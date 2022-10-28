Triple M Oztober 300 Countdown - THE FULL LIST!
From Cold Chisel To Icehouse
As Oztober draws to a close once more, we stand and salute an epic month of the best music Australia ever made.
Today we played out the final songs of the Oztober 300 Countdown, the ones you voted for and chose to be the top 300 best examples of Aussie rock. And what a list is is!
See below for every single banger. Special congratulations to Icehouse for taking out top spot, securing the most votes to make 'Great Southern Land' the Aussiest rock song according to Triple M Club members.
TRIPLE M'S OZTOBER 300 COUNTDOWN IN FULL
|300
|Bow River
|Cold Chisel
|299
|The Streets Of Your Town
|The Go Betweens
|298
|The Honeymoon Is Over
|The Cruel Sea
|297
|Oh No Not You Again
|Australian Crawl
|296
|T.N.T.
|AC/DC
|295
|Breakaway [Album]
|Big Pig
|294
|Bittersweet
|Hoodoo Gurus
|293
|Be Good Johnny
|Men At Work
|292
|Sunsets
|Powderfinger
|291
|Marvellous (Radio Edit)
|The 12th Man
|290
|Leaps and Bounds
|Paul Kelly
|289
|Burn For You
|INXS
|288
|Hot Chilli Woman
|Noiseworks
|287
|Crazy
|Icehouse
|286
|Down Again
|The Superjesus
|285
|Soul Kind Of Feeling
|Dynamic Hepnotics
|284
|Soul Revival
|Johnny Diesel and The Injectors
|283
|Plans
|Birds Of Tokyo
|282
|Hit And Run
|Jo Jo Zep and The Falcons
|281
|Forgotten Years
|Midnight Oil
|280
|The Best Thing
|Boom Crash Opera
|279
|One Perfect Day
|Little Heroes
|278
|Rollover DJ
|Jet
|277
|The Music Goes Round My Head
|The Saints
|276
|Painless
|Baby Animals
|275
|Now We're Getting Somewhere
|Crowded House
|274
|You're So Vain
|Chocolate Starfish
|273
|Unguarded Moment
|The Church
|272
|Fire and the Flood
|Vance Joy
|271
|Driving Wheels
|Jimmy Barnes
|270
|Computer Games [Single Version]
|Mi-Sex
|269
|By My Side
|INXS
|268
|When The River Runs Dry
|Hunters & Collectors
|267
|Change In Mood
|Kids In The Kitchen
|266
|In The Summertime
|Thirsty Merc
|265
|Fall Of Rome
|James Reyne
|264
|Rain [Radio Edit]
|Dragon
|263
|Lost
|The Badloves
|262
|Science Fiction
|Divinyls
|261
|Compulsory Hero
|1927
|260
|The Right Time
|Hoodoo Gurus
|259
|Barbados
|Models
|258
|Take A Long Line
|The Angels
|257
|From Little Things Big Things Grow
|Paul Kelly and The Messengers
|256
|He's Gonna Step On You Again
|The Party Boys
|255
|Can't Help Myself
|Flowers
|254
|Songbird
|Bernard Fanning
|253
|Kick
|INXS
|252
|It's Only The Beginning
|Deborah Conway
|251
|Ita
|Cold Chisel
|250
|Stimulation
|Wa Wa Nee
|249
|Shivers
|The Screaming Jets
|248
|If You Leave Me Can I Come Too
|Mental as Anything
|247
|Dreamworld
|Midnight Oil
|246
|Girls On The Avenue
|Richard Clapton
|245
|The Greatest View
|Silverchair
|244
|Turn A Blind Eye
|Hunters & Collectors
|243
|Australiana
|Austen Tayshus
|242
|Mascara [Radio Edit]
|Killing Heidi
|241
|World Where You Live
|Crowded House
|240
|I Want You Back
|Hoodoo Gurus
|239
|As The Days Go By
|Daryl Braithwaite
|238
|Polyester Girl
|Regurgitator
|237
|Take Me Back
|Noiseworks
|236
|Chemistry
|Mondo Rock
|235
|That Ain't Bad
|Ratcat
|234
|Walls
|Flowers
|233
|Devil Inside [Album]
|INXS
|232
|Opportunity
|Pete Murray
|231
