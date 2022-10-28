Triple M Oztober Countdown - THE FULL LIST!

As Oztober draws to a close once more, we stand and salute an epic month of the best music Australia ever made.

Today we played out the final songs of the Oztober 300 Countdown, the ones you voted for and chose to be the top 300 best examples of Aussie hits. And what a list is is!

See below for every single banger. Special congratulations to John Farnham for taking out top spot, securing the most votes to make 'You're The Voice' the Aussiest greatest hit song according to Triple M Club members.

TRIPLE M'S OZTOBER COUNTDOWN IN FULL

300 Bow River Cold Chisel 299 On A Night Like This Kylie Minogue 298 Almost With You The Church 297 Missing Piece Vance Joy 296 Dreamworld Midnight Oil 295 Never Miss Your Water Diesel 294 Catch Me I'm Falling Real Life 293 My Obsession Icehouse 292 From The Sea Eskimo Joe 291 Oh No Not You Again Australian Crawl 290 Great Wall Boom Crash Opera 289 Hurtless Dean Lewis 288 Gimme Some Lovin' GANGgajang 287 The Right Time Hoodoo Gurus 286 Carry On Motor Ace 285 Marvellous (Radio Edit) The 12th Man 284 Forever Now Cold Chisel 283 Locked Out Crowded House 282 Turn A Blind Eye Hunters & Collectors 281 Physical Olivia Newton John 280 Lost And Running Powderfinger 279 We Will Together Eurogliders 278 Disappear INXS 277 Love In Motion Icehouse 276 Gravity Superjesus 275 Love Is In The Air John Paul Young 274 Darling It Hurts Paul Kelly and The Coloured Girls 273 Celebration Dragon 272 Someday Someday Thirsty Merc 271 Ride The Night Away Jimmy Barnes 270 Break Me, Shake Me Savage Garden 269 Downhearted Australian Crawl 268 The Best Thing Boom Crash Opera 267 Let's Groove CBD 266 Thunderstruck AC/DC 265 Summer Of '81 Mondo Rock 264 Not Pretty Enough Kasey Chambers 263 Burn For You INXS 262 Eve Of Destruction The Screaming Jets 261 Man Overboard Do Ré Mi 260 Sweet Disposition The Temper Trap 259 When The River Runs Dry Hunters & Collectors 258 Pressure Sway Machinations 257 Shape I'm In Jo Jo Zep and The Falcons 256 Come Anytime Hoodoo Gurus 255 Current Stand Kids In The Kitchen 254 Fall At Your Feet Crowded House 253 Walls Flowers 252 Lost The Badloves 251 Chemistry Mondo Rock 250 Soul Revival Johnny Diesel and The Injectors 249 Songbird Bernard Fanning 248 Modern Girl James Freud 247 Telephone Booth Ian Moss 246 Good Lord Birds Of Tokyo 245 Playing To Win Little River Band 244 Slave James Reyne 243 Devil Inside INXS 242 One Crowded Hour Augie March 241 Early Warning Baby Animals 240 If You Leave Me Can I Come Too Mental as Anything 239 Nothing Too Serious Icehouse 238 Not A Day Goes By Rick Price 237 Now We're Getting Somewhere Crowded House 236 Science Fiction Divinyls 235 7 Minutes Dean Lewis 234 Breakaway Big Pig 233 When the War Is Over Cold Chisel 232 Happy Birthday Helen Things Of Stone & Wood 231 Hold Onto Me The Black Sorrows 230 Ego (Is Not a Dirty Word) Skyhooks 229 From Little Things Big Things Grow Paul Kelly and The Messengers 228 Fall Of Rome James Reyne 227 The Streets Of Your Town The Go Betweens 226 Come To Me Diesel 225 Alone With You The Sunnyboys 224 By My Side INXS 223 Unguarded Moment The Church 222 Crying In The Chapel Peter Blakely 221 No Aphrodisiac The Whitlams 220 Overkill Men At Work 219 I'm Still On Your Side Jimmy