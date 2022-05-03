Triple M On Air Coverage Round 8 2022
Where and when Triple M Rocks Footy
Here's how and where Triple M will be rocking footy around Australia in Round 8 - thanks to McDonald's.
Triple M FM Melbourne (VIC time)
Friday 6 May Port Adelaide v Western Bulldogs, Adelaide Oval
6:00p - 10.10p
Bounce: 7:30pm
Judd Cave Friday Huddle: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Chris Judd, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett
Call team: Brenton Yates, Chris Dittmar, Mark Ricciuto, Tom Rockliff, Rhett Biglands
Friday 6 May Fremantle v North Melbourne, Optus Stadium
10:30p - 11.30p
From Q3 onwards.
Call team: Lachy Reid, Tom Atkinson, Andrew Embley, Xavier Ellis, Britt Taylor, Mark Cometti
Saturday 7 May Richmond v Collingwood, MCG
12:00p - 4.30p
Bounce: 1:45pm
Call team: James Brayshaw, Luke Darcy, Bernie Vince, Wayne Carey, Damian Barrett, Billy Brownless, Jay Clark, Ash Chua
Saturday 7 May GWS v Geelong, Manuka Oval
4:30p - 7.20p
Bounce: 4:35pm
Call team: Brian Taylor, Barry Denner, Dale Thomas, Ethan Meldrum
Saturday 7 May Essendon v Hawthorn, Marvel Stadium
7:20p - 10.30p
Bounce: 7:25pm
Call team: Leigh Montagna, Jack Heverin, Kate McCarthy, Josh Bruce, Michael Roberts, Ash Chua
Sunday 31 April Melbourne v St Kilda, MCG
12:00p - 4.00p
Bounce: 1:10pm
Call team: Leigh Montagna, Nathan Brown, Wayne Carey, Ross Lyon, Jay Clark, Ash Chua, Michael Roberts
Sunday 31 April Carlton v Adelaide, Marvel Stadium
4:00p - 7.30p
Bounce: 4:40pm
Call team: Brian Taylor, Barry Denner, Dale Thomas, Kate McCarthy, Abbey Holmes, Ethan Meldrum
All Triple M Melbourne coverage is networked to Triple M Hobart, Albury, Bendigo, Shepparton, Mildura and Hit Warragul
Triple M FM Adelaide (SA time)
Friday 6 May Port Adelaide v Western Bulldogs, Adelaide Oval
5:30p - 9.40p
Bounce: 7:00pm
Judd Cave Friday Huddle: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Chris Judd, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett
Call team: Brenton Yates, Chris Dittmar, Mark Ricciuto, Tom Rockliff, Rhett Biglands
Friday 6 May Fremantle v North Melbourne, Optus Stadium
9:40p - 11.00p
From Q3 onwards.
Call team: Lachy Reid, Tom Atkinson, Andrew Embley, Xavier Ellis, Britt Taylor, Mark Cometti
Saturday 7 May Richmond v Collingwood, MCG
11:30a - 4.00p
Bounce: 1:15pm
Call team: James Brayshaw, Luke Darcy, Bernie Vince, Wayne Carey, Damian Barrett, Billy Brownless, Jay Clark, Ash Chua
Saturday 7 May GWS v Geelong, Manuka Oval
4:00p - 6.50p
Bounce: 4:05pm
Call team: Brian Taylor, Barry Denner, Dale Thomas, Ethan Meldrum
Saturday 7 May Essendon v Hawthorn, Marvel Stadium
6:50p - 10.00p
Bounce: 6:55pm
Call team: Leigh Montagna, Jack Heverin, Kate McCarthy, Josh Bruce, Michael Roberts, Ash Chua
Sunday 31 April Melbourne v St Kilda, MCG
11:30a - 3.30p
Bounce: 12:40pm
Call team: Leigh Montagna, Nathan Brown, Wayne Carey, Ross Lyon, Jay Clark, Ash Chua, Michael Roberts
Sunday 31 April Carlton v Adelaide, Marvel Stadium
3:30p - 7.00p
Bounce: 4:10pm
Call team: Brian Taylor, Barry Denner, Dale Thomas, Kate McCarthy, Abbey Holmes, Ethan Meldrum
All Triple M Adelaide coverage is networked to Triple M Mt Gambier
Triple M Sydney (NSW time)
Friday 6 May Fremantle v North Melbourne, Optus Stadium
8:00p - 11.30p
Bounce: 8:10pm
Call team: Lachy Reid, Tom Atkinson, Andrew Embley, Xavier Ellis, Britt Taylor, Mark Cometti
Saturday 7 May Essendon v Hawthorn, Marvel Stadium
7:20p - 10.30p
Bounce: 7:25pm
Call team: Leigh Montagna, Jack Heverin, Kate McCarthy, Josh Bruce, Michael Roberts, Ash Chua
Triple M DAB+ Sydney (NSW time)
Saturday 7 May Sydney v Gold Coast, SCG
1:35p - 4.30p
Bounce: 1:45pm
Call team: Brad Seymour, Richard Champion, Jude Bolton, Lenny Hayes, Troy Luff
Saturday 7 May Essendon v Hawthorn, Marvel Stadium
7:20p - 10.30p
Bounce: 7:25pm
Call team: Leigh Montagna, Jack Heverin, Kate McCarthy, Josh Bruce, Michael Roberts, Ash Chua
Triple M FM Brisbane (QLD time)
Saturday 7 May Brisbane v West Coast, Gabba
7:20p - 10.30p
Bounce: 7:25pm
Call team: Liam Flanagan, Brett Thomas, Simon Black, Belinda Mellen
Gold FM Gold Coast (QLD time)
Saturday 7 May Sydney v Gold Coast, SCG
1:35p - 4.30p
Bounce: 1:45pm
Call team: Brad Seymour, Richard Champion, Jude Bolton, Lenny Hayes, Troy Luff
Triple M Perth (WA time)
Friday 6 May Fremantle v North Melbourne, Optus Stadium
6:00p - 9.30p
Bounce: 6:10pm
Call team: Lachy Reid, Tom Atkinson, Andrew Embley, Xavier Ellis, Britt Taylor, Mark Cometti
Saturday 7 May Richmond v Collingwood, MCG
10:00a - 2.30p
Bounce: 11:45am
Call team: James Brayshaw, Luke Darcy, Bernie Vince, Wayne Carey, Damian Barrett, Billy Brownless, Jay Clark, Ash Chua
Saturday 7 May GWS v Geelong, Manuka Oval
2:30p - 5.20p
Bounce: 2:35pm
Call team: Brian Taylor, Barry Denner, Dale Thomas, Ethan Meldrum
Saturday 7 May Brisbane v West Coast, Gabba
5:20p - 8.30p
Bounce: 5:25pm
Call team: Liam Flanagan, Brett Thomas, Simon Black, Belinda Mellen
Sunday 31 April Melbourne v St Kilda, MCG
10:00a - 2.00p
Bounce: 11:10am
Call team: Leigh Montagna, Nathan Brown, Wayne Carey, Ross Lyon, Jay Clark, Ash Chua, Michael Roberts
Sunday 31 April Carlton v Adelaide, Marvel Stadium
2:00p - 5.30p
Bounce: 2:40pm
Call team: Brian Taylor, Barry Denner, Dale Thomas, Kate McCarthy, Abbey Holmes, Ethan Meldrum
All Triple M Perth coverage is networked to all Triple M WA Regionals