|Don't Tear It Down
|v.Spy v.Spy
|230
|Slave
|James Reyne
|229
|My Baby
|Cold Chisel
|228
|Nothing Too Serious
|Icehouse
|227
|Come To Me
|Diesel
|226
|Read About It
|Midnight Oil
|225
|Dreams Of Ordinary Men
|Dragon
|224
|Ego (Is Not a Dirty Word)
|Skyhooks
|223
|Where The Wild Roses Grow
|Nick Cave and Kylie Minogue
|222
|Do You See What I See
|Hunters & Collectors
|221
|Better Than
|The John Butler Trio
|220
|Listening
|Pseudo Echo
|219
|Choir Girl
|Cold Chisel
|218
|Playing To Win
|Little River Band
|217
|Listen Like Thieves
|INXS
|216
|Modern Girl
|James Freud
|215
|Distant Sun
|Crowded House
|214
|Send Me An Angel
|Real Life
|213
|Tucker's Daughter
|Ian Moss
|212
|The Real Thing
|Russell Morris
|211
|Downhearted
|Australian Crawl
|210
|Torn
|Natalie Imbruglia
|209
|Ride The Night Away
|Jimmy Barnes
|208
|Pressure Sway
|Machinations
|207
|Eve Of Destruction
|The Screaming Jets
|206
|The Nips Are Getting Bigger
|Mental as Anything
|205
|Love Your Way
|Powderfinger
|204
|Way of the World [Single Mix]
|Max Q
|203
|We Gotta Get Out Of This Place
|The Angels
|202
|We're Going Home
|Vance Joy
|201
|Darling It Hurts
|Paul Kelly and The Coloured Girls
|200
|Shape I'm In
|Jo Jo Zep and The Falcons
|199
|I'm Still On Your Side
|Jimmy Barnes
|198
|Monsters
|Something For Kate
|197
|Great Wall
|Boom Crash Opera
|196
|King Of The Mountain
|Midnight Oil
|195
|Heaven (Must Be There)
|Eurogliders
|194
|Come Anytime
|Hoodoo Gurus
|193
|Miss You Love
|Silverchair
|192
|You Got Nothing I Want
|Cold Chisel
|191
|Hammerhead
|James Reyne
|190
|Better Get A Lawyer
|The Cruel Sea
|189
|Love In Motion
|Icehouse
|188
|Catch My Disease
|Ben Lee
|187
|Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap
|AC/DC
|186
|Sister Madly
|Crowded House
|185
|50 Years
|Uncanny X-Men
|184
|Where Do You Go?
|Hunters & Collectors
|183
|Hungry Town
|Big Pig
|182
|Better Days
|Pete Murray
|181
|Kiss The Dirt (Falling Down The Mountain)
|INXS
|180
|Overkill
|Men At Work
|179
|Early Warning
|Baby Animals
|178
|You'll Never Know
|1927
|177
|No Lies
|Noiseworks
|176
|Howzat
|Sherbet
|175
|Pick You Up
|Powderfinger
|174
|Counting The Beat
|The Swingers
|173
|Lay Down Your Guns
|Jimmy Barnes
|172
|Look What You've Done
|Jet
|171
|Nude School
|Painters and Dockers
|170
|Almost With You
|The Church
|169
|1000 Miles Away
|Hoodoo Gurus
|168
|Anchor
|Birds Of Tokyo
|167
|Mean To Me
|Crowded House
|166
|Leaving Home
|Jebediah
|165
|What About Me
|Moving Pictures
|164
|I'd Die To Be With You Tonight
|Jimmy Barnes
|163
|Who Listens To The Radio
|The Sports
|162
|One Crowded Hour
|Augie March
|161
|Kosciusko
|Midnight Oil
|160
|Man Overboard
|Do Ré Mi
|159
|Man Alive
|Diesel
|158
|Alone With You
|The Sunnyboys
|157
|Never Let Me Go
|The Black Sorrows
|156
|Gimme Some Lovin'
|GANGgajang
|155
|Dancing In The Storm
|Boom Crash Opera
|154
|So Beautiful
|Pete Murray
|153
|I Send A Message
|INXS
|152
|Young Years
|Dragon
|151
|Most People I Know Think That I'm Crazy
|Billy Thorpe and the Aztecs
|150
|Too Much Aint Enough Love
|Jimmy Barnes
|149
|Sweet Disposition
|The Temper Trap
|148
|Errol
|Australian Crawl
|147
|Fall At Your Feet
|Crowded House
|146
|Current Stand
|Kids In The Kitchen
|145
|D.A.F.