Barnes 218 Geronimo Sheppard 217 Can't Help Myself Flowers 216 Sister Madly Crowded House 215 These Days Powderfinger 214 Australiana Austen Tayshus 213 Do You See What I See Hunters & Collectors 212 Everytime You Cry John Farnham & Human Nature 211 Cool World Mondo Rock 210 Fire and the Flood Vance Joy 209 You'll Never Know 1927 208 Things Don't Seem Australian Crawl 207 Hold Me In Your Arms Southern Sons 206 Kick INXS 205 In The Summertime Thirsty Merc 204 One Perfect Day Little Heroes 203 Dreams Of Ordinary Men Dragon 202 Opportunity Pete Murray 201 Hit And Run Jo Jo Zep and The Falcons 200 Forgotten Years Midnight Oil 199 Better Than The John Butler Trio 198 Suddenly Angry Anderson 197 I Hear Motion Models 196 It's Only The Beginning Deborah Conway 195 Ita Cold Chisel 194 Age Of Reason John Farnham 193 Mascara [Radio Edit] Killing Heidi 192 Hammerhead James Reyne 191 Who Listens To The Radio The Sports 190 World Where You Live Crowded House 189 Affirmation Savage Garden 188 We Gotta Get Out Of This Place The Angels 187 Mountain Chocolate Starfish 186 I Send A Message INXS 185 What About Me Shannon Noll 184 Hungry Town Big Pig 183 Man Alive Diesel 182 Blue Day Mi-Sex 181 Driving Wheels Jimmy Barnes 180 Plans Birds Of Tokyo 179 Rain [Radio Edit] Dragon 178 Compulsory Hero 1927 177 1000 Miles Away Hoodoo Gurus 176 Girls On The Avenue Richard Clapton 175 Change In Mood Kids In The Kitchen 174 We're Going Home Vance Joy 173 King Of The Mountain Midnight Oil 172 The Real Thing Russell Morris 171 Leaps and Bounds Paul Kelly 170 Never Let Me Go The Black Sorrows 169 Errol Australian Crawl 168 A Beat For You Pseudo Echo 167 Better Days Pete Murray 166 Too Much Aint Enough Love Jimmy Barnes 165 Dancing In The Storm Boom Crash Opera 164 Mean To Me Crowded House 163 20 Good Reasons Thirsty Merc 162 Stimulation Wa Wa Nee 161 Where Do You Go? Hunters & Collectors 160 The Nips Are Getting Bigger Mental as Anything 159 Kiss The Dirt (Falling Down The Mountain) INXS 158 Resolution Matt Corby 157 What's My Scene Hoodoo Gurus 156 Heaven (Must Be There) Eurogliders 155 Pick You Up Powderfinger 154 Shaddup You Face Joe Dolce 153 Tucker's Daughter Ian Moss 152 Painless Baby Animals 151 Hey Little Girl Icehouse 150 Catch My Disease Ben Lee 149 Be Good Johnny Men At Work 148 Don't Need Love Johnny Diesel and The Injectors 147 Even When I'm Sleeping Leonardo's Bride 146 Horror Movie Skyhooks 145 Mystify INXS 144 Day Drunk Morgan Evans 143 Under The Milky Way The Church 142 Counting The Beat The Swingers 141 That's Freedom John Farnham 140 No Second Prize Jimmy Barnes 139 Anchor Birds Of Tokyo 138 No Say In It Machinations 137 Shivers Screaming Jets 136 Bedroom Eyes Kate Ceberano 135 U.S. Forces Midnight Oil 134 Harley and Rose The Black Sorrows 133 Weir Killing Heidi 132 50 Years Uncanny X-Men 131 Listen Like Thieves INXS 130 Distant Sun Crowded House 129 Computer Games [Single Version] Mi-Sex 128 Saturday Night Cold Chisel 127 Get Set Taxiride 126 As The Days Go By Daryl Braithwaite 125 Like, Wow - Wipeout Hoodoo Gurus 124 Buses And Trains Bachelor Girl 123 Most People I Know Think That I'm Crazy Billy Thorpe and the Aztecs 122 No Lies Noiseworks 121 Look What You've Done Jet 120 Just Like Fire Would the Saints 119 Who Can It Be Now Men At Work 118 Cry In Shame [Single Version] Johnny Diesel and The Injectors 117 Howzat Sherbet 116 Before