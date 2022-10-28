Triple M Oztober 300 Countdown - THE FULL LIST!

From Cold Chisel To Icehouse

As Oztober draws to a close once more, we stand and salute an epic month of the best music Australia ever made.

Today we played out the final songs of the Oztober 300 Countdown, the ones you voted for and chose to be the top 300 best examples of Aussie rock. And what a list is is! 

See below for every single banger. Special congratulations to Icehouse for taking out top spot, securing the most votes to make 'Great Southern Land' the Aussiest rock song according to Triple M Club members. 

TRIPLE M'S OZTOBER 300 COUNTDOWN IN FULL

300Bow RiverCold Chisel
299The Streets Of Your TownThe Go Betweens
298The Honeymoon Is OverThe Cruel Sea
297Oh No Not You AgainAustralian Crawl
296T.N.T.AC/DC
295Breakaway [Album]Big Pig
294BittersweetHoodoo Gurus
293Be Good JohnnyMen At Work
292SunsetsPowderfinger
291Marvellous (Radio Edit)The 12th Man
290Leaps and BoundsPaul Kelly
289Burn For YouINXS
288Hot Chilli WomanNoiseworks
287CrazyIcehouse
286Down AgainThe Superjesus
285Soul Kind Of FeelingDynamic Hepnotics
284Soul RevivalJohnny Diesel and The Injectors
283PlansBirds Of Tokyo
282Hit And RunJo Jo Zep and The Falcons
281Forgotten YearsMidnight Oil
280The Best ThingBoom Crash Opera
279One Perfect DayLittle Heroes
278Rollover DJJet
277The Music Goes Round My HeadThe Saints
276PainlessBaby Animals
275Now We're Getting SomewhereCrowded House
274You're So VainChocolate Starfish
273Unguarded MomentThe Church
272Fire and the FloodVance Joy
271Driving WheelsJimmy Barnes
270Computer Games [Single Version]Mi-Sex
269By My SideINXS
268When The River Runs DryHunters & Collectors
267Change In MoodKids In The Kitchen
266In The SummertimeThirsty Merc
265Fall Of RomeJames Reyne
264Rain [Radio Edit]Dragon
263LostThe Badloves
262Science FictionDivinyls
261Compulsory Hero1927
260The Right TimeHoodoo Gurus
259BarbadosModels
258Take A Long LineThe Angels
257From Little Things Big Things GrowPaul Kelly and The Messengers
256He's Gonna Step On You AgainThe Party Boys
255Can't Help MyselfFlowers
254SongbirdBernard Fanning
253KickINXS
252It's Only The BeginningDeborah Conway
251ItaCold Chisel
250StimulationWa Wa Nee
249ShiversThe Screaming Jets
248If You Leave Me Can I Come TooMental as Anything
247DreamworldMidnight Oil
246Girls On The AvenueRichard Clapton
245The Greatest ViewSilverchair
244Turn A Blind EyeHunters & Collectors
243AustralianaAusten Tayshus
242Mascara [Radio Edit]Killing Heidi
241World Where You LiveCrowded House
240I Want You BackHoodoo Gurus
239As The Days Go ByDaryl Braithwaite
238Polyester GirlRegurgitator
237Take Me BackNoiseworks
236ChemistryMondo Rock
235That Ain't BadRatcat
234WallsFlowers
233Devil Inside [Album]INXS
232OpportunityPete Murray
231Don't Tear It Downv.Spy v.Spy
230SlaveJames Reyne
229My BabyCold Chisel
228Nothing Too SeriousIcehouse
227Come To MeDiesel
226Read About ItMidnight Oil
225Dreams Of Ordinary MenDragon
224Ego (Is Not a Dirty Word)Skyhooks
223Where The Wild Roses GrowNick Cave and Kylie Minogue
222Do You See What I SeeHunters & Collectors
221Better ThanThe John Butler Trio
220ListeningPseudo Echo
219Choir GirlCold Chisel
218Playing To WinLittle River Band
217Listen Like ThievesINXS
