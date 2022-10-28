Triple M Oztober 300 Countdown - THE FULL LIST!

As Oztober draws to a close once more, we stand and salute an epic month of the best music Australia ever made.

Today we played out the final songs of the Oztober 300 Countdown, the ones you voted for and chose to be the top 300 best examples of Aussie rock. And what a list is is!

See below for every single banger. Special congratulations to Icehouse for taking out top spot, securing the most votes to make 'Great Southern Land' the Aussiest rock song according to Triple M Club members.

TRIPLE M'S OZTOBER 300 COUNTDOWN IN FULL

300 Bow River Cold Chisel 299 The Streets Of Your Town The Go Betweens 298 The Honeymoon Is Over The Cruel Sea 297 Oh No Not You Again Australian Crawl 296 T.N.T. AC/DC 295 Breakaway [Album] Big Pig 294 Bittersweet Hoodoo Gurus 293 Be Good Johnny Men At Work 292 Sunsets Powderfinger 291 Marvellous (Radio Edit) The 12th Man 290 Leaps and Bounds Paul Kelly 289 Burn For You INXS 288 Hot Chilli Woman Noiseworks 287 Crazy Icehouse 286 Down Again The Superjesus 285 Soul Kind Of Feeling Dynamic Hepnotics 284 Soul Revival Johnny Diesel and The Injectors 283 Plans Birds Of Tokyo 282 Hit And Run Jo Jo Zep and The Falcons 281 Forgotten Years Midnight Oil 280 The Best Thing Boom Crash Opera 279 One Perfect Day Little Heroes 278 Rollover DJ Jet 277 The Music Goes Round My Head The Saints 276 Painless Baby Animals 275 Now We're Getting Somewhere Crowded House 274 You're So Vain Chocolate Starfish 273 Unguarded Moment The Church 272 Fire and the Flood Vance Joy 271 Driving Wheels Jimmy Barnes 270 Computer Games [Single Version] Mi-Sex 269 By My Side INXS 268 When The River Runs Dry Hunters & Collectors 267 Change In Mood Kids In The Kitchen 266 In The Summertime Thirsty Merc 265 Fall Of Rome James Reyne 264 Rain [Radio Edit] Dragon 263 Lost The Badloves 262 Science Fiction Divinyls 261 Compulsory Hero 1927 260 The Right Time Hoodoo Gurus 259 Barbados Models 258 Take A Long Line The Angels 257 From Little Things Big Things Grow Paul Kelly and The Messengers 256 He's Gonna Step On You Again The Party Boys 255 Can't Help Myself Flowers 254 Songbird Bernard Fanning 253 Kick INXS 252 It's Only The Beginning Deborah Conway 251 Ita Cold Chisel 250 Stimulation Wa Wa Nee 249 Shivers The Screaming Jets 248 If You Leave Me Can I Come Too Mental as Anything 247 Dreamworld Midnight Oil 246 Girls On The Avenue Richard Clapton 245 The Greatest View Silverchair 244 Turn A Blind Eye Hunters & Collectors 243 Australiana Austen Tayshus 242 Mascara [Radio Edit] Killing Heidi 241 World Where You Live Crowded House 240 I Want You Back Hoodoo Gurus 239 As The Days Go By Daryl Braithwaite 238 Polyester Girl Regurgitator 237 Take Me Back Noiseworks 236 Chemistry Mondo Rock 235 That Ain't Bad Ratcat 234 Walls Flowers 233 Devil Inside [Album] INXS 232 Opportunity Pete Murray 231 Don't Tear It Down v.Spy v.Spy 230 Slave James Reyne 229 My Baby Cold Chisel 228 Nothing Too Serious Icehouse 227 Come To Me Diesel 226 Read About It Midnight Oil 225 Dreams Of Ordinary Men Dragon 224 Ego (Is Not a Dirty Word) Skyhooks 223 Where The Wild Roses Grow Nick Cave and Kylie Minogue 222 Do You See What I See Hunters & Collectors 221 Better Than The John Butler Trio 220 Listening Pseudo Echo 219 Choir Girl Cold Chisel 218 Playing To Win Little River Band 217 Listen Like Thieves INXS 216 Modern Girl James Freud 215 Distant Sun Crowded House 214 Send Me