|Powderfinger
|144
|Forever Now
|Cold Chisel
|143
|Mountain
|Chocolate Starfish
|142
|When The Generals Talk
|Midnight Oil
|141
|If I Could
|1927
|140
|White Noise
|The Living End
|139
|I Hear Motion
|Models
|138
|Under The Milky Way
|The Church
|137
|Three Dimensions
|Something For Kate
|136
|What's My Scene
|Hoodoo Gurus
|135
|Weir
|Killing Heidi
|134
|One Summer
|Daryl Braithwaite
|133
|Carry On
|Motor Ace
|132
|Who Made Who
|AC/DC
|131
|Locked Out
|Crowded House
|130
|No Say In It
|Machinations
|129
|Razor's Edge
|Goanna
|128
|Suicide Blonde
|INXS
|127
|Blow Up The Pokies (I Wish I...)
|The Whitlams
|126
|Electric Blue
|Icehouse
|125
|Shipping Steel
|Cold Chisel
|124
|Lanterns
|Birds Of Tokyo
|123
|Things Don't Seem
|Australian Crawl
|122
|A Beat For You
|Pseudo Echo
|121
|Ana's Song (Open Fire)
|Silverchair
|120
|Don't Need Love
|Johnny Diesel and The Injectors
|119
|Harley and Rose
|The Black Sorrows
|118
|We Can't Be Beaten
|Rose Tattoo
|117
|Before too long
|Paul Kelly and The Coloured Girls
|116
|Stayin' Alive
|Bee Gees
|115
|Saturday Night
|Cold Chisel
|114
|Don't Go Now
|Ratcat
|113
|Who Can It Be Now
|Men At Work
|112
|Already Gone
|Powderfinger
|111
|Just Like Fire Would
|The Saints
|110
|20 Good Reasons
|Thirsty Merc
|109
|Blue Sky Mine
|Midnight Oil
|108
|Motor's Too Fast
|James Reyne
|107
|From The Sea
|Eskimo Joe
|106
|No Secrets
|The Angels
|105
|Something So Strong
|Crowded House
|104
|Horror Movie
|Skyhooks
|103
|Disappear
|INXS
|102
|Hey Little Girl
|Icehouse
|101
|Miss Freelove '69
|Hoodoo Gurus
|100
|Wish You Well
|Bernard Fanning
|99
|Pressure Down
|John Farnham
|98
|Boys In Town
|Divinyls
|97
|Riptide
|Vance Joy
|96
|That's When I Think Of You
|1927
|95
|Let's Make It Last All Night
|Jimmy Barnes
|94
|Be Alright
|Dean Lewis
|93
|Original Sin
|INXS
|92
|Father's Day
|Weddings Parties Anything
|91
|Shoot To Thrill
|AC/DC
|90
|Feeler
|Pete Murray
|89
|Short Memory
|Midnight Oil
|88
|Live It Up
|Mental as Anything
|87
|Passenger
|Powderfinger
|86
|A Pub With No Beer
|Slim Dusty
|85
|We Can Get Together
|Flowers
|84
|No Aphrodisiac
|The Whitlams
|83
|No Second Prize
|Jimmy Barnes
|82
|Scar
|Missy Higgins
|81
|U.S. Forces
|Midnight Oil
|80
|It's Only Natural
|Crowded House
|79
|Gravity
|The Superjesus
|78
|When the War Is Over
|Cold Chisel
|77
|Mystify
|INXS
|76
|SHADDUP YOU FACE
|Joe Dolce
|75
|These Days
|Powderfinger
|74
|Chained To The Wheel
|The Black Sorrows
|73
|Back In Black
|AC/DC
|72
|Straight Lines
|Silverchair
|71
|Like, Wow - Wipeout
|Hoodoo Gurus
|70
|Deep Water
|Richard Clapton
|69
