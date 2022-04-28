Triple M On Air Coverage Round 7 2022

Here's how and where Triple M will be rocking footy around Australia in Round 7 - thanks to McDonald's.

Triple M FM Melbourne (VIC time)

Friday 29 April West Coast v Richmond, Optus Stadium

6:00p - 11.00p

Bounce: 8:10pm

Friday Huddle: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett

Call team: Lachy Reid, Tom Atkinson, Andrew Embley, Xavier Ellis, Britt Taylor, Mark Commetti

Saturday 30 April Geelong v Fremantle, GMHBA Stadium

12:00p - 4.30p

Bounce: 1:45pm

Call team: James Brayshaw, Barry Denner, Brian Taylor, Bernie Vince, Wayne Carey, Damian Barrett, Billy Brownless, Jay Clark, Ash Chua

Saturday 30 April Melbourne v Hawthorn, MCG

4:30p - 7.20p

Bounce: 4:35pm

Call team: Nathan Brown, Jack Heverin, Dale Thomas, Ethan Meldrum, Michael Roberts

Saturday 30 April Carlton v North Melbourne, Marvel Stadium

7:20p - 10.30p

Bounce: 7:25pm

Call team: Leigh Montagna, Tim Solly, Kate McCarthy, Josh Bruce, Abbey Holmes, Ash Chua

Sunday 31 April Western Bulldogs v Essendon, Marvel Stadium

1:00p - 6.00p

Bounce: 3:20pm

Call team: Leigh Montagna, Nathan Brown, Wayne Carey, Ross Lyon, Jay Clark, Ash Chua, Michael Roberts

Sunday 31 April Sydney v Brisbane, SCG

6:00p - 7.30p

From Q3 onwards

Call team: Liam Flanagan, Brad Seymour, Jude Bolton, Lenny Hayes, Troy Luff

All Triple M Melbourne coverage is networked to Triple M Hobart, Albury, Bendigo, Shepparton, Mildura and Hit Warragul

Triple M FM Adelaide (SA time)

Friday 29 April West Coast v Richmond, Optus Stadium

6:00p - 10.30p

Bounce: 7:40pm

Friday Huddle: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett

Call team: Lachy Reid, Tom Atkinson, Andrew Embley, Xavier Ellis, Britt Taylor, Mark Commetti

Saturday 30 April Adelaide v GWS, Adelaide Oval

11:30a - 4.40p

Bounce: 1:40pm

Saturday Rub: James Brayshaw, Brian Taylor, Bernie Vince, Wayne Carey, Damian Barrett, Billy Brownless

Call team: Brenton Yates, Rhett Biglands, Shaun Burgoyne, Brad Ebert, Tom Rockliff

Saturday 30 April Melbourne v Hawthorn, MCG

4:40p - 6.50p

From Q2 onwards

Call team: Nathan Brown, Jack Heverin, Dale Thomas, Ethan Meldrum, Michael Roberts

Saturday 30 April St Kilda v Port Adelaide, Cazaly Stadium

6:50p - 9.45p

Bounce: 6:55pm

Call team: Liam Flanagan, Brett Thomas, Simon Black, Richard Champion

Sunday 31 April Western Bulldogs v Essendon, Marvel Stadium

12:30p - 5.30p

Bounce: 2:50pm

Call team: Leigh Montagna, Nathan Brown, Wayne Carey, Ross Lyon, Jay Clark, Ash Chua, Michael Roberts

Sunday 31 April Sydney v Brisbane, SCG

5:30p - 7.00p

From Q3 onwards

Call team: Liam Flanagan, Brad Seymour, Jude Bolton, Lenny Hayes, Troy Luff

All Triple M Adelaide coverage is networked to Triple M Mt Gambier

Triple M Sydney (NSW time)

Friday 29 April West Coast v Richmond, Optus Stadium

8:00p - 11.00p

Bounce: 8:10pm

Call team: Lachy Reid, Tom Atkinson, Andrew Embley, Xavier Ellis, Britt Taylor, Mark Commetti

Saturday 30 April Carlton v North Melbourne, Marvel Stadium

7:20p - 10.30p

Bounce: 7:25pm

Call team: Leigh Montagna, Tim Solly, Kate McCarthy, Josh Bruce, Abbey Holmes, Ash Chua

Triple M DAB+ Sydney (NSW time)

Saturday 30 April Adelaide v GWS, Adelaide Oval

2:00p - 5.00

Bounce: 2:10pm

Call team: Brenton Yates, Rhett Biglands, Shaun Burgoyne, Brad Ebert, Tom Rockliff

Sunday 31 April Sydney v Brisbane, SCG

4:30p - 7.00p

Bounce: 4:40pm

Call team: Liam Flanagan, Brad Seymour, Jude Bolton, Lenny Hayes, Troy Luff

Triple M FM Brisbane (QLD time)

Sunday 31 April Sydney v Brisbane, SCG

4:30p - 7.00p

Bounce: 4:40pm

Call team: Liam Flanagan, Brad Seymour, Jude Bolton, Lenny Hayes, Troy Luff

Gold FM Gold Coast (QLD time)

Sunday 31 April Collingwood v Gold Coast, MCG

1:00p - 4.00p

Bounce: 1:10pm

Call team: Tim Solly, Peter Cardamone, Kate McCarthy, Nat Yoannidis

Triple M Perth (WA time)

Friday 29 April West Coast v Richmond, Optus Stadium

6:00p - 9.00p

Bounce: 6:10pm

Call team: Lachy Reid, Tom Atkinson, Andrew Embley, Xavier Ellis, Britt Taylor, Mark Commetti

Saturday 30 April Geelong v Fremantle, GMHBA Stadium

10:00p - 2.30p

Bounce: 11:45am

Call team: James Brayshaw, Barry Denner, Brian Taylor, Bernie Vince, Wayne Carey, Damian Barrett, Billy Brownless, Jay Clark, Ash Chua

Saturday 30 April Melbourne v Hawthorn, MCG

2:30p - 5.20p

Bounce: 2:35pm

Call team: Nathan Brown, Jack Heverin, Dale Thomas, Ethan Meldrum, Michael Roberts

Saturday 30 April Carlton v North Melbourne, Marvel Stadium

5:20p - 8.30p

Bounce: 5:25pm

Call team: Leigh Montagna, Tim Solly, Kate McCarthy, Josh Bruce, Abbey Holmes, Ash Chua

Sunday 31 April Western Bulldogs v Essendon, Marvel Stadium

11:00a - 4.00p

Bounce: 1:20pm

Call team: Leigh Montagna, Nathan Brown, Wayne Carey, Ross Lyon, Jay Clark, Ash Chua, Michael Roberts

Sunday 31 April Sydney v Brisbane, SCG

4:00p - 5.30p

From Q3 onwards

Call team: Liam Flanagan, Brad Seymour, Jude Bolton, Lenny Hayes, Troy Luff

All Triple M Perth coverage is networked to all Triple M WA Regionals