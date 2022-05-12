Triple M On Air Coverage Round 9 2022

Here's how and where Triple M will be rocking footy around Australia in Round 9 - thanks to McDonald's.

Listen to the number one call team in the game wherever you stream, as Triple M Rocks Footy. Yes, even on your Smart Speakers. Just ask for your local Triple M station. Or better still get the LiSTNR App and find your local station there!

Triple M FM Melbourne (VIC time)

Friday 13 May Collingwood v Western Bulldogs, Marvel Stadium

6:00p - 11.00p

Bounce: 7:50pm

Call team: Mark Howard, Luke Darcy, Jason Dunstall, Nathan Brown, Damian Barrett, Tom Browne, Ash Chua

Saturday 14 May Hawthorn v Richmond, MCG

12:00p - 4.30p

Bounce: 1:45pm

Call team: James Brayshaw, Brian Taylor, Bernie Vince, Wayne Carey, Damian Barrett, Billy Brownless, Jay Clark, Ash Chua

Saturday 14 May St Kilda v Geelong, Marvel Stadium

4:30p - 7.20p

Bounce: 4:35pm

Call team: Jack Heverin, Tim Solly, Dale Thomas, Kate McCarthy, Nat Yoannidis, Ethan Meldrum

Saturday 14 May Sydney v Essendon, SCG

7:20p - 10.30p

Bounce: 7:25pm

Call team: Barry Denner, Brad Seymour, Lenny Hayes, Troy Luff

Sunday 15 May GWS v Carlton, GIANTS Stadium

1:00p - 6.00p

Bounce: 3:20pm

Call team: Leigh Montagna, Nathan Brown, Wayne Carey, Ross Lyon, Jay Clark, Ash Chua, Troy Luff

Sunday 15 May West Coast v Melbourne, Optus Stadium

6:00p - 8.00p

From Q2 onwards.

Call team: Lachy Reid, Tom Atkinson, Andrew Embley, Xavier Ellis, Josh Garlepp, Mark Cometti

All Triple M Melbourne coverage is networked to Triple M Hobart, Albury, Bendigo, Shepparton, Mildura and Hit Warragul

Triple M FM Adelaide (SA time)

Saturday 14 May Adelaide v Brisbane, Adelaide Oval

6:50p - 10.00p

Bounce: 7:10pm

Call team: Brenton Yates, Rhett Biglands, Shaun Burgoyne, Dom Cassisi, Tom Rockliff

All Triple M Adelaide coverage is networked to Triple M Mt Gambier

Triple M Sydney (NSW time)

Triple M DAB+ Sydney (NSW time)

Triple M FM Brisbane (QLD time)

Gold FM Gold Coast (QLD time)

Sunday 15 May Gold Coast v Fremantle, Metricon Stadium

1:30p - 4.30p

Bounce: 1:45pm

Call team: Liam Flanagan, Brett Thomas, Simon Black, Richard Champion, Belinda Mellen

Triple M Perth (WA time)

All Triple M Perth coverage is networked to all Triple M WA Regionals