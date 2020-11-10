Triple M NRL's State Of Origin Game 2 On-Air Coverage & Broadcast Schedule

TRIPLE M ROCKS ORIGIN

Australia’s greatest sporting rivalry is renewed when the NSW Blues and Queensland Maroons battle for state supremacy.

2020 STATE OF ORIGIN

GAME 2: Wednesday November 11

NSW vs. QLD

From 6pm (AEDT): Triple M Sydney and right around the country via the Triple M NRL App for The Rush Hour with MG. 

From 7pm (AEDT): Triple M Brisbane (104.5), Triple M Melbourne (105.1), Triple M Adelaide (104.7), Triple M Coffs Coast (106.3), Triple M Dubbo (93.5), Triple M Riverina MIA (963), Riverina (1152), Triple M Mid-North Coast (100.7 & 106.7), Triple M Newcastle (102.9), Triple M Central Coast (107.7), Triple M Bundy (93.1), Triple M Mackay (98.7), Triple M Cairns (99.5), Triple M Central Queensland (101.5), Triple M Fraser Coast (103.5), Triple M Darling Downs (864) & Triple M Townsville (102.3), Triple M The Border (105.7), Triple M Bendigo (93.5), Triple M Sunraysia (97.9), Triple M Goulburn Valley (95.3), Triple M Gipsland (94.3 & 97.9), Triple M Limestone Coast (963) & Triple M Hobart (107.3) & around the world via the Triple M NRL App

Kickoff 8:10pm (AEDT) with your call team; Mark Geyer, Wendell Sailor, Ryan Girdler, Emma Lawrence and Dan Ginnane live from Sydney's ANZ Stadium. 

Hear all the action no matter where you are in Australia or around the world via the Triple M NRL App!

