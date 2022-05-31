Triple M On Air Coverage Round 12 2022

Where and when Triple M Rocks Footy

Here's how and where Triple M will be rocking footy around Australia in Round 12 - thanks to McDonald's.

Listen to the number one call team in the game wherever you stream, as Triple M Rocks Footy. Yes, even on your Smart Speakers. Just ask for your local Triple M station. Or better still get the LiSTNR App and find your local station there! 

Triple M FM Melbourne (VIC time)

Friday 3 June                                 Western Bulldogs v Geelong, Marvel Stadium  

6:00p - 11.00p

Bounce: 7:50pm

Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Tom Browne, Ash Chua

Saturday 4 June                           Adelaide v West Coast, Adelaide Oval 

12:00p - 4.30p

Bounce: 1:45pm

Call team: James Brayshaw, Brian Taylor, Bernie Vince, Wayne Carey, Damian Barrett, Billy Brownless, Rhett Biglands, Ash Chua

 

Saturday 4 June                         Gold Coast v North Melbourne, TIO Stadium  

4:30p - 7.20p

Bounce: 4:35pm 

Call team: Brian Taylor, Barry Denner, Nathan Brown, Kate McCarthy, Ethan Meldrum 

Saturday 4 June                           Melbourne v Sydney, MCG  

7:20p - 10.30p

Bounce: 7:25pm 

Call team: Jack Heverin, Tim Solly, Leigh Montagna, Michael Roberts, Ash Chua 

 

Sunday 5 June                             Hawthorn v Collingwood, MCG

1:00p - 5.00p

Bounce: 2:10pm

Call team: Leigh Montagna, Nathan Brown, Wayne Carey, Ross Lyon, Jay Clark, Ash Chua, Michael Roberts 

 

Sunday 5 June                           Fremantle v Brisbane, Optus Stadium 

5:00p - 8.00p

Bounce: 5:20pm

Call team: Lachy Reid, Tom Atkinson, Andrew Embley, Xavier Ellis, Britt Taylor, Mark Cometti 

All Triple M Melbourne coverage is networked to Triple M Hobart, Albury, Bendigo, Shepparton, Mildura and Hit Warragul

  

Triple M FM Adelaide (SA time)

Friday 3 June                                 Western Bulldogs v Geelong, Marvel Stadium  

5:30p - 10.30p

Bounce: 7:20pm

Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Tom Browne, Ash Chua

Saturday 4 June                           Adelaide v West Coast, Adelaide Oval 

11:30a - 4.00p

Bounce: 1:15pm

Call team: James Brayshaw, Brian Taylor, Bernie Vince, Wayne Carey, Damian Barrett, Billy Brownless, Rhett Biglands, Ash Chua

 

Saturday 4 June                         Gold Coast v North Melbourne, TIO Stadium  

4:00p - 6.50p

Bounce: 4:05pm 

Call team: Brian Taylor, Barry Denner, Nathan Brown, Kate McCarthy, Ethan Meldrum 

Saturday 4 June                           Melbourne v Sydney, MCG  

6:50p - 10.00p

Bounce: 6:55pm 

Call team: Jack Heverin, Tim Solly, Leigh Montagna, Michael Roberts, Ash Chua 

 

Sunday 5 June                             Hawthorn v Collingwood, MCG

12:30p - 4.30p

Bounce: 1:40pm

Call team: Leigh Montagna, Nathan Brown, Wayne Carey, Ross Lyon, Jay Clark, Ash Chua, Michael Roberts 

 

Sunday 5 June                           Fremantle v Brisbane, Optus Stadium 

4:30p - 7.30p

Bounce: 4:50pm

Call team: Lachy Reid, Tom Atkinson, Andrew Embley, Xavier Ellis, Britt Taylor, Mark Cometti 

All Triple M Adelaide coverage is networked to Triple M Mt Gambier

 

Triple M Sydney (NSW time)

No coverage. 

Triple M DAB+ Sydney (NSW time)

Friday 3 June                                 Western Bulldogs v Geelong, Marvel Stadium  

7:45p - 11.00p

Bounce: 7:50pm

Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Tom Browne, Ash Chua

Saturday 4 June                           Melbourne v Sydney, MCG  

7:20p - 10.30p

Bounce: 7:25pm 

Call team: Jack Heverin, Tim Solly, Leigh Montagna, Michael Roberts, Ash Chua 

Triple M FM Brisbane (QLD time)

Sunday 5 June                           Fremantle v Brisbane, Optus Stadium 

5:00p - 8.00p

Bounce: 5:20pm

Call team: Lachy Reid, Tom Atkinson, Andrew Embley, Xavier Ellis, Britt Taylor, Mark Cometti 

 

Gold FM Gold Coast (QLD time) 

Saturday 4 June                         Gold Coast v North Melbourne, TIO Stadium  

4:30p - 7.20p

Bounce: 4:35pm 

Call team: Brian Taylor, Barry Denner, Nathan Brown, Kate McCarthy, Ethan Meldrum 

 

Triple M Perth (WA time)

Friday 3 June                                 Western Bulldogs v Geelong, Marvel Stadium  

5:45p - 9.00p

Bounce: 5:50pm

Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Tom Browne, Ash Chua

Saturday 4 June                           Adelaide v West Coast, Adelaide Oval 

10:00a - 2.30p

Bounce: 11:45am

Call team: James Brayshaw, Brian Taylor, Bernie Vince, Wayne Carey, Damian Barrett, Billy Brownless, Rhett Biglands, Ash Chua

 

Saturday 4 June                         Gold Coast v North Melbourne, TIO Stadium  

2:30p - 5.20p

Bounce: 2:35pm 

Call team: Brian Taylor, Barry Denner, Nathan Brown, Kate McCarthy, Ethan Meldrum 

Saturday 4 June                           Melbourne v Sydney, MCG  

5:20p - 8.30p

Bounce: 5:25pm 

Call team: Jack Heverin, Tim Solly, Leigh Montagna, Michael Roberts, Ash Chua 

 

Sunday 5 June                             Hawthorn v Collingwood, MCG

11:00a - 3.00p

Bounce: 12:10pm

Call team: Leigh Montagna, Nathan Brown, Wayne Carey, Ross Lyon, Jay Clark, Ash Chua, Michael Roberts 

 

Sunday 5 June                           Fremantle v Brisbane, Optus Stadium 

3:00p - 6.00p

Bounce: 3:20pm

Call team: Lachy Reid, Tom Atkinson, Andrew Embley, Xavier Ellis, Britt Taylor, Mark Cometti 

All Triple M Perth coverage is networked to all Triple M WA Regionals

31 May 2022

