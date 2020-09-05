Triple M On Air Coverage Round 16 2020

Here's how and where Triple M will be rocking footy around Australia in Round 16 - thanks to McDonald's.

Triple M FM Melbourne (VIC time)

Saturday 5 September North Melbourne v Port Adelaide, Adelaide Oval

7:00p - 10.15p

Bounce: 7:40pm

Call team: Barry Denner, Leigh Montagna, Bernie Vince, Dale Thomas, Michael Roberts, Ash Chua

Sunday 6 September Geelong v Essendon, Gabba

2:00p - 6.00p

Sunday Rub: Mark Howard, Nathan Brown, Wayne Carey, Ross Lyon, Jay Clark

Bounce: 3:35pm

Call team: Mark Howard, Nathan Brown, Wayne Carey, Ross Lyon, Ash Chua, Joseph Ogilvie

Sunday 6 September Western Bulldogs v West Coast, Metricon Stadum

6:00p - 9.00p

Bounce: 6:10pm

Call team: Dennis Cometti, Lachy Reid, Andrew Embley, Ewan Giles

Monday 7 September Melbourne v Fremantle, Cazaly's Stadium

7:00p - 10.00p

Bounce: 7:10pm

Call team: Leigh Montagna, Tim Solly, Dale Thomas, Michael Roberts

Tuesday 8 September Adelaide v GWS, Adelaide Oval

5:40p - 8.05p

Bounce: 5:40pm

Call team: Brenton Yates, Chris Dittmar, Rhett Biglands, Greg Blewett

Tuesday 8 September Carlton v Sydney, Metricon Stadium

8:05p - 11.00p

Bounce: 8:10pm

Call team: Liam Flanagan, Brad Seymour, Jude Bolton, Troy Luff, Ewan Giles

Wednesday 9 September Brisbane v Gold Coast, Gabba

7:00p - 10.00p

Bounce: 7:10pm

Call team: Brett Thomas, Richard Champion, Simon Black, Belinda Mellen

All Triple M Melbourne coverage is networked to Triple M Hobart, Albury, Bendigo, Shepparton, Mildura and Hit Warragul

Triple M FM Adelaide (SA time)

Saturday 5 September North Melbourne v Port Adelaide, Adelaide Oval

6:30p - 9.45p

Bounce: 7:10pm

Call team: Barry Denner, Leigh Montagna, Bernie Vince, Dale Thomas, Michael Roberts, Ash Chua

Sunday 6 September St Kilda v Hawthorn, Metricon Stadum

12:00p - 3.00p

Bounce: 12:35pm

Call team: Brenton Yates, Chris Dittmar, Rhett Biglands, Ewan Giles

Sunday 6 September Geelong v Essendon, Gabba

3:00p - 5.30p

Sunday Rub: Mark Howard, Nathan Brown, Wayne Carey, Ross Lyon, Jay Clark

Bounce: 3:05pm

Call team: Mark Howard, Nathan Brown, Wayne Carey, Ross Lyon, Ash Chua, Joseph Ogilvie

Sunday 6 September Western Bulldogs v West Coast, Metricon Stadum

5:30p - 8.30p

Bounce: 5:40pm

Call team: Dennis Cometti, Lachy Reid, Andrew Embley, Ewan Giles

Monday 7 September Melbourne v Fremantle, Cazaly's Stadium

6:30p - 9.30p

Bounce: 6:40pm

Call team: Leigh Montagna, Tim Solly, Dale Thomas, Michael Roberts

Tuesday 8 September Adelaide v GWS, Adelaide Oval

5:10p - 7.35p

Bounce: 5:10pm

Call team: Brenton Yates, Chris Dittmar, Rhett Biglands, Greg Blewett

Tuesday 8 September Carlton v Sydney, Metricon Stadium

7:35p - 10.30p

Bounce: 7:40pm

Call team: Liam Flanagan, Brad Seymour, Jude Bolton, Troy Luff, Ewan Giles

Wednesday 9 September Brisbane v Gold Coast, Gabba

6:30p - 9.30p

Bounce: 6:40pm

Call team: Brett Thomas, Richard Champion, Simon Black, Belinda Mellen

All Triple M Adelaide coverage is networked to Triple M Mt Gambier

Triple M Sydney (NSW time)

Saturday 5 September North Melbourne v Port Adelaide, Adelaide Oval

7:30p - 10.15p

Bounce: 7:40pm

Call team: Barry Denner, Leigh Montagna, Bernie Vince, Dale Thomas, Michael Roberts, Ash Chua

Triple M DAB+ Sydney (NSW time)

Tuesday 8 September Adelaide v GWS, Adelaide Oval

5:40p - 8.05p

Bounce: 5:40pm

Call team: Brenton Yates, Chris Dittmar, Rhett Biglands, Greg Blewett

Triple M FM Brisbane (QLD time)

Wednesday 9 September Brisbane v Gold Coast, Gabba

7:00p - 10.00p

Bounce: 7:10pm

Call team: Brett Thomas, Richard Champion, Simon Black, Belinda Mellen

Gold FM Gold Coast (QLD time)

Wednesday 9 September Brisbane v Gold Coast, Gabba

7:00p - 10.00p

Bounce: 7:10pm

Call team: Brett Thomas, Richard Champion, Simon Black, Belinda Mellen

Mix 94.5 Perth (WA time)

Sunday 6 September Western Bulldogs v West Coast, Metricon Stadum

3:30p - 7.30p

Bounce: 4:10pm

Call team: Dennis Cometti, Lachy Reid, Andrew Embley, Ewan Giles

Monday 7 September Melbourne v Fremantle, Cazaly's Stadium

5:00p - 8.00p

Bounce: 5:10pm

Call team: Leigh Montagna, Tim Solly, Dale Thomas, Michael Roberts