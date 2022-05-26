Triple M On Air Coverage Round 11 2022
Where and when Triple M Rocks Footy
Here's how and where Triple M will be rocking footy around Australia in Round 11 - thanks to McDonald's.
Listen to the number one call team in the game wherever you stream, as Triple M Rocks Footy. Yes, even on your Smart Speakers. Just ask for your local Triple M station. Or better still get the LiSTNR App and find your local station there!
Triple M FM Melbourne (VIC time)
Friday 27 May Sydney v Richmond, SCG
6:00p - 11.00p
Bounce: 7:50pm
Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Emma Freedman, Ash Chua
Saturday 28 May Geelong v Adelaide, GMHBA Stadium
12:00p - 4.30p
Bounce: 1:45pm
Call team: James Brayshaw, Brian Taylor, Bernie Vince, Wayne Carey, Damian Barrett, Billy Brownless, Jay Clark, Ash Chua
Saturday 28 May Melbourne v Fremantle, MCG
4:30p - 7.20p
Bounce: 4:35pm
Call team: Jack Heverin, Tim Solly, Dale Thomas, Kate McCarthy, Ethan Meldrum
Saturday 28 May West Coast v Western Bulldogs, Optus Stadium
7:20p - 10.30p
Bounce: 7:25pm
Call team: Lachie Reid, Tom Atkinson, Andrew Embley, Xavier Ellis, Mark Cometti, Josh Garlepp
Sunday 29 May Collingwood v Carlton, MCG
1:00p - 6.00p
Bounce: 3:20pm
Call team: Leigh Montagna, Nathan Brown, Wayne Carey, Ross Lyon, Jay Clark, Ash Chua, Michael Roberts
Sunday 29 May Port Adelaide v Essendon, Adelaide Oval
6:00p - 8.00p
From Q3 onwards.
Call team: Brenton Yates, Rhett Biglands, Tom Rockliff, Shaun Burgoyne, Brad Ebert
All Triple M Melbourne coverage is networked to Triple M Hobart, Albury, Bendigo, Shepparton, Mildura and Hit Warragul
Triple M FM Adelaide (SA time)
Friday 27 May Sydney v Richmond, SCG
6:00p - 10.30p
Bounce: 7:20pm
Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Emma Freedman, Ash Chua
Saturday 28 May Geelong v Adelaide, GMHBA Stadium
11:30a - 4.00p
Bounce: 1:15pm
Call team: James Brayshaw, Brian Taylor, Bernie Vince, Wayne Carey, Damian Barrett, Billy Brownless, Jay Clark, Ash Chua
Saturday 28 May Melbourne v Fremantle, MCG
4:00p - 6.50p
Bounce: 4:05pm
Call team: Jack Heverin, Tim Solly, Dale Thomas, Kate McCarthy, Ethan Meldrum
Saturday 28 May West Coast v Western Bulldogs, Optus Stadium
6:50p - 10.00p
Bounce: 6:55pm
Call team: Lachie Reid, Tom Atkinson, Andrew Embley, Xavier Ellis, Mark Cometti, Josh Garlepp
Sunday 29 May St Kilda v North Melbounre, Marvel Stadium
12:30p - 3.30p
Bounce: 12:40pm
Call team: Tim Solly, Barry Denner, Bernie Vince, Dale Thomas, Sarah Olle, Ethan Meldrum
Sunday 29 May Port Adelaide v Essendon, Adelaide Oval
3:30p - 7.00p
Bounce: 4:10pm
Call team: Brenton Yates, Rhett Biglands, Tom Rockliff, Shaun Burgoyne, Brad Ebert
All Triple M Adelaide coverage is networked to Triple M Mt Gambier
Triple M Sydney (NSW time)
Friday 27 May Sydney v Richmond, SCG
6:00p - 11.00p
Bounce: 7:50pm
Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Emma Freedman, Ash Chua
Saturday 28 May West Coast v Western Bulldogs, Optus Stadium
7:20p - 10.30p
Bounce: 7:25pm
Call team: Lachie Reid, Tom Atkinson, Andrew Embley, Xavier Ellis, Mark Cometti, Josh Garlepp
Triple M DAB+ Sydney (NSW time)
Saturday 28 May Brisbane v GWS, Gabba
1:35p - 4.30p
Bounce: 1:45pm
Call team: Liam Flanagan, Brett Thomas, Simon Black, Richard Champion, Belinda Mellen
Triple M FM Brisbane (QLD time)
Saturday 28 May Brisbane v GWS, Gabba
1:35p - 4.30p
Bounce: 1:45pm
Call team: Liam Flanagan, Brett Thomas, Simon Black, Richard Champion, Belinda Mellen
Gold FM Gold Coast (QLD time)
Saturday 28 May Hawthorn v Gold Coast, TIO Stadium
7:30p - 10.30p
Bounce: 7:40pm
Call team: Brad Seymour, Barry Denner, Jude Bolton, Lenny Hayes
Triple M Perth (WA time)
Friday 27 May Sydney v Richmond, SCG
5:45p - 9.00p
Bounce: 5:50pm
Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Emma Freedman, Ash Chua
Saturday 28 May Geelong v Adelaide, GMHBA Stadium
10:00a - 2.30p
Bounce: 11:45am
Call team: James Brayshaw, Brian Taylor, Bernie Vince, Wayne Carey, Damian Barrett, Billy Brownless, Jay Clark, Ash Chua
Saturday 28 May Melbourne v Fremantle, MCG
2:30p - 5.20p
Bounce: 2:35pm
Call team: Jack Heverin, Tim Solly, Dale Thomas, Kate McCarthy, Ethan Meldrum
Saturday 28 May West Coast v Western Bulldogs, Optus Stadium
5:20p - 8.30p
Bounce: 5:25pm
Call team: Lachie Reid, Tom Atkinson, Andrew Embley, Xavier Ellis, Mark Cometti, Josh Garlepp
Sunday 29 May Collingwood v Carlton, MCG
11:00a - 4.00p
Bounce: 1:20pm
Call team: Leigh Montagna, Nathan Brown, Wayne Carey, Ross Lyon, Jay Clark, Ash Chua, Michael Roberts
Sunday 29 May Port Adelaide v Essendon, Adelaide Oval
4:00p - 6.00p
From Q2 onwards.
Call team: Brenton Yates, Rhett Biglands, Tom Rockliff, Shaun Burgoyne, Brad Ebert
All Triple M Perth coverage is networked to all Triple M WA Regionals