Triple M On Air Coverage Round 10 2022

Triple M FM Melbourne (VIC time)

Friday 20 May Carlton v Sydney, Marvel Stadium

6:00p - 11.00p

Bounce: 7:50pm

Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Tom Browne, Ash Chua

Saturday 21 May Geelong v Port Adelaide, GMHBA Stadium

12:00p - 4.30p

Bounce: 1:45pm

Call team: James Brayshaw, Luke Darcy, Bernie Vince, Wayne Carey, Damian Barrett, Billy Brownless, Jay Clark, Ash Chua

Saturday 21 May North Melbourne v Melbourne, Marvel Stadium

4:30p - 7.20p

Bounce: 4:35pm

Call team: Jack Heverin, Barry Denner, Nathan Brown, Michael Roberts, Ethan Meldrum

Saturday 21 May Richmond v Essendon, MCG

7:20p - 10.30p

Bounce: 7:30pm

Call team: Brian Taylor, Leigh Montagna, Dale Thomas, Alex Bryant, Ash Chua

Sunday 22 May Hawthorn v Brisbane, UTAS Stadium

1:00p - 6.00p

Bounce: 3:20pm

Call team: Leigh Montagna, Nathan Brown, Wayne Carey, Ross Lyon, Jay Clark, Ash Chua, Katelyn Barry

Sunday 22 May Fremantle v Collingwood, Optus Stadium

6:00p - 8.00p

From Q2 onwards.

Call team: Lachy Reid, Tom Atkinson, Andrew Embley, Xavier Ellis, Josh Garlepp, Mark Cometti

All Triple M Melbourne coverage is networked to Triple M Hobart, Albury, Bendigo, Shepparton, Mildura and Hit Warragul

Triple M FM Adelaide (SA time)

Friday 20 May Carlton v Sydney, Marvel Stadium

6:00p - 10.30p

Bounce: 7:20pm

Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Tom Browne, Ash Chua

Saturday 21 May Geelong v Port Adelaide, GMHBA Stadium

11:30a - 4.00p

Bounce: 1:15pm

Call team: James Brayshaw, Luke Darcy, Bernie Vince, Wayne Carey, Damian Barrett, Billy Brownless, Jay Clark, Ash Chua

Saturday 21 May North Melbourne v Melbourne, Marvel Stadium

4:00p - 6.50p

Bounce: 4:05pm

Call team: Jack Heverin, Barry Denner, Nathan Brown, Michael Roberts, Ethan Meldrum

Saturday 21 May Adelaide v St Kilda, Adelaide Oval

6:50p - 10.00p

Bounce: 7:00pm

Call team: Brenton Yates, Rhett Biglands, Dom Cassisi, Shaun Burgoyne, Tom Rockliff

Sunday 22 May Hawthorn v Brisbane, UTAS Stadium

12:30p - 5.30p

Bounce: 2:50pm

Call team: Leigh Montagna, Nathan Brown, Wayne Carey, Ross Lyon, Jay Clark, Ash Chua, Katelyn Barry

Sunday 22 May Fremantle v Collingwood, Optus Stadium

5:30p - 7.30p

From Q2 onwards.

Call team: Lachy Reid, Tom Atkinson, Andrew Embley, Xavier Ellis, Josh Garlepp, Mark Cometti

All Triple M Adelaide coverage is networked to Triple M Mt Gambier

Triple M Sydney (NSW time)

Friday 20 May Carlton v Sydney, Marvel Stadium

7:45p - 11.00p

Bounce: 7:50pm

Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Tom Browne, Ash Chua

Saturday 21 May Richmond v Essendon, MCG

7:20p - 10.30p

Bounce: 7:30pm

Call team: Brian Taylor, Leigh Montagna, Dale Thomas, Alex Bryant, Ash Chua

Triple M DAB+ Sydney (NSW time)

Sunday 22 May GWS v West Coast, GIANTS Stadium

2:00p - 5.00p

Bounce: 2:10pm

Call team: Brad Seymour, Tim Solly, Jude Bolton, Lenny Hayes, Troy Luff

Triple M FM Brisbane (QLD time)

Sunday 22 May Hawthorn v Brisbane, UTAS Stadium

3:05p - 6.00p

Bounce: 3:20pm

Call team: Leigh Montagna, Nathan Brown, Wayne Carey, Ross Lyon, Jay Clark, Ash Chua, Katelyn Barry

Gold FM Gold Coast (QLD time)

Saturday 21 May Western Bulldogs v Gold Coast, Mars Stadium

1:30p - 4.30p

Bounce: 1:45pm

Call team: Liam Flanagan, Brett Thomas, Simon Black, Richard Champion

Triple M Perth (WA time)

Friday 20 May Carlton v Sydney, Marvel Stadium

5:45p - 8.00p

Bounce: 5:50pm

Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Tom Browne, Ash Chua

Saturday 21 May Geelong v Port Adelaide, GMHBA Stadium

10:00a - 2.30p

Bounce: 11:45am

Call team: James Brayshaw, Luke Darcy, Bernie Vince, Wayne Carey, Damian Barrett, Billy Brownless, Jay Clark, Ash Chua

Saturday 21 May North Melbourne v Melbourne, Marvel Stadium

2:30p - 5.20p

Bounce: 2:35pm

Call team: Jack Heverin, Barry Denner, Nathan Brown, Michael Roberts, Ethan Meldrum

Saturday 21 May Richmond v Essendon, MCG

5:20p - 8.30p

Bounce: 5:30pm

Call team: Brian Taylor, Leigh Montagna, Dale Thomas, Alex Bryant, Ash Chua

Sunday 22 May GWS v West Coast, GIANTS Stadium

12:00p - 3.00p

Bounce: 12:10pm

Call team: Brad Seymour, Tim Solly, Jude Bolton, Lenny Hayes, Troy Luff

Sunday 22 May Fremantle v Collingwood, Optus Stadium

3:00p - 6.00p

Bounce: 3:20pm

Call team: Lachy Reid, Tom Atkinson, Andrew Embley, Xavier Ellis, Josh Garlepp, Mark Cometti

All Triple M Perth coverage is networked to all Triple M WA Regionals