Triple M On Air Coverage Round 11 2022

Triple M FM Melbourne (VIC time)

Friday 27 May Sydney v Richmond, SCG

6:00p - 11.00p

Bounce: 7:50pm

Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Emma Freedman, Ash Chua

Saturday 28 May Geelong v Adelaide, GMHBA Stadium

12:00p - 4.30p

Bounce: 1:45pm

Call team: James Brayshaw, Brian Taylor, Bernie Vince, Wayne Carey, Damian Barrett, Billy Brownless, Jay Clark, Ash Chua

Saturday 28 May Melbourne v Fremantle, MCG

4:30p - 7.20p

Bounce: 4:35pm

Call team: Jack Heverin, Tim Solly, Dale Thomas, Kate McCarthy, Ethan Meldrum

Saturday 28 May West Coast v Western Bulldogs, Optus Stadium

7:20p - 10.30p

Bounce: 7:25pm

Call team: Lachie Reid, Tom Atkinson, Andrew Embley, Xavier Ellis, Mark Cometti, Josh Garlepp

Sunday 29 May Collingwood v Carlton, MCG

1:00p - 6.00p

Bounce: 3:20pm

Call team: Leigh Montagna, Nathan Brown, Wayne Carey, Ross Lyon, Jay Clark, Ash Chua, Michael Roberts

Sunday 29 May Port Adelaide v Essendon, Adelaide Oval

6:00p - 8.00p

From Q3 onwards.

Call team: Brenton Yates, Rhett Biglands, Tom Rockliff, Shaun Burgoyne, Brad Ebert

All Triple M Melbourne coverage is networked to Triple M Hobart, Albury, Bendigo, Shepparton, Mildura and Hit Warragul

Triple M FM Adelaide (SA time)

Friday 27 May Sydney v Richmond, SCG

6:00p - 10.30p

Bounce: 7:20pm

Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Emma Freedman, Ash Chua

Saturday 28 May Geelong v Adelaide, GMHBA Stadium

11:30a - 4.00p

Bounce: 1:15pm

Call team: James Brayshaw, Brian Taylor, Bernie Vince, Wayne Carey, Damian Barrett, Billy Brownless, Jay Clark, Ash Chua

Saturday 28 May Melbourne v Fremantle, MCG

4:00p - 6.50p

Bounce: 4:05pm

Call team: Jack Heverin, Tim Solly, Dale Thomas, Kate McCarthy, Ethan Meldrum

Saturday 28 May West Coast v Western Bulldogs, Optus Stadium

6:50p - 10.00p

Bounce: 6:55pm

Call team: Lachie Reid, Tom Atkinson, Andrew Embley, Xavier Ellis, Mark Cometti, Josh Garlepp

Sunday 29 May St Kilda v North Melbounre, Marvel Stadium

12:30p - 3.30p

Bounce: 12:40pm

Call team: Tim Solly, Barry Denner, Bernie Vince, Dale Thomas, Sarah Olle, Ethan Meldrum

Sunday 29 May Port Adelaide v Essendon, Adelaide Oval

3:30p - 7.00p

Bounce: 4:10pm

Call team: Brenton Yates, Rhett Biglands, Tom Rockliff, Shaun Burgoyne, Brad Ebert



All Triple M Adelaide coverage is networked to Triple M Mt Gambier

Triple M Sydney (NSW time)

Friday 27 May Sydney v Richmond, SCG

6:00p - 11.00p

Bounce: 7:50pm

Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Emma Freedman, Ash Chua

Saturday 28 May West Coast v Western Bulldogs, Optus Stadium

7:20p - 10.30p

Bounce: 7:25pm

Call team: Lachie Reid, Tom Atkinson, Andrew Embley, Xavier Ellis, Mark Cometti, Josh Garlepp

Triple M DAB+ Sydney (NSW time)

Saturday 28 May Brisbane v GWS, Gabba

1:35p - 4.30p

Bounce: 1:45pm

Call team: Liam Flanagan, Brett Thomas, Simon Black, Richard Champion, Belinda Mellen

Triple M FM Brisbane (QLD time)

Saturday 28 May Brisbane v GWS, Gabba

1:35p - 4.30p

Bounce: 1:45pm

Call team: Liam Flanagan, Brett Thomas, Simon Black, Richard Champion, Belinda Mellen

​

Gold FM Gold Coast (QLD time)

Saturday 28 May Hawthorn v Gold Coast, TIO Stadium

7:30p - 10.30p

Bounce: 7:40pm

Call team: Brad Seymour, Barry Denner, Jude Bolton, Lenny Hayes

Triple M Perth (WA time)

Friday 27 May Sydney v Richmond, SCG

5:45p - 9.00p

Bounce: 5:50pm

Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Emma Freedman, Ash Chua

Saturday 28 May Geelong v Adelaide, GMHBA Stadium

10:00a - 2.30p

Bounce: 11:45am

Call team: James Brayshaw, Brian Taylor, Bernie Vince, Wayne Carey, Damian Barrett, Billy Brownless, Jay Clark, Ash Chua

Saturday 28 May Melbourne v Fremantle, MCG

2:30p - 5.20p

Bounce: 2:35pm

Call team: Jack Heverin, Tim Solly, Dale Thomas, Kate McCarthy, Ethan Meldrum

Saturday 28 May West Coast v Western Bulldogs, Optus Stadium

5:20p - 8.30p

Bounce: 5:25pm

Call team: Lachie Reid, Tom Atkinson, Andrew Embley, Xavier Ellis, Mark Cometti, Josh Garlepp

Sunday 29 May Collingwood v Carlton, MCG

11:00a - 4.00p

Bounce: 1:20pm

Call team: Leigh Montagna, Nathan Brown, Wayne Carey, Ross Lyon, Jay Clark, Ash Chua, Michael Roberts

Sunday 29 May Port Adelaide v Essendon, Adelaide Oval

4:00p - 6.00p

From Q2 onwards.

Call team: Brenton Yates, Rhett Biglands, Tom Rockliff, Shaun Burgoyne, Brad Ebert

All Triple M Perth coverage is networked to all Triple M WA Regionals