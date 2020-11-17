Triple M NRL's State Of Origin Game 3 On-Air Coverage & Broadcast Schedule

Australia’s greatest sporting rivalry is renewed when the NSW Blues and Queensland Maroons battle for state supremacy.

2020 STATE OF ORIGIN

GAME 3: Wednesday November 18

QLD vs. NSW

From 6pm (AEDT): Triple M Sydney and right around the country via the Triple M NRL App for The Rush Hour with MG.

From 7pm (AEDT): Triple M Sydney (104.9), Triple M Brisbane (104.5), Triple M Melbourne (105.1), Triple M Adelaide (104.7), Triple M Coffs Coast (106.3), Triple M Dubbo (93.5), Triple M Riverina MIA (963), Riverina (1152), Triple M Mid-North Coast (100.7 & 106.7), Triple M Newcastle (102.9), Triple M Central Coast (107.7), Triple M Bundy (93.1), Triple M Mackay (98.7), Triple M Cairns (99.5), Triple M Central Queensland (101.5), Triple M Fraser Coast (103.5), Triple M Darling Downs (864) & Triple M Townsville (102.3), Triple M The Border (105.7), Triple M Bendigo (93.5), Triple M Sunraysia (97.9), Triple M Goulburn Valley (95.3), Triple M Gipsland (94.3 & 97.9), Triple M Limestone Coast (963) & Triple M Hobart (107.3) & around the world via the Triple M NRL App

Kickoff 8:10pm (AEDT) with your call team; Mark Geyer, Wendell Sailor, Ryan Girdler, Ben Dobbin and Dan Ginnane.