Triple M On Air Coverage Round 9 2022
Where and when Triple M Rocks Footy
Here's how and where Triple M will be rocking footy around Australia in Round 9 - thanks to McDonald's.
Listen to the number one call team in the game wherever you stream, as Triple M Rocks Footy. Yes, even on your Smart Speakers. Just ask for your local Triple M station. Or better still get the LiSTNR App and find your local station there!
Triple M FM Melbourne (VIC time)
Friday 13 May Collingwood v Western Bulldogs, Marvel Stadium
6:00p - 11.00p
Bounce: 7:50pm
Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Tom Browne, Ash Chua
Saturday 14 May Hawthorn v Richmond, MCG
12:00p - 4.30p
Bounce: 1:45pm
Call team: James Brayshaw, Brian Taylor, Bernie Vince, Wayne Carey, Damian Barrett, Billy Brownless, Jay Clark, Ash Chua
Saturday 14 May St Kilda v Geelong, Marvel Stadium
4:30p - 7.20p
Bounce: 4:35pm
Call team: Jack Heverin, Tim Solly, Dale Thomas, Kate McCarthy, Nat Yoannidis, Ethan Meldrum
Saturday 14 May Sydney v Essendon, SCG
7:20p - 10.30p
Bounce: 7:25pm
Call team: Barry Denner, Brad Seymour, Lenny Hayes, Troy Luff
Sunday 15 May GWS v Carlton, GIANTS Stadium
1:00p - 6.00p
Bounce: 3:20pm
Call team: Leigh Montagna, Nathan Brown, Wayne Carey, Ross Lyon, Jay Clark, Ash Chua, Troy Luff
Sunday 15 May West Coast v Melbourne, Optus Stadium
6:00p - 8.00p
From Q2 onwards.
Call team: Lachy Reid, Tom Atkinson, Andrew Embley, Xavier Ellis, Josh Garlepp, Mark Cometti
All Triple M Melbourne coverage is networked to Triple M Hobart, Albury, Bendigo, Shepparton, Mildura and Hit Warragul
Triple M FM Adelaide (SA time)
Friday 13 May Collingwood v Western Bulldogs, Marvel Stadium
5:30p - 10.30p
Bounce: 7:20pm
Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Tom Browne, Ash Chua
Saturday 14 May Hawthorn v Richmond, MCG
11:30p - 4.00p
Bounce: 1:15pm
Call team: James Brayshaw, Brian Taylor, Bernie Vince, Wayne Carey, Damian Barrett, Billy Brownless, Jay Clark, Ash Chua
Saturday 14 May St Kilda v Geelong, Marvel Stadium
4:00p - 6.50p
Bounce: 4:05pm
Call team: Jack Heverin, Tim Solly, Dale Thomas, Kate McCarthy, Nat Yoannidis, Ethan Meldrum
Saturday 14 May Adelaide v Brisbane, Adelaide Oval
6:50p - 10.00p
Bounce: 7:10pm
Call team: Brenton Yates, Rhett Biglands, Shaun Burgoyne, Dom Cassisi, Tom Rockliff
Sunday 15 May GWS v Carlton, GIANTS Stadium
12:30p - 5.30p
Bounce: 2:50pm
Call team: Leigh Montagna, Nathan Brown, Wayne Carey, Ross Lyon, Jay Clark, Ash Chua, Troy Luff
Sunday 15 May West Coast v Melbourne, Optus Stadium
5:30p - 7.30p
From Q2 onwards.
Call team: Lachy Reid, Tom Atkinson, Andrew Embley, Xavier Ellis, Josh Garlepp, Mark Cometti
All Triple M Adelaide coverage is networked to Triple M Mt Gambier
Triple M Sydney (NSW time)
Friday 13 May Collingwood v Western Bulldogs, Marvel Stadium
7:45p - 11.00p
Bounce: 7:50pm
Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Tom Browne, Ash Chua
Saturday 14 May Sydney v Essendon, SCG
7:20p - 10.30p
Bounce: 7:25pm
Call team: Barry Denner, Brad Seymour, Lenny Hayes, Troy Luff
Triple M DAB+ Sydney (NSW time)
Sunday 15 May GWS v Carlton, GIANTS Stadium
3:05p - 6.00p
Bounce: 3:20pm
Call team: Leigh Montagna, Nathan Brown, Wayne Carey, Ross Lyon, Jay Clark, Ash Chua, Troy Luff
Triple M FM Brisbane (QLD time)
Saturday 14 May Adelaide v Brisbane, Adelaide Oval
7:20p - 10.30p
Bounce: 7:40pm
Call team: Brenton Yates, Rhett Biglands, Shaun Burgoyne, Dom Cassisi, Tom Rockliff
Gold FM Gold Coast (QLD time)
Sunday 15 May Gold Coast v Fremantle, Metricon Stadium
1:30p - 4.30p
Bounce: 1:45pm
Call team: Liam Flanagan, Brett Thomas, Simon Black, Richard Champion, Belinda Mellen
Triple M Perth (WA time)
Friday 13 May Collingwood v Western Bulldogs, Marvel Stadium
5:45p - 8.45p
Bounce: 5:50pm
Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Tom Browne, Ash Chua
Saturday 14 May Hawthorn v Richmond, MCG
10:00a - 2.30p
Bounce: 11:45am
Call team: James Brayshaw, Brian Taylor, Bernie Vince, Wayne Carey, Damian Barrett, Billy Brownless, Jay Clark, Ash Chua
Saturday 14 May St Kilda v Geelong, Marvel Stadium
2:30p - 5.20p
Bounce: 2:35pm
Call team: Jack Heverin, Tim Solly, Dale Thomas, Kate McCarthy, Nat Yoannidis, Ethan Meldrum
Saturday 14 May Sydney v Essendon, SCG
5:20p - 8.30p
Bounce: 5:25pm
Call team: Barry Denner, Brad Seymour, Lenny Hayes, Troy Luff
Sunday 15 May Gold Coast v Fremantle, Metricon Stadium
11:00a - 2.30p
Bounce: 11:45am
Call team: Liam Flanagan, Brett Thomas, Simon Black, Richard Champion, Belinda Mellen
Sunday 15 May West Coast v Melbourne, Optus Stadium
2:30p - 6.00p
Bounce: 3:20pm
Call team: Lachy Reid, Tom Atkinson, Andrew Embley, Xavier Ellis, Josh Garlepp, Mark Cometti
All Triple M Perth coverage is networked to all Triple M WA Regionals