An Angel Real Life 213 Tucker's Daughter Ian Moss 212 The Real Thing Russell Morris 211 Downhearted Australian Crawl 210 Torn Natalie Imbruglia 209 Ride The Night Away Jimmy Barnes 208 Pressure Sway Machinations 207 Eve Of Destruction The Screaming Jets 206 The Nips Are Getting Bigger Mental as Anything 205 Love Your Way Powderfinger 204 Way of the World [Single Mix] Max Q 203 We Gotta Get Out Of This Place The Angels 202 We're Going Home Vance Joy 201 Darling It Hurts Paul Kelly and The Coloured Girls 200 Shape I'm In Jo Jo Zep and The Falcons 199 I'm Still On Your Side Jimmy Barnes 198 Monsters Something For Kate 197 Great Wall Boom Crash Opera 196 King Of The Mountain Midnight Oil 195 Heaven (Must Be There) Eurogliders 194 Come Anytime Hoodoo Gurus 193 Miss You Love Silverchair 192 You Got Nothing I Want Cold Chisel 191 Hammerhead James Reyne 190 Better Get A Lawyer The Cruel Sea 189 Love In Motion Icehouse 188 Catch My Disease Ben Lee 187 Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap AC/DC 186 Sister Madly Crowded House 185 50 Years Uncanny X-Men 184 Where Do You Go? Hunters & Collectors 183 Hungry Town Big Pig 182 Better Days Pete Murray 181 Kiss The Dirt (Falling Down The Mountain) INXS 180 Overkill Men At Work 179 Early Warning Baby Animals 178 You'll Never Know 1927 177 No Lies Noiseworks 176 Howzat Sherbet 175 Pick You Up Powderfinger 174 Counting The Beat The Swingers 173 Lay Down Your Guns Jimmy Barnes 172 Look What You've Done Jet 171 Nude School Painters and Dockers 170 Almost With You The Church 169 1000 Miles Away Hoodoo Gurus 168 Anchor Birds Of Tokyo 167 Mean To Me Crowded House 166 Leaving Home Jebediah 165 What About Me Moving Pictures 164 I'd Die To Be With You Tonight Jimmy Barnes 163 Who Listens To The Radio The Sports 162 One Crowded Hour Augie March 161 Kosciusko Midnight Oil 160 Man Overboard Do Ré Mi 159 Man Alive Diesel 158 Alone With You The Sunnyboys 157 Never Let Me Go The Black Sorrows 156 Gimme Some Lovin' GANGgajang 155 Dancing In The Storm Boom Crash Opera 154 So Beautiful Pete Murray 153 I Send A Message INXS 152 Young Years Dragon 151 Most People I Know Think That I'm Crazy Billy Thorpe and the Aztecs 150 Too Much Aint Enough Love Jimmy Barnes 149 Sweet Disposition The Temper Trap 148 Errol Australian Crawl 147 Fall At Your Feet Crowded House 146 Current Stand Kids In The Kitchen 145 D.A.F. Powderfinger 144 Forever Now Cold Chisel 143 Mountain Chocolate Starfish 142 When The Generals Talk Midnight Oil 141 If I Could 1927 140 White Noise The Living End 139 I Hear Motion Models 138 Under The Milky Way The Church 137 Three Dimensions Something For Kate 136 What's My Scene Hoodoo Gurus 135 Weir Killing Heidi 134 One Summer Daryl Braithwaite 133 Carry On Motor Ace 132 Who Made Who AC/DC 131 Locked Out Crowded House 130 No Say In It Machinations 129 Razor's Edge Goanna 128 Suicide Blonde INXS 127 Blow Up The Pokies (I Wish I...) The Whitlams 126 Electric Blue Icehouse 125 Shipping Steel Cold Chisel 124 Lanterns Birds Of Tokyo 123 Things Don't Seem Australian Crawl 122 A Beat For You Pseudo Echo 121 Ana's Song (Open Fire) Silverchair 120 Don't Need Love Johnny Diesel and The Injectors 119 Harley and Rose The Black Sorrows 118 We Can't Be Beaten Rose Tattoo 117 Before too long Paul Kelly and The Coloured Girls 116 Stayin' Alive Bee Gees 115 Saturday Night Cold Chisel 114 Don't Go Now Ratcat 113 Who Can It Be Now Men At Work 112 Already Gone Powderfinger 111 Just Like Fire Would The Saints 110 20 Good Reasons Thirsty Merc 109 Blue Sky