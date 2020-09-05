Triple M On Air Coverage Round 16 2020
Where and when we're rockin footy!
Here's how and where Triple M will be rocking footy around Australia in Round 16 - thanks to McDonald's.
Triple M FM Melbourne (VIC time)
Saturday 5 September North Melbourne v Port Adelaide, Adelaide Oval
7:00p - 10.15p
Bounce: 7:40pm
Call team: Barry Denner, Leigh Montagna, Bernie Vince, Dale Thomas, Michael Roberts, Ash Chua
Sunday 6 September Geelong v Essendon, Gabba
2:00p - 6.00p
Sunday Rub: Mark Howard, Nathan Brown, Wayne Carey, Ross Lyon, Jay Clark
Bounce: 3:35pm
Call team: Mark Howard, Nathan Brown, Wayne Carey, Ross Lyon, Ash Chua, Joseph Ogilvie
Sunday 6 September Western Bulldogs v West Coast, Metricon Stadum
6:00p - 9.00p
Bounce: 6:10pm
Call team: Dennis Cometti, Lachy Reid, Andrew Embley, Ewan Giles
Monday 7 September Melbourne v Fremantle, Cazaly's Stadium
7:00p - 10.00p
Bounce: 7:10pm
Call team: Leigh Montagna, Tim Solly, Dale Thomas, Michael Roberts
Tuesday 8 September Adelaide v GWS, Adelaide Oval
5:40p - 8.05p
Bounce: 5:40pm
Call team: Brenton Yates, Chris Dittmar, Rhett Biglands, Greg Blewett
Tuesday 8 September Carlton v Sydney, Metricon Stadium
8:05p - 11.00p
Bounce: 8:10pm
Call team: Liam Flanagan, Brad Seymour, Jude Bolton, Troy Luff, Ewan Giles
Wednesday 9 September Brisbane v Gold Coast, Gabba
7:00p - 10.00p
Bounce: 7:10pm
Call team: Brett Thomas, Richard Champion, Simon Black, Belinda Mellen
All Triple M Melbourne coverage is networked to Triple M Hobart, Albury, Bendigo, Shepparton, Mildura and Hit Warragul
Triple M FM Adelaide (SA time)
Saturday 5 September North Melbourne v Port Adelaide, Adelaide Oval
6:30p - 9.45p
Bounce: 7:10pm
Call team: Barry Denner, Leigh Montagna, Bernie Vince, Dale Thomas, Michael Roberts, Ash Chua
Sunday 6 September St Kilda v Hawthorn, Metricon Stadum
12:00p - 3.00p
Bounce: 12:35pm
Call team: Brenton Yates, Chris Dittmar, Rhett Biglands, Ewan Giles
Sunday 6 September Geelong v Essendon, Gabba
3:00p - 5.30p
Sunday Rub: Mark Howard, Nathan Brown, Wayne Carey, Ross Lyon, Jay Clark
Bounce: 3:05pm
Call team: Mark Howard, Nathan Brown, Wayne Carey, Ross Lyon, Ash Chua, Joseph Ogilvie
Sunday 6 September Western Bulldogs v West Coast, Metricon Stadum
5:30p - 8.30p
Bounce: 5:40pm
Call team: Dennis Cometti, Lachy Reid, Andrew Embley, Ewan Giles
Monday 7 September Melbourne v Fremantle, Cazaly's Stadium
6:30p - 9.30p
Bounce: 6:40pm
Call team: Leigh Montagna, Tim Solly, Dale Thomas, Michael Roberts
Tuesday 8 September Adelaide v GWS, Adelaide Oval
5:10p - 7.35p
Bounce: 5:10pm
Call team: Brenton Yates, Chris Dittmar, Rhett Biglands, Greg Blewett
Tuesday 8 September Carlton v Sydney, Metricon Stadium
7:35p - 10.30p
Bounce: 7:40pm
Call team: Liam Flanagan, Brad Seymour, Jude Bolton, Troy Luff, Ewan Giles
Wednesday 9 September Brisbane v Gold Coast, Gabba
6:30p - 9.30p
Bounce: 6:40pm
Call team: Brett Thomas, Richard Champion, Simon Black, Belinda Mellen
All Triple M Adelaide coverage is networked to Triple M Mt Gambier
Triple M Sydney (NSW time)
Saturday 5 September North Melbourne v Port Adelaide, Adelaide Oval
7:30p - 10.15p
Bounce: 7:40pm
Call team: Barry Denner, Leigh Montagna, Bernie Vince, Dale Thomas, Michael Roberts, Ash Chua
Triple M DAB+ Sydney (NSW time)
Tuesday 8 September Adelaide v GWS, Adelaide Oval
5:40p - 8.05p
Bounce: 5:40pm
Call team: Brenton Yates, Chris Dittmar, Rhett Biglands, Greg Blewett
Triple M FM Brisbane (QLD time)
Wednesday 9 September Brisbane v Gold Coast, Gabba
7:00p - 10.00p
Bounce: 7:10pm
Call team: Brett Thomas, Richard Champion, Simon Black, Belinda Mellen
Gold FM Gold Coast (QLD time)
Wednesday 9 September Brisbane v Gold Coast, Gabba
7:00p - 10.00p
Bounce: 7:10pm
Call team: Brett Thomas, Richard Champion, Simon Black, Belinda Mellen
Mix 94.5 Perth (WA time)
Sunday 6 September Western Bulldogs v West Coast, Metricon Stadum
3:30p - 7.30p
Bounce: 4:10pm
Call team: Dennis Cometti, Lachy Reid, Andrew Embley, Ewan Giles
Monday 7 September Melbourne v Fremantle, Cazaly's Stadium
5:00p - 8.00p
Bounce: 5:10pm
Call team: Leigh Montagna, Tim Solly, Dale Thomas, Michael Roberts