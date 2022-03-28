Triple M On Air Coverage Round 3 2022

Here's how and where Triple M will be rocking footy around Australia in Round 3 - thanks to McDonald's.

Listen to the number one call team in the game wherever you stream, as Triple M Rocks Footy. Yes, even on your Smart Speakers. Just ask for your local Triple M station. Or better still get the LiSTNR App and find your local station there!

Triple M FM Melbourne (VIC time)

Thursday 31 March Western Bulldogs v Sydney, Marvel Stadium

7:00p - 10.15p

Bounce: 7:20pm

Call team: Brian Taylor, Luke Darcy, Dale Thomas, Leigh Montagna, Sarah Olle, Ash Chua

Friday 1 April Melbourne v Essendon, MCG

6:00p - 11.00p

Bounce: 7:20pm

Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Tom Browne, Ash Chua

Friday 1 April Adelaide v Port Adelaide, Adelaide Oval

10:00p - 11.15p

Second half onwards

Call team: Barry Denner, Chris Dittmar, Shaun Burgoyne, Bernie Vince, Rhett Biglands

Saturday 2 April Saturday Rub

12:00p - 2.00p

Call team: James Brayshaw, Wayne Carey, Billy Brownless, Bernie Vince, Damian Barrett

Saturday 2 April Adelaide v Fremantle AFLW Prelim, Adelaide Oval

2:00p - 4.30p

Bounce: 2:40pm

Call team: Jack Heverin, Leigh Montagna, Kate McCarthy, Brad Ebert, Ethan Meldrum

Saturday 2 April GWS v Gold Coast, GIANTS Stadium

4:30p - 7.20p

Bounce: 4:35pm

Call team: James Brayshaw, Barry Denner, Bernie Vince, Troy Luff, Ash Chua

Saturday 2 April Collingwood v Geelong, MCG

7:20p - 10.15p

Bounce: 7:20pm

Call team: Brian Taylor, Tim Solly, Dale Thomas, Michael Roberts, Ethan Meldrum

Sunday 3 April St Kilda v Richmond, Marvel Stadium

1:00p - 6.00p

Bounce: 3:20pm

Call team: Leigh Montagna, Nathan Brown, Wayne Carey, Ross Lyon, Jay Clark, Ash Chua, Michael Roberts

Sunday 3 April West Coast vs Fremantle, Optus Stadium

6:00p - 9.00p

Bounce: 6:20pm

Call team: Tom Atkinson, Lachy Reid, Andrew Embley, Xavier Ellis, Britt Taylor, Mark Commetti

All Triple M Melbourne coverage is networked to Triple M Hobart, Albury, Bendigo, Shepparton, Mildura and Hit Warragul

Triple M FM Adelaide (SA time)

Thursday 31 March Western Bulldogs v Sydney, Marvel Stadium

6:30p - 9.45p

Bounce: 6:50pm

Call team: Brian Taylor, Luke Darcy, Dale Thomas, Leigh Montagna, Sarah Olle, Ash Chua

Friday 1 April Friday Huddle

5:30p - 6.30p

Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Tom Browne, Ash Chua

Friday 1 April Adelaide v Port Adelaide, Adelaide Oval

6:30p - 10.45p

Bounce: 7:40

Call team: Barry Denner, Chris Dittmar, Shaun Burgoyne, Bernie Vince, Rhett Biglands

Saturday 2 April Saturday Rub

11:30a - 1.30p

Call team: James Brayshaw, Wayne Carey, Billy Brownless, Bernie Vince, Damian Barrett

Saturday 2 April Adelaide v Fremantle AFLW Prelim, Adelaide Oval

1:30p - 4.00p

Bounce: 2:10pm

Call team: Jack Heverin, Leigh Montagna, Kate McCarthy, Brad Ebert, Ethan Meldrum