Mine Midnight Oil 108 Motor's Too Fast James Reyne 107 From The Sea Eskimo Joe 106 No Secrets The Angels 105 Something So Strong Crowded House 104 Horror Movie Skyhooks 103 Disappear INXS 102 Hey Little Girl Icehouse 101 Miss Freelove '69 Hoodoo Gurus 100 Wish You Well Bernard Fanning 99 Pressure Down John Farnham 98 Boys In Town Divinyls 97 Riptide Vance Joy 96 That's When I Think Of You 1927 95 Let's Make It Last All Night Jimmy Barnes 94 Be Alright Dean Lewis 93 Original Sin INXS 92 Father's Day Weddings Parties Anything 91 Shoot To Thrill AC/DC 90 Feeler Pete Murray 89 Short Memory Midnight Oil 88 Live It Up Mental as Anything 87 Passenger Powderfinger 86 A Pub With No Beer Slim Dusty 85 We Can Get Together Flowers 84 No Aphrodisiac The Whitlams 83 No Second Prize Jimmy Barnes 82 Scar Missy Higgins 81 U.S. Forces Midnight Oil 80 It's Only Natural Crowded House 79 Gravity The Superjesus 78 When the War Is Over Cold Chisel 77 Mystify INXS 76 SHADDUP YOU FACE Joe Dolce 75 These Days Powderfinger 74 Chained To The Wheel The Black Sorrows 73 Back In Black AC/DC 72 Straight Lines Silverchair 71 Like, Wow - Wipeout Hoodoo Gurus 70 Deep Water Richard Clapton 69 Pleasure And Pain Divinyls 68 Weather With You Crowded House 67 Standing On The Outside Cold Chisel 66 Zebra The John Butler Trio 65 New Sensation INXS 64 How to Make Gravy Paul Kelly 63 Jessie's Girl Rick Springfield 62 Helping Hand The Screaming Jets 61 Wide Open Road The Triffids 60 Highway To Hell AC/DC 59 Onion Skin Boom Crash Opera 58 I Was Only 19 (A Walk in the Light Green) Redgum 57 The Dead Heart Midnight Oil 56 Treaty [Filthy Lucre Radio Remix] Yothu Yindi 55 Good Times INXS & Jimmy Barnes 54 Come Said The Boy [Single Version] Mondo Rock 53 Friday on My Mind The Easybeats 52 Chemical Heart Grinspoon 51 Boys Light Up Australian Crawl 50 Dumb Things Paul Kelly and The Messengers 49 Black Betty Spiderbait 48 Cry In Shame [Single Version] Johnny Diesel and The Injectors 47 All Torn Down The Living End 46 Better Be Home Soon Crowded House 45 What You Need INXS 44 April Sun In Cuba Dragon 43 Out Of Mind Out Of Sight Models 42 Amazing Alex Lloyd 41 Cheap Wine Cold Chisel 40 True Blue John Williamson 39 One Word Baby Animals 38 Funky Town [Single Version] Pseudo Echo 37 Thunderstruck AC/DC 36 Black Fingernails Red Wine Eskimo Joe 35 Need You Tonight INXS 34 Am I Ever Gonna See Your Face Again (Live) [Clean Edit] The Angels 33 Throw Your Arms Around Me [Original Version] Hunters & Collectors 32 I Touch Myself Divinyls 31 Living in the 70's Skyhooks 30 Power and the Passion Midnight Oil 29 Tip Of My Tongue Diesel 28 Touch Noiseworks 27 Don't Change INXS 26 Somebody That I Used to Know Gotye feat Kimbra 25 It's A Long Way To The Top (If You Wanna Rock 'n' Roll) AC/DC 24 Sounds Of Then GANGgajang 23 Tomorrow Silverchair 22 Solid Rock Goanna 21 My Happiness Powderfinger 20 Evie (Parts 1, 2 and 3) Stevie Wright 19 Flame Trees Cold Chisel 18 Holy Grail Hunters & Collectors 17 To Her Door Paul Kelly 16 Are You Gonna Be My Girl Jet 15 Don't Dream It's Over Crowded House 14 Working Class Man Jimmy Barnes 13 Eagle Rock Daddy Cool 12 Beds are Burning Midnight Oil 11 The Horses Daryl Braithwaite 10 Run To Paradise Choirboys 9 Down Under Men At Work 8 Khe Sanh Cold Chisel 7 Reckless (Don't Be So) Australian Crawl 6 (Baby I've Got You) On My Mind Powderfinger 5 Never Tear Us Apart INXS 4 You Shook Me All Night Long AC/DC 3 You're The Voice [Single Version] John Farnham 2 Better The Screaming Jets 1 Great Southern Land Icehouse

