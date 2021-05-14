Triple M On Air Coverage Round 9 2021
Where and when we're rockin' footy!
Here's how and where Triple M will be rocking footy around Australia in Round 9 - thanks to McDonald's.
And this weekend, for the FIRST TIME EVER, you can listen to the number one call team in the game wherever you stream, as Triple M Rocks Footy. Yes, even on your Smart Speakers. Just ask for your local Triple M station. Or, better still get the LiSTNR App where you can listen to the lot!
Triple M FM Melbourne (VIC time)
Friday 14 May St Kilda v Geelong, Marvel Stadium
6:00p - 11.00p
Bounce: 7:50pm
Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Ash Chua, Tom Browne
Saturday 15 May Sydney vs Collingwood, SCG
12:00p - 4:30p
Bounce: 1:45pm
Call team: James Brayshaw, Brian Taylor, Wayne Carey, Billy Brownless, Bernie Vince, Damian Barrett, Emma Freedman, Ash Chua
Saturday 15 May Gold Coast vs Brisbane, Metricon Stadium
4:30p - 7.20p
Bounce: 4:35pm
Call team: Brett Thomas, Richard Champion, Simon Black, Belinda Mellen
Saturday 15 May Richmond vs GWS, Marvel Stadium
7:20p - 10.15p
Bounce: 7:40pm
Call team: Barry Denner, Leigh Montagna, Dale Thomas, Kate McCarthy, Michael Roberts, Ethan Meldrum
Sunday 16 May Melbourne v Carlton, MCG
1:00p - 6.00p
Bounce: 3:20pm
Call team: Mark Howard, Nathan Brown, Wayne Carey, Ross Lyon, Jay Clark, Ash Chua, Michael Roberts
Sunday 16 May West Coast v Adelaide, Optus Stadium
6:00p - 7.30p
Bounce: 4:40pm (joining the coverage at 6pm)
Call team: Dennis Cometti, Lachy Reid, Andrew Embley, Xavier Ellis, Tania Armstrong, Mark Cometti
All Triple M Melbourne coverage is networked to Albury, Bendigo, Shepparton, Mildura and Hit Warragul
Triple M FM Adelaide (SA time)
Friday 14 May St Kilda v Geelong, Marvel Stadium
6:00p - 10.15p
Bounce: 7:20pm
Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Ash Chua, Tom Browne
Saturday 15 May Sydney vs Collingwood, SCG
11:30a - 4:00p
Bounce: 1:15pm
Call team: James Brayshaw, Brian Taylor, Wayne Carey, Billy Brownless, Bernie Vince, Damian Barrett, Emma Freedman, Ash Chua
Saturday 15 May Gold Coast vs Brisbane, Metricon Stadium
4:00p - 6.50p
Bounce: 4:05pm
Call team: Brett Thomas, Richard Champion, Simon Black, Belinda Mellen
Saturday 15 May Port Adelaide v Western Bulldogs, Adelaide Oval
6:50p - 10.00p
Bounce: 6:55pm
Call team: Brenton Yates, Rhett Biglands, Dom Cassisi, Brad Ebert, Greg Blewett
Sunday 16 May Essendon v Fremantle, Marvel Stadium
12:00p - 3.30p
Bounce: 12:40pm
Call team: Barry Denner, Leigh Montagna, Dale Thomas, Nick Riewoldt, Sarah Olle, Ethan Meldrum
Sunday 16 May West Coast v Adelaide, Optus Stadium
3:30p - 7.00p
Bounce: 4:10pm
Call team: Dennis Cometti, Lachy Reid, Andrew Embley, Xavier Ellis, Tania Armstrong, Mark Cometti
All Triple M Adelaide coverage is networked to Triple M Mt Gambier
Triple M Sydney FM (NSW time)
Friday 14 May St Kilda v Geelong, Marvel Stadium
7:45p - 11.00p
Bounce: 7:50pm
Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Ash Chua, Tom Browne
Saturday 15 May Richmond vs GWS, Marvel Stadium
7:20p - 10.15p
Bounce: 7:40pm
Call team: Barry Denner, Leigh Montagna, Dale Thomas, Kate McCarthy, Michael Roberts, Ethan Meldrum
Triple M DAB+ Sydney (NSW time)
Saturday 15 May Sydney vs Collingwood, SCG
1:35p - 4:30p
Bounce: 1:45pm
Call team: James Brayshaw, Brian Taylor, Wayne Carey, Billy Brownless, Bernie Vince, Damian Barrett, Emma Freedman, Ash Chua
Triple M FM Brisbane (QLD time)
Saturday 15 May Gold Coast vs Brisbane, Metricon Stadium
4:30p - 7.20p
Bounce: 4:35pm
Call team: Brett Thomas, Richard Champion, Simon Black, Belinda Mellen
Gold FM Gold Coast (QLD time)
Saturday 15 May Gold Coast vs Brisbane, Metricon Stadium
4:30p - 7.20p
Bounce: 4:35pm
Call team: Brett Thomas, Richard Champion, Simon Black, Belinda Mellen
Triple M Perth (WA time)
Friday 14 May St Kilda v Geelong, Marvel Stadium
4:00p - 9.00p
Bounce: 5:50pm
Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Ash Chua, Tom Browne
Saturday 15 May Sydney vs Collingwood, SCG
10:00a - 2:30p
Bounce: 11:45am
Call team: James Brayshaw, Brian Taylor, Wayne Carey, Billy Brownless, Bernie Vince, Damian Barrett, Emma Freedman, Ash Chua
Saturday 15 May Gold Coast vs Brisbane, Metricon Stadium
2:30p - 5.20p
Bounce: 2:35pm
Call team: Brett Thomas, Richard Champion, Simon Black, Belinda Mellen
Saturday 15 May Richmond vs GWS, Marvel Stadium
5:20p - 8.15p
Bounce: 5:40pm
Call team: Barry Denner, Leigh Montagna, Dale Thomas, Kate McCarthy, Michael Roberts, Ethan Meldrum
Sunday 16 May Essendon v Fremantle, Marvel Stadium
11:00a - 2.00p
Bounce: 11:10am
Call team: Barry Denner, Leigh Montagna, Dale Thomas, Nick Riewoldt, Sarah Olle, Ethan Meldrum
Sunday 16 May West Coast v Adelaide, Optus Stadium
2:00p - 5.30p
Bounce: 2:40pm
Call team: Dennis Cometti, Lachy Reid, Andrew Embley, Xavier Ellis, Tania Armstrong, Mark Cometti
All Triple M Perth coverage is networked to all Triple M WA Regionals