Saturday 2 April GWS v Gold Coast, GIANTS Stadium

4:00p - 6.50p

Bounce: 4:05pm

Call team: James Brayshaw, Barry Denner, Bernie Vince, Troy Luff, Ash Chua

Saturday 2 April Collingwood v Geelong, MCG

6:50p - 9.45p

Bounce: 6:50pm

Call team: Brian Taylor, Tim Solly, Dale Thomas, Michael Roberts, Ethan Meldrum

Sunday 3 April St Kilda v Richmond, Marvel Stadium

12:30p - 5.30p

Bounce: 2:50pm

Call team: Leigh Montagna, Nathan Brown, Wayne Carey, Ross Lyon, Jay Clark, Ash Chua, Michael Roberts

Sunday 3 April West Coast vs Fremantle, Optus Stadium

5:30p - 8.30p

Bounce: 5:50pm

Call team: Tom Atkinson, Lachy Reid, Andrew Embley, Xavier Ellis, Britt Taylor, Mark Commetti

All Triple M Adelaide coverage is networked to Triple M Mt Gambier

Triple M Sydney (NSW time)

Friday 1 April Adelaide v Port Adelaide, Adelaide Oval

8:05p - 11.15p

Bounce: 8:10

Call team: Barry Denner, Chris Dittmar, Shaun Burgoyne, Bernie Vince, Rhett Biglands

Saturday 2 April Collingwood v Geelong, MCG

7:20p - 10.15p

Bounce: 7:20pm

Call team: Brian Taylor, Tim Solly, Dale Thomas, Michael Roberts, Ethan Meldrum

Triple M DAB+ Sydney (NSW time)

Thursday 31 March Western Bulldogs v Sydney, Marvel Stadium

7:00p - 10.15p

Bounce: 7:20pm

Call team: Brian Taylor, Luke Darcy, Dale Thomas, Leigh Montagna, Sarah Olle, Ash Chua

Saturday 2 April GWS v Gold Coast, GIANTS Stadium

4:30p - 7.20p

Bounce: 4:35pm

Call team: James Brayshaw, Barry Denner, Bernie Vince, Troy Luff, Ash Chua

Triple M FM Brisbane (QLD time)

Saturday 2 April Brisbane v North Melbourne, Gabba

7:50p - 11.00p

Bounce: 8:00pm

Call team: Liam Flanagan, Brett Thomas, Simon Black, Richard Champion, Belinda Mellen

Gold FM Gold Coast (QLD time)

Saturday 2 April GWS v Gold Coast, GIANTS Stadium

4:30p - 7.20p

Bounce: 4:35pm

Call team: James Brayshaw, Barry Denner, Bernie Vince, Troy Luff, Ash Chua

Triple M Perth (WA time)

Friday 1 April Adelaide v Port Adelaide, Adelaide Oval

6:00p - 8.15p

Second half onwards

Call team: Barry Denner, Chris Dittmar, Shaun Burgoyne, Bernie Vince, Rhett Biglands

Saturday 2 April Saturday Rub

9:00a - 11.00a

Call team: James Brayshaw, Wayne Carey, Billy Brownless, Bernie Vince, Damian Barrett

Saturday 2 April Adelaide v Fremantle AFLW Prelim, Adelaide Oval

11:00p - 1.30p

Bounce: 11:40am

Call team: Jack Heverin, Leigh Montagna, Kate McCarthy, Brad Ebert, Ethan Meldrum

Saturday 2 April GWS v Gold Coast, GIANTS Stadium

1:30p - 4.20p

Bounce: 1:35pm

Call team: James Brayshaw, Barry Denner, Bernie Vince, Troy Luff, Ash Chua

Saturday 2 April Collingwood v Geelong, MCG

4:20p - 7.15p

Bounce: 4:20pm

Call team: Brian Taylor, Tim Solly, Dale Thomas, Michael Roberts, Ethan Meldrum

Sunday 3 April St Kilda v Richmond, Marvel Stadium

10:00a - 3.00p

Bounce: 12:20pm

Call team: Leigh Montagna, Nathan Brown, Wayne Carey, Ross Lyon, Jay Clark, Ash Chua, Michael Roberts

Sunday 3 April West Coast vs Fremantle, Optus Stadium

3:00p - 6.00p

Bounce: 3:20pm

Call team: Tom Atkinson, Lachy Reid, Andrew Embley, Xavier Ellis, Britt Taylor, Mark Commetti

All Triple M Perth coverage is networked to all Triple M WA Regionals