Triple M On Air Coverage Round 3 2022
Where and when Triple M Rocks Footy
Here's how and where Triple M will be rocking footy around Australia in Round 3 - thanks to McDonald's.
Triple M FM Melbourne (VIC time)
Thursday 31 March Western Bulldogs v Sydney, Marvel Stadium
7:00p - 10.15p
Bounce: 7:20pm
Call team: Brian Taylor, Luke Darcy, Dale Thomas, Leigh Montagna, Sarah Olle, Ash Chua
Friday 1 April Melbourne v Essendon, MCG
6:00p - 11.00p
Bounce: 7:20pm
Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Tom Browne, Ash Chua
Friday 1 April Adelaide v Port Adelaide, Adelaide Oval
10:00p - 11.15p
Second half onwards
Call team: Barry Denner, Chris Dittmar, Shaun Burgoyne, Bernie Vince, Rhett Biglands
Saturday 2 April Saturday Rub
12:00p - 2.00p
Call team: James Brayshaw, Wayne Carey, Billy Brownless, Bernie Vince, Damian Barrett
Saturday 2 April Adelaide v Fremantle AFLW Prelim, Adelaide Oval
2:00p - 4.30p
Bounce: 2:40pm
Call team: Jack Heverin, Leigh Montagna, Kate McCarthy, Brad Ebert, Ethan Meldrum
Saturday 2 April GWS v Gold Coast, GIANTS Stadium
4:30p - 7.20p
Bounce: 4:35pm
Call team: James Brayshaw, Barry Denner, Bernie Vince, Troy Luff, Ash Chua
Saturday 2 April Collingwood v Geelong, MCG
7:20p - 10.15p
Bounce: 7:20pm
Call team: Brian Taylor, Tim Solly, Dale Thomas, Michael Roberts, Ethan Meldrum
Sunday 3 April St Kilda v Richmond, Marvel Stadium
1:00p - 6.00p
Bounce: 3:20pm
Call team: Leigh Montagna, Nathan Brown, Wayne Carey, Ross Lyon, Jay Clark, Ash Chua, Michael Roberts
Sunday 3 April West Coast vs Fremantle, Optus Stadium
6:00p - 9.00p
Bounce: 6:20pm
Call team: Tom Atkinson, Lachy Reid, Andrew Embley, Xavier Ellis, Britt Taylor, Mark Commetti
All Triple M Melbourne coverage is networked to Triple M Hobart, Albury, Bendigo, Shepparton, Mildura and Hit Warragul
Triple M FM Adelaide (SA time)
Thursday 31 March Western Bulldogs v Sydney, Marvel Stadium
6:30p - 9.45p
Bounce: 6:50pm
Call team: Brian Taylor, Luke Darcy, Dale Thomas, Leigh Montagna, Sarah Olle, Ash Chua
Friday 1 April Friday Huddle
5:30p - 6.30p
Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Tom Browne, Ash Chua
Friday 1 April Adelaide v Port Adelaide, Adelaide Oval
6:30p - 10.45p
Bounce: 7:40
Call team: Barry Denner, Chris Dittmar, Shaun Burgoyne, Bernie Vince, Rhett Biglands
Saturday 2 April Saturday Rub
11:30a - 1.30p
Call team: James Brayshaw, Wayne Carey, Billy Brownless, Bernie Vince, Damian Barrett
Saturday 2 April Adelaide v Fremantle AFLW Prelim, Adelaide Oval
1:30p - 4.00p
Bounce: 2:10pm
Call team: Jack Heverin, Leigh Montagna, Kate McCarthy, Brad Ebert, Ethan Meldrum
Saturday 2 April GWS v Gold Coast, GIANTS Stadium
4:00p - 6.50p
Bounce: 4:05pm
Call team: James Brayshaw, Barry Denner, Bernie Vince, Troy Luff, Ash Chua
Saturday 2 April Collingwood v Geelong, MCG
6:50p - 9.45p
Bounce: 6:50pm
