Triple M On Air Coverage Round 8 2022

Triple M FM Melbourne (VIC time)

Friday 6 May Port Adelaide v Western Bulldogs, Adelaide Oval

6:00p - 10.10p

Bounce: 7:30pm

Judd Cave Friday Huddle: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Chris Judd, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett

Call team: Brenton Yates, Chris Dittmar, Mark Ricciuto, Tom Rockliff, Rhett Biglands

Friday 6 May Fremantle v North Melbourne, Optus Stadium

10:30p - 11.30p

From Q3 onwards.

Call team: Lachy Reid, Tom Atkinson, Andrew Embley, Xavier Ellis, Britt Taylor, Mark Cometti

Saturday 7 May Richmond v Collingwood, MCG

12:00p - 4.30p

Bounce: 1:45pm

Call team: James Brayshaw, Luke Darcy, Bernie Vince, Wayne Carey, Damian Barrett, Billy Brownless, Jay Clark, Ash Chua

Saturday 7 May GWS v Geelong, Manuka Oval

4:30p - 7.20p

Bounce: 4:35pm

Call team: Brian Taylor, Barry Denner, Dale Thomas, Ethan Meldrum

Saturday 7 May Essendon v Hawthorn, Marvel Stadium

7:20p - 10.30p

Bounce: 7:25pm

Call team: Leigh Montagna, Jack Heverin, Kate McCarthy, Josh Bruce, Michael Roberts, Ash Chua

Sunday 31 April Melbourne v St Kilda, MCG

12:00p - 4.00p

Bounce: 1:10pm

Call team: Leigh Montagna, Nathan Brown, Wayne Carey, Ross Lyon, Jay Clark, Ash Chua, Michael Roberts

Sunday 31 April Carlton v Adelaide, Marvel Stadium

4:00p - 7.30p

Bounce: 4:40pm

Call team: Brian Taylor, Barry Denner, Dale Thomas, Kate McCarthy, Abbey Holmes, Ethan Meldrum

All Triple M Melbourne coverage is networked to Triple M Hobart, Albury, Bendigo, Shepparton, Mildura and Hit Warragul

Triple M FM Adelaide (SA time)

Friday 6 May Port Adelaide v Western Bulldogs, Adelaide Oval

5:30p - 9.40p

Bounce: 7:00pm

Judd Cave Friday Huddle: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Chris Judd, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett

Call team: Brenton Yates, Chris Dittmar, Mark Ricciuto, Tom Rockliff, Rhett Biglands

Friday 6 May Fremantle v North Melbourne, Optus Stadium

9:40p - 11.00p

From Q3 onwards.

Call team: Lachy Reid, Tom Atkinson, Andrew Embley, Xavier Ellis, Britt Taylor, Mark Cometti

Saturday 7 May Richmond v Collingwood, MCG

11:30a - 4.00p

Bounce: 1:15pm

Call team: James Brayshaw, Luke Darcy, Bernie Vince, Wayne Carey, Damian Barrett, Billy Brownless, Jay Clark, Ash Chua

Saturday 7 May GWS v Geelong, Manuka Oval

4:00p - 6.50p

Bounce: 4:05pm

Call team: Brian Taylor, Barry Denner, Dale Thomas, Ethan Meldrum

Saturday 7 May Essendon v Hawthorn, Marvel Stadium

6:50p - 10.00p

Bounce: 6:55pm

Call team: Leigh Montagna, Jack Heverin, Kate McCarthy, Josh Bruce, Michael Roberts, Ash Chua

Sunday 31 April Melbourne v St Kilda, MCG

11:30a - 3.30p

Bounce: 12:40pm

Call team: Leigh Montagna, Nathan Brown, Wayne Carey, Ross Lyon, Jay Clark, Ash Chua, Michael Roberts

Sunday 31 April Carlton v Adelaide, Marvel Stadium

3:30p - 7.00p

Bounce: 4:10pm

Call team: Brian Taylor, Barry Denner, Dale Thomas, Kate McCarthy, Abbey Holmes, Ethan Meldrum

All Triple M Adelaide coverage is networked to Triple M Mt Gambier

Triple M Sydney (NSW time)

Friday 6 May Fremantle v North Melbourne, Optus Stadium

8:00p - 11.30p

Bounce: 8:10pm

Call team: Lachy Reid, Tom Atkinson, Andrew Embley, Xavier Ellis, Britt Taylor, Mark Cometti

Saturday 7 May Essendon v Hawthorn, Marvel Stadium

7:20p - 10.30p

Bounce: 7:25pm

Call team: Leigh Montagna, Jack Heverin, Kate McCarthy, Josh Bruce, Michael Roberts, Ash Chua

Triple M DAB+ Sydney (NSW time)

Saturday 7 May Sydney v Gold Coast, SCG

1:35p - 4.30p

Bounce: 1:45pm

Call team: Brad Seymour, Richard Champion, Jude Bolton, Lenny Hayes, Troy Luff

Saturday 7 May Essendon v Hawthorn, Marvel Stadium

7:20p - 10.30p

Bounce: 7:25pm

Call team: Leigh Montagna, Jack Heverin, Kate McCarthy, Josh Bruce, Michael Roberts, Ash Chua

Triple M FM Brisbane (QLD time)

Saturday 7 May Brisbane v West Coast, Gabba

7:20p - 10.30p

Bounce: 7:25pm

Call team: Liam Flanagan, Brett Thomas, Simon Black, Belinda Mellen

​

Gold FM Gold Coast (QLD time)

Saturday 7 May Sydney v Gold Coast, SCG

1:35p - 4.30p

Bounce: 1:45pm

Call team: Brad Seymour, Richard Champion, Jude Bolton, Lenny Hayes, Troy Luff

Triple M Perth (WA time)

Friday 6 May Fremantle v North Melbourne, Optus Stadium

6:00p - 9.30p

Bounce: 6:10pm

Call team: Lachy Reid, Tom Atkinson, Andrew Embley, Xavier Ellis, Britt Taylor, Mark Cometti

Saturday 7 May Richmond v Collingwood, MCG

10:00a - 2.30p

Bounce: 11:45am

Call team: James Brayshaw, Luke Darcy, Bernie Vince, Wayne Carey, Damian Barrett, Billy Brownless, Jay Clark, Ash Chua

Saturday 7 May GWS v Geelong, Manuka Oval

2:30p - 5.20p

Bounce: 2:35pm

Call team: Brian Taylor, Barry Denner, Dale Thomas, Ethan Meldrum

Saturday 7 May Brisbane v West Coast, Gabba

5:20p - 8.30p

Bounce: 5:25pm

Call team: Liam Flanagan, Brett Thomas, Simon Black, Belinda Mellen

Sunday 31 April Melbourne v St Kilda, MCG

10:00a - 2.00p

Bounce: 11:10am

Call team: Leigh Montagna, Nathan Brown, Wayne Carey, Ross Lyon, Jay Clark, Ash Chua, Michael Roberts

Sunday 31 April Carlton v Adelaide, Marvel Stadium

2:00p - 5.30p

Bounce: 2:40pm

Call team: Brian Taylor, Barry Denner, Dale Thomas, Kate McCarthy, Abbey Holmes, Ethan Meldrum

All Triple M Perth coverage is networked to all Triple M WA Regionals