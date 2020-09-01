Triple M On Air Coverage Round 15
Here's how and where Triple M will be rocking footy around Australia in Round 15 - thanks to McDonald's.
Triple M FM Melbourne (VIC time)
Tuesday 1 September Hawthorn v Adelaide, Adelaide Oval
5:40p - 8.05p
Bounce: 5:40pm
Call team: Brenton Yates, Rhett Biglands, Dom Cassisi, Greg Blewett
Tuesday 1 September West Coast v Essendon, Gabba
8:05p - 11.00p
Bounce: 8:10pm
Call team: Dennis Cometti, Lachy Reid, Andrew Embley, Ewan Giles
Wednesday 2 September Richmond v Fremantle, Metricon Stadium
7:00p - 10.00p
Bounce: 7:10pm
Call team: Leigh Montagna, Tim Solly, Dale Thomas, Ewan Giles
Thursday 3 September Sydney v Melbourne, Cazaly's Stadium
6:00p - 7.05p
Bounce: 4:40pm - coverage starts on the Triple M app at 4:30pm
Call team: Barry Denner, Leigh Montagna, Bernie Vince, Dale Thomas, Michael Roberts, Ash Chua
Thursday 3 September GWS v Carlton, Metricon Stadium
7:05p - 10.00p
Bounce: 7:10pm
Call team: Brett Thomas, Richard Champion, Simon Black, Belinda Mellen
Friday 4 September Brisbane v Collingwood, Gabba
6:00p - 10.30p
Friday Huddle: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Chris Judd, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett
Bounce: 7:50pm
Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Chris Judd, Nathan Brown, Tom Browne, Ash Chua
All Triple M Melbourne coverage is networked to Triple M Hobart, Albury, Bendigo, Shepparton, Mildura and Hit Warragul
Triple M FM Adelaide (SA time)
Tuesday 1 September Hawthorn v Adelaide, Adelaide Oval
5:10p - 7.35p
Bounce: 5:10pm
Call team: Brenton Yates, Rhett Biglands, Dom Cassisi, Greg Blewett
Tuesday 1 September West Coast v Essendon, Gabba
7:35p - 10.30p
Bounce: 7:40pm
Call team: Dennis Cometti, Lachy Reid, Andrew Embley, Ewan Giles
Wednesday 2 September Richmond v Fremantle, Metricon Stadium
6:30p - 9.30p
Bounce: 6:40pm
Call team: Leigh Montagna, Tim Solly, Dale Thomas, Ewan Giles
Thursday 3 September Sydney v Melbourne, Cazaly's Stadium
5:30p - 6.35p
Bounce: 4:10pm - coverage starts on the Triple M app at 4:00pm
Call team: Barry Denner, Leigh Montagna, Bernie Vince, Dale Thomas, Michael Roberts, Ash Chua
Thursday 3 September GWS v Carlton, Metricon Stadium
6:35p - 9.30p
Bounce: 6:40pm
Call team: Brett Thomas, Richard Champion, Simon Black, Belinda Mellen
Friday 4 September Brisbane v Collingwood, Gabba
5:30p - 10.00p
Friday Huddle: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Chris Judd, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett
Bounce: 7:20pm
Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Chris Judd, Nathan Brown, Tom Browne, Ash Chua
All Triple M Adelaide coverage is networked to Triple M Mt Gambier
Triple M Sydney (NSW time)
Friday 4 September Brisbane v Collingwood, Gabba
7:45p - 10.30p
Bounce: 7:50pm
Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Chris Judd, Nathan Brown, Tom Browne, Ash Chua
Triple M DAB+ Sydney (NSW time)
Thursday 3 September Sydney v Melbourne, Cazaly's Stadium
4:30p - 7.05p
Bounce: 4:40pm
Call team: Barry Denner, Leigh Montagna, Bernie Vince, Dale Thomas, Michael Roberts, Ash Chua
Triple M FM Brisbane (QLD time)
Friday 4 September Brisbane v Collingwood, Gabba
7:45p - 10.30p
Bounce: 7:50pm
Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Chris Judd, Nathan Brown, Tom Browne, Ash Chua
Gold FM Gold Coast (QLD time)
No coverage
Mix 94.5 Perth (WA time)
Tuesday 1 September West Coast v Essendon, Gabba
6:05p - 9.00p
Bounce: 6:10pm
Call team: Dennis Cometti, Lachy Reid, Andrew Embley, Ewan Giles
Wednesday 2 September Richmond v Fremantle, Metricon Stadium
5:00p - 8.00p
Bounce: 5:10pm
Call team: Leigh Montagna, Tim Solly, Dale Thomas, Ewan Giles