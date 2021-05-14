Triple M On Air Coverage Round 9 2021

Here's how and where Triple M will be rocking footy around Australia in Round 9 - thanks to McDonald's.

Triple M FM Melbourne (VIC time) 

Friday 14 May                            St Kilda v Geelong, Marvel Stadium

6:00p - 11.00p

Bounce: 7:50pm

Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Ash Chua, Tom Browne

Saturday 15 May                           Sydney vs Collingwood, SCG 

12:00p - 4:30p

Bounce: 1:45pm

Call team: James Brayshaw, Brian Taylor, Wayne Carey, Billy Brownless, Bernie Vince, Damian Barrett, Emma Freedman, Ash Chua

 

Saturday 15 May                           Gold Coast vs Brisbane, Metricon Stadium

4:30p - 7.20p

Bounce: 4:35pm

Call team: Brett Thomas, Richard Champion, Simon Black, Belinda Mellen

 

Saturday 15 May                            Richmond vs GWS, Marvel Stadium 

7:20p - 10.15p

Bounce: 7:40pm

Call team: Barry Denner, Leigh Montagna, Dale Thomas, Kate McCarthy, Michael Roberts, Ethan Meldrum 

  

Sunday 16 May                               Melbourne v Carlton, MCG  

1:00p - 6.00p

Bounce: 3:20pm

Call team: Mark Howard, Nathan Brown, Wayne Carey, Ross Lyon, Jay Clark, Ash Chua, Michael Roberts 

 

Sunday 16 May                           West Coast v Adelaide, Optus Stadium 

6:00p - 7.30p

Bounce: 4:40pm (joining the coverage at 6pm)

Call team: Dennis Cometti, Lachy Reid, Andrew Embley, Xavier Ellis, Tania Armstrong, Mark Cometti

 

All Triple M Melbourne coverage is networked to Albury, Bendigo, Shepparton, Mildura and Hit Warragul

  

Triple M FM Adelaide (SA time)

Friday 14 May                            St Kilda v Geelong, Marvel Stadium

6:00p - 10.15p

Bounce: 7:20pm

Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Ash Chua, Tom Browne

Saturday 15 May                           Sydney vs Collingwood, SCG 

11:30a - 4:00p

Bounce: 1:15pm

Call team: James Brayshaw, Brian Taylor, Wayne Carey, Billy Brownless, Bernie Vince, Damian Barrett, Emma Freedman, Ash Chua

 

Saturday 15 May                           Gold Coast vs Brisbane, Metricon Stadium

4:00p - 6.50p

Bounce: 4:05pm

Call team: Brett Thomas, Richard Champion, Simon Black, Belinda Mellen

 

Saturday 15 May                            Port Adelaide v Western Bulldogs, Adelaide Oval 

6:50p - 10.00p

Bounce: 6:55pm

Call team: Brenton Yates, Rhett Biglands, Dom Cassisi, Brad Ebert, Greg Blewett  

  

Sunday 16 May                               Essendon v Fremantle, Marvel Stadium  

12:00p - 3.30p

Bounce: 12:40pm

Call team: Barry Denner, Leigh Montagna, Dale Thomas, Nick Riewoldt, Sarah Olle, Ethan Meldrum 

 

Sunday 16 May                           West Coast v Adelaide, Optus Stadium 

3:30p - 7.00p

Bounce: 4:10pm 

Call team: Dennis Cometti, Lachy Reid, Andrew Embley, Xavier Ellis, Tania Armstrong, Mark Cometti

All Triple M Adelaide coverage is networked to Triple M Mt Gambier

 

Triple M Sydney FM (NSW time)

Friday 14 May                            St Kilda v Geelong, Marvel Stadium

7:45p - 11.00p

Bounce: 7:50pm

Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Ash Chua, Tom Browne

 

Saturday 15 May                            Richmond vs GWS, Marvel Stadium 

7:20p - 10.15p

Bounce: 7:40pm

Call team: Barry Denner, Leigh Montagna, Dale Thomas, Kate McCarthy, Michael Roberts, Ethan Meldrum 

Triple M DAB+ Sydney (NSW time)

Saturday 15 May                           Sydney vs Collingwood, SCG 

1:35p - 4:30p

Bounce: 1:45pm

Call team: James Brayshaw, Brian Taylor, Wayne Carey, Billy Brownless, Bernie Vince, Damian Barrett, Emma Freedman, Ash Chua

  

Triple M FM Brisbane (QLD time)

Saturday 15 May                           Gold Coast vs Brisbane, Metricon Stadium

4:30p - 7.20p

Bounce: 4:35pm

Call team: Brett Thomas, Richard Champion, Simon Black, Belinda Mellen

 

Gold FM Gold Coast (QLD time) 

Saturday 15 May                           Gold Coast vs Brisbane, Metricon Stadium

4:30p - 7.20p

Bounce: 4:35pm

Call team: Brett Thomas, Richard Champion, Simon Black, Belinda Mellen

Triple M Perth (WA time)

Friday 14 May                            St Kilda v Geelong, Marvel Stadium

4:00p - 9.00p

Bounce: 5:50pm

Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Ash Chua, Tom Browne

Saturday 15 May                           Sydney vs Collingwood, SCG 

10:00a - 2:30p

Bounce: 11:45am

Call team: James Brayshaw, Brian Taylor, Wayne Carey, Billy Brownless, Bernie Vince, Damian Barrett, Emma Freedman, Ash Chua

 

Saturday 15 May                           Gold Coast vs Brisbane, Metricon Stadium

2:30p - 5.20p

Bounce: 2:35pm

Call team: Brett Thomas, Richard Champion, Simon Black, Belinda Mellen

 

Saturday 15 May                            Richmond vs GWS, Marvel Stadium 

5:20p - 8.15p

Bounce: 5:40pm

Call team: Barry Denner, Leigh Montagna, Dale Thomas, Kate McCarthy, Michael Roberts, Ethan Meldrum 

  

Sunday 16 May                               Essendon v Fremantle, Marvel Stadium  

11:00a - 2.00p

Bounce: 11:10am

Call team: Barry Denner, Leigh Montagna, Dale Thomas, Nick Riewoldt, Sarah Olle, Ethan Meldrum 

 

Sunday 16 May                           West Coast v Adelaide, Optus Stadium 

2:00p - 5.30p

Bounce: 2:40pm 

Call team: Dennis Cometti, Lachy Reid, Andrew Embley, Xavier Ellis, Tania Armstrong, Mark Cometti

All Triple M Perth coverage is networked to all Triple M WA Regionals

14 May 2021

