Triple M NRL's State Of Origin Game 1 On-Air Coverage & Broadcast Schedule

Australia’s greatest sporting rivalry is renewed when the NSW Blues and Queensland Maroons battle for state supremacy.

Here at Triple M, we’ve got you covered for every Origin in it's 40th year, beginning with the opening game LIVE from the Adelaide Oval.

GAME 1: Wednesday November 4

QLD vs. NSW

From 6pm (AEDT): Triple M Sydney and right around the country via the Triple M NRL App for The Rush Hour with MG. 

From 7pm (AEDT): Triple M Brisbane (104.5), Triple M Melbourne (105.1), Triple M Adelaide (104.7), Triple M Coffs Coast (106.3), Triple M Dubbo (93.5), Triple M Riverina MIA (963), Riverina (1152), Triple M Mid-North Coast (100.7 & 106.7), Triple M Newcastle (102.9), Triple M Central Coast (107.7), Triple M Bundy (93.1), Triple M Mackay (98.7), Triple M Cairns (99.5), Triple M Central Queensland (101.5), Triple M Fraser Coast (103.5), Triple M Darling Downs (864) & Triple M Townsville (102.3), Triple M The Border (105.7), Triple M Bendigo (93.5), Triple M Sunraysia (97.9), Triple M Goulburn Valley (95.3), Triple M Gipsland (94.3 & 97.9), Triple M Limestone Coast (963) & Triple M Hobart (107.3) & around the world via the Triple M NRL App

Kickoff 8:10pm (AEDT) with your call team; Mark Geyer, Wendell Sailor, Ryan Girdler, Ben Dobbin and Dan Ginnane live from the Adelaide Oval. 

Hear all the action no matter where you are in Australia or around the world via the Triple M NRL App!

2 November 2020