216Modern GirlJames Freud
215Distant SunCrowded House
214Send Me An AngelReal Life
213Tucker's DaughterIan Moss
212The Real ThingRussell Morris
211DownheartedAustralian Crawl
210TornNatalie Imbruglia
209Ride The Night AwayJimmy Barnes
208Pressure SwayMachinations
207Eve Of DestructionThe Screaming Jets
206The Nips Are Getting BiggerMental as Anything
205Love Your WayPowderfinger
204Way of the World [Single Mix]Max Q
203We Gotta Get Out Of This PlaceThe Angels
202We're Going HomeVance Joy
201Darling It HurtsPaul Kelly and The Coloured Girls
200Shape I'm InJo Jo Zep and The Falcons
199I'm Still On Your SideJimmy Barnes
198MonstersSomething For Kate
197Great WallBoom Crash Opera
196King Of The MountainMidnight Oil
195Heaven (Must Be There)Eurogliders
194Come AnytimeHoodoo Gurus
193Miss You LoveSilverchair
192You Got Nothing I WantCold Chisel
191HammerheadJames Reyne
190Better Get A LawyerThe Cruel Sea
189Love In MotionIcehouse
188Catch My DiseaseBen Lee
187Dirty Deeds Done Dirt CheapAC/DC
186Sister MadlyCrowded House
18550 YearsUncanny X-Men
184Where Do You Go?Hunters & Collectors
183Hungry TownBig Pig
182Better DaysPete Murray
181Kiss The Dirt (Falling Down The Mountain)INXS
180OverkillMen At Work
179Early WarningBaby Animals
178You'll Never Know1927
177No LiesNoiseworks
176HowzatSherbet
175Pick You UpPowderfinger
174Counting The BeatThe Swingers
173Lay Down Your GunsJimmy Barnes
172Look What You've DoneJet
171Nude SchoolPainters and Dockers
170Almost With YouThe Church
1691000 Miles AwayHoodoo Gurus
168AnchorBirds Of Tokyo
167Mean To MeCrowded House
166Leaving HomeJebediah
165What About MeMoving Pictures
164I'd Die To Be With You TonightJimmy Barnes
163Who Listens To The RadioThe Sports
162One Crowded HourAugie March
161KosciuskoMidnight Oil
160Man OverboardDo Ré Mi
159Man AliveDiesel
158Alone With YouThe Sunnyboys
157Never Let Me GoThe Black Sorrows
156Gimme Some Lovin'GANGgajang
155Dancing In The StormBoom Crash Opera
154So BeautifulPete Murray
153I Send A MessageINXS
152Young YearsDragon
151Most People I Know Think That I'm CrazyBilly Thorpe and the Aztecs
150Too Much Aint Enough LoveJimmy Barnes
149Sweet DispositionThe Temper Trap
148ErrolAustralian Crawl
147Fall At Your FeetCrowded House
146Current StandKids In The Kitchen
145D.A.F.Powderfinger
144Forever NowCold Chisel
143MountainChocolate Starfish
142When The Generals TalkMidnight Oil
141If I Could1927
140White NoiseThe Living End
139I Hear MotionModels
138Under The Milky WayThe Church
137Three DimensionsSomething For Kate
136What's My SceneHoodoo Gurus
135WeirKilling Heidi
134One SummerDaryl Braithwaite
133Carry OnMotor Ace
132Who Made WhoAC/DC
131Locked OutCrowded House
130No Say In ItMachinations
129Razor's EdgeGoanna
128Suicide BlondeINXS
127Blow Up The Pokies (I Wish I...)The Whitlams
126Electric BlueIcehouse
125Shipping SteelCold Chisel
124LanternsBirds Of Tokyo
123Things Don't SeemAustralian Crawl
122A Beat For YouPseudo Echo
121Ana's Song (Open Fire)Silverchair
120Don't Need LoveJohnny Diesel and The Injectors
119Harley and RoseThe Black Sorrows
118We Can't Be BeatenRose Tattoo
117Before too longPaul Kelly and The Coloured Girls
116Stayin' AliveBee Gees
115Saturday NightCold Chisel
114Don't Go NowRatcat
113Who Can It Be NowMen At Work
112Already Gone Powderfinger
111Just Like Fire WouldThe Saints
11020 Good ReasonsThirsty Merc
