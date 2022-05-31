Triple M On Air Coverage Round 12 2022
Where and when Triple M Rocks Footy
Here's how and where Triple M will be rocking footy around Australia in Round 12 - thanks to McDonald's.
Listen to the number one call team in the game wherever you stream, as Triple M Rocks Footy. Yes, even on your Smart Speakers. Just ask for your local Triple M station. Or better still get the LiSTNR App and find your local station there!
Triple M FM Melbourne (VIC time)
Friday 3 June Western Bulldogs v Geelong, Marvel Stadium
6:00p - 11.00p
Bounce: 7:50pm
Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Tom Browne, Ash Chua
Saturday 4 June Adelaide v West Coast, Adelaide Oval
12:00p - 4.30p
Bounce: 1:45pm
Call team: James Brayshaw, Brian Taylor, Bernie Vince, Wayne Carey, Damian Barrett, Billy Brownless, Rhett Biglands, Ash Chua
Saturday 4 June Gold Coast v North Melbourne, TIO Stadium
4:30p - 7.20p
Bounce: 4:35pm
Call team: Brian Taylor, Barry Denner, Nathan Brown, Kate McCarthy, Ethan Meldrum
Saturday 4 June Melbourne v Sydney, MCG
7:20p - 10.30p
Bounce: 7:25pm
Call team: Jack Heverin, Tim Solly, Leigh Montagna, Michael Roberts, Ash Chua
Sunday 5 June Hawthorn v Collingwood, MCG
1:00p - 5.00p
Bounce: 2:10pm
Call team: Leigh Montagna, Nathan Brown, Wayne Carey, Ross Lyon, Jay Clark, Ash Chua, Michael Roberts
Sunday 5 June Fremantle v Brisbane, Optus Stadium
5:00p - 8.00p
Bounce: 5:20pm
Call team: Lachy Reid, Tom Atkinson, Andrew Embley, Xavier Ellis, Britt Taylor, Mark Cometti
All Triple M Melbourne coverage is networked to Triple M Hobart, Albury, Bendigo, Shepparton, Mildura and Hit Warragul
Triple M FM Adelaide (SA time)
Friday 3 June Western Bulldogs v Geelong, Marvel Stadium
5:30p - 10.30p
Bounce: 7:20pm
Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Tom Browne, Ash Chua
Saturday 4 June Adelaide v West Coast, Adelaide Oval
11:30a - 4.00p
Bounce: 1:15pm
Call team: James Brayshaw, Brian Taylor, Bernie Vince, Wayne Carey, Damian Barrett, Billy Brownless, Rhett Biglands, Ash Chua
Saturday 4 June Gold Coast v North Melbourne, TIO Stadium
4:00p - 6.50p
Bounce: 4:05pm
Call team: Brian Taylor, Barry Denner, Nathan Brown, Kate McCarthy, Ethan Meldrum
Saturday 4 June Melbourne v Sydney, MCG
6:50p - 10.00p
Bounce: 6:55pm
Call team: Jack Heverin, Tim Solly, Leigh Montagna, Michael Roberts, Ash Chua
Sunday 5 June Hawthorn v Collingwood, MCG
12:30p - 4.30p
Bounce: 1:40pm
Call team: Leigh Montagna, Nathan Brown, Wayne Carey, Ross Lyon, Jay Clark, Ash Chua, Michael Roberts
Sunday 5 June Fremantle v Brisbane, Optus Stadium
4:30p - 7.30p
Bounce: 4:50pm
Call team: Lachy Reid, Tom Atkinson, Andrew Embley, Xavier Ellis, Britt Taylor, Mark Cometti
All Triple M Adelaide coverage is networked to Triple M Mt Gambier
Triple M Sydney (NSW time)
No coverage.
Triple M DAB+ Sydney (NSW time)
Friday 3 June Western Bulldogs v Geelong, Marvel Stadium
7:45p - 11.00p
Bounce: 7:50pm
Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Tom Browne, Ash Chua
Saturday 4 June Melbourne v Sydney, MCG
7:20p - 10.30p
Bounce: 7:25pm
Call team: Jack Heverin, Tim Solly, Leigh Montagna, Michael Roberts, Ash Chua
Triple M FM Brisbane (QLD time)
Sunday 5 June Fremantle v Brisbane, Optus Stadium
5:00p - 8.00p
Bounce: 5:20pm
Call team: Lachy Reid, Tom Atkinson, Andrew Embley, Xavier Ellis, Britt Taylor, Mark Cometti
Gold FM Gold Coast (QLD time)
Saturday 4 June Gold Coast v North Melbourne, TIO Stadium
4:30p - 7.20p
Bounce: 4:35pm
Call team: Brian Taylor, Barry Denner, Nathan Brown, Kate McCarthy, Ethan Meldrum
Triple M Perth (WA time)
Friday 3 June Western Bulldogs v Geelong, Marvel Stadium
5:45p - 9.00p
Bounce: 5:50pm
Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Tom Browne, Ash Chua
Saturday 4 June Adelaide v West Coast, Adelaide Oval
10:00a - 2.30p
Bounce: 11:45am
Call team: James Brayshaw, Brian Taylor, Bernie Vince, Wayne Carey, Damian Barrett, Billy Brownless, Rhett Biglands, Ash Chua
Saturday 4 June Gold Coast v North Melbourne, TIO Stadium
2:30p - 5.20p
Bounce: 2:35pm
Call team: Brian Taylor, Barry Denner, Nathan Brown, Kate McCarthy, Ethan Meldrum
Saturday 4 June Melbourne v Sydney, MCG
5:20p - 8.30p
Bounce: 5:25pm
Call team: Jack Heverin, Tim Solly, Leigh Montagna, Michael Roberts, Ash Chua
Sunday 5 June Hawthorn v Collingwood, MCG
11:00a - 3.00p
Bounce: 12:10pm
Call team: Leigh Montagna, Nathan Brown, Wayne Carey, Ross Lyon, Jay Clark, Ash Chua, Michael Roberts
Sunday 5 June Fremantle v Brisbane, Optus Stadium
3:00p - 6.00p
Bounce: 3:20pm
Call team: Lachy Reid, Tom Atkinson, Andrew Embley, Xavier Ellis, Britt Taylor, Mark Cometti
All Triple M Perth coverage is networked to all Triple M WA Regionals