|Pleasure And Pain
|Divinyls
|68
|Weather With You
|Crowded House
|67
|Standing On The Outside
|Cold Chisel
|66
|Zebra
|The John Butler Trio
|65
|New Sensation
|INXS
|64
|How to Make Gravy
|Paul Kelly
|63
|Jessie's Girl
|Rick Springfield
|62
|Helping Hand
|The Screaming Jets
|61
|Wide Open Road
|The Triffids
|60
|Highway To Hell
|AC/DC
|59
|Onion Skin
|Boom Crash Opera
|58
|I Was Only 19 (A Walk in the Light Green)
|Redgum
|57
|The Dead Heart
|Midnight Oil
|56
|Treaty [Filthy Lucre Radio Remix]
|Yothu Yindi
|55
|Good Times
|INXS & Jimmy Barnes
|54
|Come Said The Boy [Single Version]
|Mondo Rock
|53
|Friday on My Mind
|The Easybeats
|52
|Chemical Heart
|Grinspoon
|51
|Boys Light Up
|Australian Crawl
|50
|Dumb Things
|Paul Kelly and The Messengers
|49
|Black Betty
|Spiderbait
|48
|Cry In Shame [Single Version]
|Johnny Diesel and The Injectors
|47
|All Torn Down
|The Living End
|46
|Better Be Home Soon
|Crowded House
|45
|What You Need
|INXS
|44
|April Sun In Cuba
|Dragon
|43
|Out Of Mind Out Of Sight
|Models
|42
|Amazing
|Alex Lloyd
|41
|Cheap Wine
|Cold Chisel
|40
|True Blue
|John Williamson
|39
|One Word
|Baby Animals
|38
|Funky Town [Single Version]
|Pseudo Echo
|37
|Thunderstruck
|AC/DC
|36
|Black Fingernails Red Wine
|Eskimo Joe
|35
|Need You Tonight
|INXS
|34
|Am I Ever Gonna See Your Face Again (Live) [Clean Edit]
|The Angels
|33
|Throw Your Arms Around Me [Original Version]
|Hunters & Collectors
|32
|I Touch Myself
|Divinyls
|31
|Living in the 70's
|Skyhooks
|30
|Power and the Passion
|Midnight Oil
|29
|Tip Of My Tongue
|Diesel
|28
|Touch
|Noiseworks
|27
|Don't Change
|INXS
|26
|Somebody That I Used to Know
|Gotye feat Kimbra
|25
|It's A Long Way To The Top (If You Wanna Rock 'n' Roll)
|AC/DC
|24
|Sounds Of Then
|GANGgajang
|23
|Tomorrow
|Silverchair
|22
|Solid Rock
|Goanna
|21
|My Happiness
|Powderfinger
|20
|Evie (Parts 1, 2 and 3)
|Stevie Wright
|19
|Flame Trees
|Cold Chisel
|18
|Holy Grail
|Hunters & Collectors
|17
|To Her Door
|Paul Kelly
|16
|Are You Gonna Be My Girl
|Jet
|15
|Don't Dream It's Over
|Crowded House
|14
|Working Class Man
|Jimmy Barnes
|13
|Eagle Rock
|Daddy Cool
|12
|Beds are Burning
|Midnight Oil
|11
|The Horses
|Daryl Braithwaite
|10
|Run To Paradise
|Choirboys
|9
|Down Under
|Men At Work
|8
|Khe Sanh
|Cold Chisel
|7
|Reckless (Don't Be So)
|Australian Crawl
|6
|(Baby I've Got You) On My Mind
|Powderfinger
|5
|Never Tear Us Apart
|INXS
|4
|You Shook Me All Night Long
|AC/DC
|3
|You're The Voice [Single Version]
|John Farnham
|2
|Better
|The Screaming Jets
|1
|Great Southern Land
|Icehouse
