Triple M On Air Coverage Round 9 2021

Here's how and where Triple M will be rocking footy around Australia in Round 9 - thanks to McDonald's.

And this weekend, for the FIRST TIME EVER, you can listen to the number one call team in the game wherever you stream, as Triple M Rocks Footy. Yes, even on your Smart Speakers. Just ask for your local Triple M station. Or, better still get the LiSTNR App where you can listen to the lot!

Triple M FM Melbourne (VIC time)

Friday 14 May St Kilda v Geelong, Marvel Stadium

6:00p - 11.00p

Bounce: 7:50pm

Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Ash Chua, Tom Browne

Saturday 15 May Sydney vs Collingwood, SCG

12:00p - 4:30p

Bounce: 1:45pm

Call team: James Brayshaw, Brian Taylor, Wayne Carey, Billy Brownless, Bernie Vince, Damian Barrett, Emma Freedman, Ash Chua

Saturday 15 May Gold Coast vs Brisbane, Metricon Stadium

4:30p - 7.20p

Bounce: 4:35pm

Call team: Brett Thomas, Richard Champion, Simon Black, Belinda Mellen

Saturday 15 May Richmond vs GWS, Marvel Stadium

7:20p - 10.15p

Bounce: 7:40pm

Call team: Barry Denner, Leigh Montagna, Dale Thomas, Kate McCarthy, Michael Roberts, Ethan Meldrum

Sunday 16 May Melbourne v Carlton, MCG

1:00p - 6.00p

Bounce: 3:20pm

Call team: Mark Howard, Nathan Brown, Wayne Carey, Ross Lyon, Jay Clark, Ash Chua, Michael Roberts

Sunday 16 May West Coast v Adelaide, Optus Stadium

6:00p - 7.30p

Bounce: 4:40pm (joining the coverage at 6pm)

Call team: Dennis Cometti, Lachy Reid, Andrew Embley, Xavier Ellis, Tania Armstrong, Mark Cometti

All Triple M Melbourne coverage is networked to Albury, Bendigo, Shepparton, Mildura and Hit Warragul

Triple M FM Adelaide (SA time)

Friday 14 May St Kilda v Geelong, Marvel Stadium

6:00p - 10.15p

Bounce: 7:20pm

Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Ash Chua, Tom Browne

Saturday 15 May Sydney vs Collingwood, SCG

11:30a - 4:00p

Bounce: 1:15pm

Call team: James Brayshaw, Brian Taylor, Wayne Carey, Billy Brownless, Bernie Vince, Damian Barrett, Emma Freedman, Ash Chua

Saturday 15 May Gold Coast vs Brisbane, Metricon Stadium

4:00p - 6.50p

Bounce: 4:05pm

Call team: Brett Thomas, Richard Champion, Simon Black, Belinda Mellen

Saturday 15 May Port Adelaide v Western Bulldogs, Adelaide Oval

6:50p - 10.00p

Bounce: 6:55pm

Call team: Brenton Yates, Rhett Biglands, Dom Cassisi, Brad Ebert, Greg Blewett

Sunday 16 May Essendon v Fremantle, Marvel Stadium

12:00p - 3.30p

Bounce: 12:40pm

Call team: Barry Denner, Leigh Montagna, Dale Thomas, Nick Riewoldt, Sarah Olle, Ethan Meldrum

Sunday 16 May West Coast v Adelaide, Optus Stadium

3:30p - 7.00p

Bounce: 4:10pm

Call team: Dennis Cometti, Lachy Reid, Andrew Embley, Xavier Ellis, Tania Armstrong, Mark Cometti

All Triple M Adelaide coverage is networked to Triple M Mt Gambier

Triple M Sydney FM (NSW time)

Friday 14 May St Kilda v Geelong, Marvel Stadium

7:45p - 11.00p

Bounce: 7:50pm

Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Ash Chua, Tom Browne

Saturday 15 May Richmond vs GWS, Marvel Stadium

7:20p - 10.15p

Bounce: 7:40pm

Call team: Barry Denner, Leigh Montagna, Dale Thomas, Kate McCarthy, Michael Roberts, Ethan Meldrum

Triple M DAB+ Sydney (NSW time)

Saturday 15 May Sydney vs Collingwood, SCG

1:35p - 4:30p

Bounce: 1:45pm

Call team: James Brayshaw, Brian Taylor, Wayne Carey, Billy Brownless, Bernie Vince, Damian Barrett, Emma Freedman, Ash Chua

Triple M FM Brisbane (QLD time)

Saturday 15 May Gold Coast vs Brisbane, Metricon Stadium

4:30p - 7.20p

Bounce: 4:35pm

Call team: Brett Thomas, Richard Champion, Simon Black, Belinda Mellen

Gold FM Gold Coast (QLD time)

Saturday 15 May Gold Coast vs Brisbane, Metricon Stadium

4:30p - 7.20p

Bounce: 4:35pm

Call team: Brett Thomas, Richard Champion, Simon Black, Belinda Mellen

Triple M Perth (WA time)

Friday 14 May St Kilda v Geelong, Marvel Stadium

4:00p - 9.00p

Bounce: 5:50pm

Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Ash Chua, Tom Browne

Saturday 15 May Sydney vs Collingwood, SCG

10:00a - 2:30p

Bounce: 11:45am

Call team: James Brayshaw, Brian Taylor, Wayne Carey, Billy Brownless, Bernie Vince, Damian Barrett, Emma Freedman, Ash Chua

Saturday 15 May Gold Coast vs Brisbane, Metricon Stadium

2:30p - 5.20p

Bounce: 2:35pm

Call team: Brett Thomas, Richard Champion, Simon Black, Belinda Mellen

Saturday 15 May Richmond vs GWS, Marvel Stadium

5:20p - 8.15p

Bounce: 5:40pm

Call team: Barry Denner, Leigh Montagna, Dale Thomas, Kate McCarthy, Michael Roberts, Ethan Meldrum

Sunday 16 May Essendon v Fremantle, Marvel Stadium

11:00a - 2.00p

Bounce: 11:10am

Call team: Barry Denner, Leigh Montagna, Dale Thomas, Nick Riewoldt, Sarah Olle, Ethan Meldrum

Sunday 16 May West Coast v Adelaide, Optus Stadium

2:00p - 5.30p

Bounce: 2:40pm

Call team: Dennis Cometti, Lachy Reid, Andrew Embley, Xavier Ellis, Tania Armstrong, Mark Cometti

All Triple M Perth coverage is networked to all Triple M WA Regionals