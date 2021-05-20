Triple M On Air Coverage Round 10 2021
Here's how and where Triple M will be rocking footy around Australia in Round 10
this weekend you can listen to the number one call team in the game wherever you stream, as Triple M Rocks Footy. Yes, even on your Smart Speakers. Just ask for your local Triple M station. Or, better still get the LiSTNR App where you can listen to the lot!
Triple M FM Melbourne (VIC time)
Friday 21 May Brisbane vs Richmond, Gabba
6:00p - 11.00p
Bounce: 7:50pm
Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Ash Chua, Belinda Mellen
Saturday 22 May Carlton vs Hawthorn, MCG
12:00p - 4:30p
Bounce: 1:45pm
Call team: James Brayshaw, Brian Taylor, Wayne Carey, Billy Brownless, Bernie Vince, Damian Barrett, Jay Clark, Ash Chua
Saturday 22 May Adelaide vs Melbourne, Adelaide Oval
4:30p - 7.20p
Bounce: 4:35pm
Call team: Brenton Yates, Chris Dittmar, Rhett Biglands, Dom Cassisi, Greg Blewett
Saturday 22 May Western Bulldogs vs St Kilda, Marvel Stadium
7:20p - 10.15p
Bounce: 7:25pm
Call team: Barry Denner, Tim Solly, Dale Thomas, Kate McCarthy, Michael Roberts, Ash Chua
Sunday 23 May Collingwood vs Port Adelaide, MCG
1:00p - 6.00p
Bounce: 3:20pm
Call team: Mark Howard, Nathan Brown, Wayne Carey, Ross Lyon, Jay Clark, Ash Chua, Michael Roberts
Sunday 23 May Essendon vs North Melbourne, Marvel Stadium
6:00p - 7.30p
Bounce: 4:40pm (joining the coverage at 6pm)
Call team: Barry Denner, Peter Cardamone, Dale Thomas, Kate McCarthy, Nat Yoannidis, Ethan Meldrum
All Triple M Melbourne coverage is networked to Albury, Bendigo, Shepparton, Mildura and Hit Warragul
Triple M FM Adelaide (SA time)
Friday 21 May Brisbane vs Richmond, Gabba
6:00p - 10.30p
Bounce: 7:20pm
Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Ash Chua, Belinda Mellen
Saturday 22 May Carlton vs Hawthorn, MCG
11:30p - 4:00p
Bounce: 1:15pm
Call team: James Brayshaw, Brian Taylor, Wayne Carey, Billy Brownless, Bernie Vince, Damian Barrett, Jay Clark, Ash Chua
Saturday 22 May Adelaide vs Melbourne, Adelaide Oval
4:00p - 6.50p
Bounce: 4:05pm
Call team: Brenton Yates, Chris Dittmar, Rhett Biglands, Dom Cassisi, Greg Blewett
Saturday 22 May Western Bulldogs vs St Kilda, Marvel Stadium
6:50p - 9.45p
Bounce: 6:55pm
Call team: Barry Denner, Tim Solly, Dale Thomas, Kate McCarthy, Michael Roberts, Ash Chua
Sunday 23 May Collingwood vs Port Adelaide, MCG
12:30p - 5.30p
Bounce: 2:50pm
Call team: Mark Howard, Nathan Brown, Wayne Carey, Ross Lyon, Jay Clark, Ash Chua, Michael Roberts
Sunday 23 May Essendon vs North Melbourne, Marvel Stadium
5:30p - 7.00p
Bounce: 4:10pm (joining the coverage at 5:30pm)
Call team: Barry Denner, Peter Cardamone, Dale Thomas, Kate McCarthy, Nat Yoannidis, Ethan Meldrum
All Triple M Adelaide coverage is networked to Triple M Mt Gambier
Triple M Sydney FM (NSW time)
Friday 21 May Brisbane vs Richmond, Gabba
6:00p - 11.00p
Bounce: 7:50pm
Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Ash Chua, Belinda Mellen
Saturday 22 May Fremantle vs Sydney, Optus Stadium
7:30p - 10.30p
Bounce: 7:40pm
Call team: Barry Denner, Leigh Montagna, Dale Thomas, Kate McCarthy, Michael Roberts, Ethan Meldrum
Triple M DAB+ Sydney (NSW time)
Sunday 23 May GWS vs West Coast, GIANTS Stadium
1:10p - 4:00p
Bounce: 1:10pm
Call team: Liam Flanagan, Brad Seymour, Jude Bolton, Troy Luff, Ewan Giles
Triple M FM Brisbane (QLD time)
Friday 21 May Brisbane vs Richmond, Gabba
6:00p - 11.00p
Bounce: 7:50pm
Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Ash Chua, Belinda Mellen
Gold FM Gold Coast (QLD time)
Saturday 22 May Geelong vs Gold Coast, GMHBA Stadium
2:00p - 5.00p
Bounce: 2:10pm
Call team: Luke Darcy, Leigh Montagna, Dale Thomas, Abbey Holmes, Ethan Meldrum
Triple M Perth (WA time)
Friday 21 May Brisbane vs Richmond, Gabba
4:00p - 9.00p
Bounce: 5:50pm
Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Ash Chua, Belinda Mellen
Saturday 22 May Carlton vs Hawthorn, MCG
10:00a - 2:30p
Bounce: 11:45am
Call team: James Brayshaw, Brian Taylor, Wayne Carey, Billy Brownless, Bernie Vince, Damian Barrett, Jay Clark, Ash Chua
Saturday 22 May Adelaide vs Melbourne, Adelaide Oval
2:30p - 5.20p
Bounce: 2:35pm
Call team: Brenton Yates, Chris Dittmar, Rhett Biglands, Dom Cassisi, Greg Blewett
Saturday 22 May Western Bulldogs vs St Kilda, Marvel Stadium
5:20p - 8.15p
Bounce: 5:25pm
Call team: Barry Denner, Tim Solly, Dale Thomas, Kate McCarthy, Michael Roberts, Ash Chua
Sunday 23 May GWS vs West Coast, GIANTS Stadium
11:00a - 2:00p
Bounce: 11:10am
Call team: Liam Flanagan, Brad Seymour, Jude Bolton, Troy Luff, Ewan Giles
Sunday 23 May Essendon vs North Melbourne, Marvel Stadium
2:00p - 5.30p
Bounce: 2:40pm
Call team: Barry Denner, Peter Cardamone, Dale Thomas, Kate McCarthy, Nat Yoannidis, Ethan Meldrum
All Triple M Perth coverage is networked to all Triple M WA Regionals