Call team: Brian Taylor, Tim Solly, Dale Thomas, Michael Roberts, Ethan Meldrum
Sunday 3 April St Kilda v Richmond, Marvel Stadium
12:30p - 5.30p
Bounce: 2:50pm
Call team: Leigh Montagna, Nathan Brown, Wayne Carey, Ross Lyon, Jay Clark, Ash Chua, Michael Roberts
Sunday 3 April West Coast vs Fremantle, Optus Stadium
5:30p - 8.30p
Bounce: 5:50pm
Call team: Tom Atkinson, Lachy Reid, Andrew Embley, Xavier Ellis, Britt Taylor, Mark Commetti
All Triple M Adelaide coverage is networked to Triple M Mt Gambier
Triple M Sydney (NSW time)
Friday 1 April Adelaide v Port Adelaide, Adelaide Oval
8:05p - 11.15p
Bounce: 8:10
Call team: Barry Denner, Chris Dittmar, Shaun Burgoyne, Bernie Vince, Rhett Biglands
Saturday 2 April Collingwood v Geelong, MCG
7:20p - 10.15p
Bounce: 7:20pm
Call team: Brian Taylor, Tim Solly, Dale Thomas, Michael Roberts, Ethan Meldrum
Triple M DAB+ Sydney (NSW time)
Thursday 31 March Western Bulldogs v Sydney, Marvel Stadium
7:00p - 10.15p
Bounce: 7:20pm
Call team: Brian Taylor, Luke Darcy, Dale Thomas, Leigh Montagna, Sarah Olle, Ash Chua
Saturday 2 April GWS v Gold Coast, GIANTS Stadium
4:30p - 7.20p
Bounce: 4:35pm
Call team: James Brayshaw, Barry Denner, Bernie Vince, Troy Luff, Ash Chua
Triple M FM Brisbane (QLD time)
Saturday 2 April Brisbane v North Melbourne, Gabba
7:50p - 11.00p
Bounce: 8:00pm
Call team: Liam Flanagan, Brett Thomas, Simon Black, Richard Champion, Belinda Mellen
Gold FM Gold Coast (QLD time)
Saturday 2 April GWS v Gold Coast, GIANTS Stadium
4:30p - 7.20p
Bounce: 4:35pm
Call team: James Brayshaw, Barry Denner, Bernie Vince, Troy Luff, Ash Chua
Triple M Perth (WA time)
Friday 1 April Adelaide v Port Adelaide, Adelaide Oval
6:00p - 8.15p
Second half onwards
Call team: Barry Denner, Chris Dittmar, Shaun Burgoyne, Bernie Vince, Rhett Biglands
Saturday 2 April Saturday Rub
9:00a - 11.00a
Call team: James Brayshaw, Wayne Carey, Billy Brownless, Bernie Vince, Damian Barrett
Saturday 2 April Adelaide v Fremantle AFLW Prelim, Adelaide Oval
11:00p - 1.30p
Bounce: 11:40am
Call team: Jack Heverin, Leigh Montagna, Kate McCarthy, Brad Ebert, Ethan Meldrum
Saturday 2 April GWS v Gold Coast, GIANTS Stadium
1:30p - 4.20p
Bounce: 1:35pm
Call team: James Brayshaw, Barry Denner, Bernie Vince, Troy Luff, Ash Chua
Saturday 2 April Collingwood v Geelong, MCG
4:20p - 7.15p
Bounce: 4:20pm
Call team: Brian Taylor, Tim Solly, Dale Thomas, Michael Roberts, Ethan Meldrum
Sunday 3 April St Kilda v Richmond, Marvel Stadium
10:00a - 3.00p
Bounce: 12:20pm
Call team: Leigh Montagna, Nathan Brown, Wayne Carey, Ross Lyon, Jay Clark, Ash Chua, Michael Roberts
Sunday 3 April West Coast vs Fremantle, Optus Stadium
3:00p - 6.00p
Bounce: 3:20pm
Call team: Tom Atkinson, Lachy Reid, Andrew Embley, Xavier Ellis, Britt Taylor, Mark Commetti
All Triple M Perth coverage is networked to all Triple M WA Regionals