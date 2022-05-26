Triple M On Air Coverage Round 11 2022

Triple M FM Melbourne (VIC time)

Friday 27 May                                 Sydney v Richmond, SCG 

6:00p - 11.00p

Bounce: 7:50pm

Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Emma Freedman, Ash Chua

Saturday 28 May                           Geelong v Adelaide, GMHBA Stadium 

12:00p - 4.30p

Bounce: 1:45pm

Call team: James Brayshaw, Brian Taylor, Bernie Vince, Wayne Carey, Damian Barrett, Billy Brownless, Jay Clark, Ash Chua

 

Saturday 28 May                         Melbourne v Fremantle, MCG 

4:30p - 7.20p

Bounce: 4:35pm 

Call team: Jack Heverin, Tim Solly, Dale Thomas, Kate McCarthy, Ethan Meldrum 

Saturday 28 May                           West Coast v Western Bulldogs, Optus Stadium  

7:20p - 10.30p

Bounce: 7:25pm 

Call team: Lachie Reid, Tom Atkinson, Andrew Embley, Xavier Ellis, Mark Cometti, Josh Garlepp 

 

Sunday 29 May                             Collingwood v Carlton, MCG

1:00p - 6.00p

Bounce: 3:20pm

Call team: Leigh Montagna, Nathan Brown, Wayne Carey, Ross Lyon, Jay Clark, Ash Chua, Michael Roberts 

 

Sunday 29 May                           Port Adelaide v Essendon, Adelaide Oval 

6:00p - 8.00p

From Q3 onwards.

Call team: Brenton Yates, Rhett Biglands, Tom Rockliff, Shaun Burgoyne, Brad Ebert 

All Triple M Melbourne coverage is networked to Triple M Hobart, Albury, Bendigo, Shepparton, Mildura and Hit Warragul

  

Triple M FM Adelaide (SA time)

Friday 27 May                                 Sydney v Richmond, SCG 

6:00p - 10.30p

Bounce: 7:20pm

Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Emma Freedman, Ash Chua

Saturday 28 May                           Geelong v Adelaide, GMHBA Stadium 

11:30a - 4.00p

Bounce: 1:15pm

Call team: James Brayshaw, Brian Taylor, Bernie Vince, Wayne Carey, Damian Barrett, Billy Brownless, Jay Clark, Ash Chua

 

Saturday 28 May                         Melbourne v Fremantle, MCG 

4:00p - 6.50p

Bounce: 4:05pm 

Call team: Jack Heverin, Tim Solly, Dale Thomas, Kate McCarthy, Ethan Meldrum 

Saturday 28 May                           West Coast v Western Bulldogs, Optus Stadium  

6:50p - 10.00p

Bounce: 6:55pm 

Call team: Lachie Reid, Tom Atkinson, Andrew Embley, Xavier Ellis, Mark Cometti, Josh Garlepp 

 

Sunday 29 May                            St Kilda v North Melbounre, Marvel Stadium 

12:30p - 3.30p

Bounce: 12:40pm

Call team: Tim Solly, Barry Denner, Bernie Vince, Dale Thomas, Sarah Olle, Ethan Meldrum  

 

Sunday 29 May                           Port Adelaide v Essendon, Adelaide Oval 

3:30p - 7.00p

Bounce: 4:10pm

Call team: Brenton Yates, Rhett Biglands, Tom Rockliff, Shaun Burgoyne, Brad Ebert 

All Triple M Adelaide coverage is networked to Triple M Mt Gambier

 

Triple M Sydney (NSW time)

Friday 27 May                                 Sydney v Richmond, SCG 

6:00p - 11.00p

Bounce: 7:50pm

Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Emma Freedman, Ash Chua

Saturday 28 May                           West Coast v Western Bulldogs, Optus Stadium  

7:20p - 10.30p

Bounce: 7:25pm 

Call team: Lachie Reid, Tom Atkinson, Andrew Embley, Xavier Ellis, Mark Cometti, Josh Garlepp 

Triple M DAB+ Sydney (NSW time)

Saturday 28 May                             Brisbane v GWS, Gabba  

1:35p - 4.30p

Bounce: 1:45pm

Call team: Liam Flanagan, Brett Thomas, Simon Black, Richard Champion, Belinda Mellen 

Triple M FM Brisbane (QLD time)

Saturday 28 May                             Brisbane v GWS, Gabba  

1:35p - 4.30p

Bounce: 1:45pm

Call team: Liam Flanagan, Brett Thomas, Simon Black, Richard Champion, Belinda Mellen 

 

Gold FM Gold Coast (QLD time) 

Saturday 28 May                           Hawthorn v Gold Coast, TIO Stadium  

7:30p - 10.30p

Bounce: 7:40pm 

Call team: Brad Seymour, Barry Denner, Jude Bolton, Lenny Hayes 

 

Triple M Perth (WA time)

Friday 27 May                                 Sydney v Richmond, SCG 

5:45p - 9.00p

Bounce: 5:50pm

Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Emma Freedman, Ash Chua

Saturday 28 May                           Geelong v Adelaide, GMHBA Stadium 

10:00a - 2.30p

Bounce: 11:45am

Call team: James Brayshaw, Brian Taylor, Bernie Vince, Wayne Carey, Damian Barrett, Billy Brownless, Jay Clark, Ash Chua

 

Saturday 28 May                         Melbourne v Fremantle, MCG 

2:30p - 5.20p

Bounce: 2:35pm 

Call team: Jack Heverin, Tim Solly, Dale Thomas, Kate McCarthy, Ethan Meldrum 

Saturday 28 May                           West Coast v Western Bulldogs, Optus Stadium  

5:20p - 8.30p

Bounce: 5:25pm 

Call team: Lachie Reid, Tom Atkinson, Andrew Embley, Xavier Ellis, Mark Cometti, Josh Garlepp 

 

Sunday 29 May                            Collingwood v Carlton, MCG

11:00a - 4.00p

Bounce: 1:20pm

Call team: Leigh Montagna, Nathan Brown, Wayne Carey, Ross Lyon, Jay Clark, Ash Chua, Michael Roberts 

 

Sunday 29 May                           Port Adelaide v Essendon, Adelaide Oval 

4:00p - 6.00p

From Q2 onwards.

Call team: Brenton Yates, Rhett Biglands, Tom Rockliff, Shaun Burgoyne, Brad Ebert 

All Triple M Perth coverage is networked to all Triple M WA Regionals

