. Storm
Live coverage from 7pm (AEST): Join Mark Geyer, Ryan Girdler, Emma Lawrence & Dan Ginnane for the call.
Kickoff 7:50pm (AEST): Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville, streaming on the LiSTNR App and around the world on the Triple M NRL App.
Friday May 7
Panthers vs. Sharks
Live coverage and kickoff from 6pm (AEST): Join Ryan Girdler, Wendell Sailor, Brent Read and Anthony Maroon for the call.
Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville, streaming on the LiSTNR App and around the world on the Triple M NRL App.
Saturday May 8
12pm-3pm (AEST): Triple M NRL's Saturday Scrum with Mark Geyer, Ryan Girdler, Brent Read & Tony Squires.
Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville, streaming on the LiSTNR App and around the world on the Triple M NRL App.
Raiders vs. Knights
Kickoff 3pm (AEST): Join your call team of Peter Sterling, Wendell Sailor & Anthony Maroon.
Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville, streaming on the LiSTNR App and around the world on the Triple M NRL App.
Tigers vs. Titans
Live coverage & kickoff from 5:30pm (AEST): Join your call team of Gorden Tallis, Emma Lawrence & Andy Raymond.
Listen live on Triple M Gold Coast, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville, streaming on the LiSTNR App and around the world on the Triple M NRL App.
Cowboys vs. Broncos
Live coverage & kickoff from 7:30pm (AEST): Join your call team of Gorden Tallis, Wally Lewis & Ben Dobbin
Listen live on Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Central West, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville, streaming on the LiSTNR App and around the world on the Triple M NRL App.
Sunday May 9
1pm-4pm (AEST): Triple M NRL's Sunday Sin-Bin with Gorden Tallis Paul Kent, James Hooper and Anthony Maroon.
Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville, streaming on the LiSTNR App and around the world on the Triple M NRL App.
Dragons vs. Bulldogs
Kickoff 4:05pm (AEST): Join your call team of Gorden Tallis, Benji Marshall, Brent Read and Dan Ginnane.
Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Townsville, streaming on the LiSTNR App and around the world on the Triple M NRL App.