109Blue Sky MineMidnight Oil
108Motor's Too FastJames Reyne
107From The SeaEskimo Joe
106No SecretsThe Angels
105Something So StrongCrowded House
104Horror MovieSkyhooks
103DisappearINXS
102Hey Little GirlIcehouse
101Miss Freelove '69Hoodoo Gurus
100Wish You WellBernard Fanning
99Pressure DownJohn Farnham
98Boys In TownDivinyls
97RiptideVance Joy
96That's When I Think Of You1927
95Let's Make It Last All NightJimmy Barnes
94Be AlrightDean Lewis
93Original SinINXS
92Father's DayWeddings Parties Anything
91Shoot To ThrillAC/DC
90FeelerPete Murray
89Short MemoryMidnight Oil
88Live It UpMental as Anything
87PassengerPowderfinger
86A Pub With No BeerSlim Dusty
85We Can Get TogetherFlowers
84No AphrodisiacThe Whitlams
83No Second PrizeJimmy Barnes
82ScarMissy Higgins
81U.S. ForcesMidnight Oil
80It's Only NaturalCrowded House
79GravityThe Superjesus
78When the War Is OverCold Chisel
77MystifyINXS
76SHADDUP YOU FACEJoe Dolce
75These DaysPowderfinger
74Chained To The WheelThe Black Sorrows
73Back In BlackAC/DC
72Straight LinesSilverchair
71Like, Wow - WipeoutHoodoo Gurus
70Deep WaterRichard Clapton
69Pleasure And PainDivinyls
68Weather With YouCrowded House
67Standing On The OutsideCold Chisel
66ZebraThe John Butler Trio
65New SensationINXS
64How to Make GravyPaul Kelly
63Jessie's GirlRick Springfield
62Helping HandThe Screaming Jets
61Wide Open Road The Triffids
60Highway To HellAC/DC
59Onion SkinBoom Crash Opera
58I Was Only 19 (A Walk in the Light Green)Redgum
57The Dead HeartMidnight Oil
56Treaty [Filthy Lucre Radio Remix]Yothu Yindi
55Good TimesINXS & Jimmy Barnes
54Come Said The Boy [Single Version]Mondo Rock
53Friday on My MindThe Easybeats
52Chemical HeartGrinspoon
51Boys Light UpAustralian Crawl
50Dumb ThingsPaul Kelly and The Messengers
49Black BettySpiderbait
48Cry In Shame [Single Version]Johnny Diesel and The Injectors
47All Torn DownThe Living End
46Better Be Home SoonCrowded House
45What You NeedINXS
44April Sun In Cuba Dragon
43Out Of Mind Out Of SightModels
42AmazingAlex Lloyd
41Cheap WineCold Chisel
40True BlueJohn Williamson
39One WordBaby Animals
38Funky Town [Single Version]Pseudo Echo
37ThunderstruckAC/DC
36Black Fingernails Red WineEskimo Joe
35Need You TonightINXS
34Am I Ever Gonna See Your Face Again (Live) [Clean Edit]The Angels
33Throw Your Arms Around Me [Original Version]Hunters & Collectors
32I Touch MyselfDivinyls
31Living in the 70'sSkyhooks
30Power and the PassionMidnight Oil
29Tip Of My TongueDiesel
28TouchNoiseworks
27Don't ChangeINXS
26Somebody That I Used to KnowGotye feat Kimbra
25It's A Long Way To The Top (If You Wanna Rock 'n' Roll)AC/DC
24Sounds Of ThenGANGgajang
23TomorrowSilverchair
22Solid RockGoanna
21My HappinessPowderfinger
20Evie (Parts 1, 2 and 3)Stevie Wright
19Flame TreesCold Chisel
18Holy GrailHunters & Collectors
17To Her DoorPaul Kelly
16Are You Gonna Be My GirlJet
15Don't Dream It's OverCrowded House
14Working Class ManJimmy Barnes
13Eagle RockDaddy Cool
12Beds are BurningMidnight Oil
11The HorsesDaryl Braithwaite
10Run To ParadiseChoirboys
9Down UnderMen At Work
8Khe SanhCold Chisel
7Reckless (Don't Be So)Australian Crawl
6(Baby I've Got You) On My MindPowderfinger
5Never Tear Us ApartINXS
4You Shook Me All Night LongAC/DC
3You're The Voice [Single Version]John Farnham
2BetterThe Screaming Jets
1Great Southern LandIcehouse

