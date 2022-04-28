Triple M On Air Coverage Round 7 2022
Where and when Triple M Rocks Footy
Here's how and where Triple M will be rocking footy around Australia in Round 7 - thanks to McDonald's.
Triple M FM Melbourne (VIC time)
Friday 29 April West Coast v Richmond, Optus Stadium
6:00p - 11.00p
Bounce: 8:10pm
Friday Huddle: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett
Call team: Lachy Reid, Tom Atkinson, Andrew Embley, Xavier Ellis, Britt Taylor, Mark Commetti
Saturday 30 April Geelong v Fremantle, GMHBA Stadium
12:00p - 4.30p
Bounce: 1:45pm
Call team: James Brayshaw, Barry Denner, Brian Taylor, Bernie Vince, Wayne Carey, Damian Barrett, Billy Brownless, Jay Clark, Ash Chua
Saturday 30 April Melbourne v Hawthorn, MCG
4:30p - 7.20p
Bounce: 4:35pm
Call team: Nathan Brown, Jack Heverin, Dale Thomas, Ethan Meldrum, Michael Roberts
Saturday 30 April Carlton v North Melbourne, Marvel Stadium
7:20p - 10.30p
Bounce: 7:25pm
Call team: Leigh Montagna, Tim Solly, Kate McCarthy, Josh Bruce, Abbey Holmes, Ash Chua
Sunday 31 April Western Bulldogs v Essendon, Marvel Stadium
1:00p - 6.00p
Bounce: 3:20pm
Call team: Leigh Montagna, Nathan Brown, Wayne Carey, Ross Lyon, Jay Clark, Ash Chua, Michael Roberts
Sunday 31 April Sydney v Brisbane, SCG
6:00p - 7.30p
From Q3 onwards
Call team: Liam Flanagan, Brad Seymour, Jude Bolton, Lenny Hayes, Troy Luff
All Triple M Melbourne coverage is networked to Triple M Hobart, Albury, Bendigo, Shepparton, Mildura and Hit Warragul
Triple M FM Adelaide (SA time)
Friday 29 April West Coast v Richmond, Optus Stadium
6:00p - 10.30p
Bounce: 7:40pm
Friday Huddle: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett
Call team: Lachy Reid, Tom Atkinson, Andrew Embley, Xavier Ellis, Britt Taylor, Mark Commetti
Saturday 30 April Adelaide v GWS, Adelaide Oval
11:30a - 4.40p
Bounce: 1:40pm
Saturday Rub: James Brayshaw, Brian Taylor, Bernie Vince, Wayne Carey, Damian Barrett, Billy Brownless
Call team: Brenton Yates, Rhett Biglands, Shaun Burgoyne, Brad Ebert, Tom Rockliff
Saturday 30 April Melbourne v Hawthorn, MCG
4:40p - 6.50p
From Q2 onwards
Call team: Nathan Brown, Jack Heverin, Dale Thomas, Ethan Meldrum, Michael Roberts
Saturday 30 April St Kilda v Port Adelaide, Cazaly Stadium
6:50p - 9.45p
Bounce: 6:55pm
Call team: Liam Flanagan, Brett Thomas, Simon Black, Richard Champion
Sunday 31 April Western Bulldogs v Essendon, Marvel Stadium
12:30p - 5.30p
Bounce: 2:50pm
Call team: Leigh Montagna, Nathan Brown, Wayne Carey, Ross Lyon, Jay Clark, Ash Chua, Michael Roberts
Sunday 31 April Sydney v Brisbane, SCG
5:30p - 7.00p
From Q3 onwards
Call team: Liam Flanagan, Brad Seymour, Jude Bolton, Lenny Hayes, Troy Luff
All Triple M Adelaide coverage is networked to Triple M Mt Gambier
Triple M Sydney (NSW time)
Friday 29 April West Coast v Richmond, Optus Stadium
8:00p - 11.00p
Bounce: 8:10pm
Call team: Lachy Reid, Tom Atkinson, Andrew Embley, Xavier Ellis, Britt Taylor, Mark Commetti
Saturday 30 April Carlton v North Melbourne, Marvel Stadium
7:20p - 10.30p
Bounce: 7:25pm
Call team: Leigh Montagna, Tim Solly, Kate McCarthy, Josh Bruce, Abbey Holmes, Ash Chua
Triple M DAB+ Sydney (NSW time)
Saturday 30 April Adelaide v GWS, Adelaide Oval
2:00p - 5.00
Bounce: 2:10pm
Call team: Brenton Yates, Rhett Biglands, Shaun Burgoyne, Brad Ebert, Tom Rockliff
Sunday 31 April Sydney v Brisbane, SCG
4:30p - 7.00p
Bounce: 4:40pm
Call team: Liam Flanagan, Brad Seymour, Jude Bolton, Lenny Hayes, Troy Luff
Triple M FM Brisbane (QLD time)
Sunday 31 April Sydney v Brisbane, SCG
4:30p - 7.00p
Bounce: 4:40pm
Call team: Liam Flanagan, Brad Seymour, Jude Bolton, Lenny Hayes, Troy Luff
Gold FM Gold Coast (QLD time)
Sunday 31 April Collingwood v Gold Coast, MCG
1:00p - 4.00p
Bounce: 1:10pm
Call team: Tim Solly, Peter Cardamone, Kate McCarthy, Nat Yoannidis
Triple M Perth (WA time)
Friday 29 April West Coast v Richmond, Optus Stadium
6:00p - 9.00p
Bounce: 6:10pm
Call team: Lachy Reid, Tom Atkinson, Andrew Embley, Xavier Ellis, Britt Taylor, Mark Commetti
Saturday 30 April Geelong v Fremantle, GMHBA Stadium
10:00p - 2.30p
Bounce: 11:45am
Call team: James Brayshaw, Barry Denner, Brian Taylor, Bernie Vince, Wayne Carey, Damian Barrett, Billy Brownless, Jay Clark, Ash Chua
Saturday 30 April Melbourne v Hawthorn, MCG
2:30p - 5.20p
Bounce: 2:35pm
Call team: Nathan Brown, Jack Heverin, Dale Thomas, Ethan Meldrum, Michael Roberts
Saturday 30 April Carlton v North Melbourne, Marvel Stadium
5:20p - 8.30p
Bounce: 5:25pm
Call team: Leigh Montagna, Tim Solly, Kate McCarthy, Josh Bruce, Abbey Holmes, Ash Chua
Sunday 31 April Western Bulldogs v Essendon, Marvel Stadium
11:00a - 4.00p
Bounce: 1:20pm
Call team: Leigh Montagna, Nathan Brown, Wayne Carey, Ross Lyon, Jay Clark, Ash Chua, Michael Roberts
Sunday 31 April Sydney v Brisbane, SCG
4:00p - 5.30p
From Q3 onwards
Call team: Liam Flanagan, Brad Seymour, Jude Bolton, Lenny Hayes, Troy Luff
All Triple M Perth coverage is networked to all Triple M WA Regionals