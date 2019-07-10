Triple M NRL Team Call Out "Over-The-Top" And "Un-Origin-Like" Penalties

It's been hard to miss the sheer number of penalties in the first half of Origin III - and it's not just the Triple M NRL team who have been left perplexed.

With 10 penalties in the first 28 minutes, social media has exploded with questions about how many times the referees have blown their whistle in the first 40 minutes of play.

Triple M NRL's Ryan Girdler labelled the move "over the top"; hear what he had to say below.

Not long after - and after yet another penalty - Mark "MG" Geyer also slammed the referees decisions, saying it was "un-Origin-like".