Too long Paul Kelly and The Coloured Girls 115 Where The Wild Roses Grow Nick Cave & Kylie Minogue 114 Original Sin INXS 113 That's When I Think Of You 1927 112 Sunsets Powderfinger 111 Soul Kind Of Feeling Dynamic Hepnotics 110 Choir Girl Cold Chisel 109 The Honeymoon Is Over The Cruel Sea 108 Crazy Icehouse 107 Boys In Town Divinyls 106 Coming Home Sheppard 105 Onion Skin Boom Crash Opera 104 Razor's Edge Goanna 103 Blue Sky Mine Midnight Oil 102 Listening Pseudo Echo 101 Be Alright Dean Lewis 100 Good Times INXS & Jimmy Barnes 99 Deep Water Richard Clapton 98 We Can Get Together Flowers 97 It's Only Natural Crowded House 96 Motor's Too Fast James Reyne 95 I Want You Savage Garden 94 Come Said The Boy [Single Version] Mondo Rock 93 Miss Freelove '69 Hoodoo Gurus 92 A Pub With No Beer Slim Dusty 91 Pleasure And Pain Divinyls 90 Lanterns Birds Of Tokyo 89 Dumb Things Paul Kelly and The Messengers 88 You're So Vain Chocolate Starfish 87 Flame Trees Cold Chisel 86 Electric Blue Icehouse 85 Zebra The John Butler Trio 84 What You Need INXS 83 Spinning Around Kylie Minogue 82 Young Years Dragon 81 Friday on My Mind The Easybeats 80 Brother Matt Corby 79 Something So Strong Crowded House 78 One Word Baby Animals 77 What About Me Moving Pictures 76 Chained To The Wheel The Black Sorrows 75 My Happiness Powderfinger 74 Two Strong Hearts John Farnham 73 So Beautiful Pete Murray 72 Who Made Who AC/DC 71 Way Out West James Reyne & James Blundell 70 Jessie's Girl Rick Springfield 69 Riptide Vance Joy 68 I'd Die To Be With You Tonight Jimmy Barnes 67 Torn Natalie Imbruglia 66 Barbados Models 65 Am I Ever Gonna See Your Face Again (Live) [Clean Edit] The Angels 64 Father's Day Weddings Parties Anything 63 Need You Tonight INXS 62 How to Make Gravy Paul Kelly 61 Send Me An Angel Real Life 60 Helping Hand The Screaming Jets 59 If I Could 1927 58 Wish You Well Bernard Fanning 57 Touch Noiseworks 56 Living in the 70's Skyhooks 55 Weather With You Crowded House 54 Power and the Passion Midnight Oil 53 One Summer Daryl Braithwaite 52 Black Fingernails Red Wine Eskimo Joe 51 I Was Only 19 (A Walk in the Light Green) Redgum 50 Are You Gonna Be My Girl Jet 49 Pressure Down John Farnham 48 I Touch Myself Divinyls 47 Out Of Mind Out Of Sight Models 46 April Sun In Cuba Dragon 45 The Dead Heart Midnight Oil 44 Scar Missy Higgins 43 Standing On The Outside Cold Chisel 42 Truly Madly Deeply Savage Garden 41 New Sensation INXS 40 Live It Up Mental as Anything 39 True Blue John Williamson 38 Boys Light Up Australian Crawl 37 Straight Lines Silverchair 36 Better Be Home Soon Crowded House 35 It's A Long Way To The Top (If You Wanna Rock 'n' Roll) AC/DC 34 Heart In Danger Southern Sons 33 Throw Your Arms Around Me [Original Version] Hunters & Collectors 32 Stayin' Alive Bee Gees 31 Run To Paradise Choirboys 30 Amazing Alex Lloyd 29 Solid Rock Goanna 28 Funky Town [Single Version] Pseudo Echo 27 Tip Of My Tongue Diesel 26 Working Class Man Jimmy Barnes 25 Forever Young Youth group 24 Beds are Burning Midnight Oil 23 Evie (Parts 1, 2 and 3) Stevie Wright 22 Sounds Of Then GANGgajang 21 Don't Change INXS 20 Treaty [Filthy Lucre Radio Remix] Yothu Yindi 19 Take Me Back Noiseworks 18 Somebody That I Used to Know Gotye feat Kimbra 17 To Her Door Paul Kelly 16 Holy Grail Hunters & Collectors 15 Don't Dream It's Over Crowded House 14 Cheap Wine Cold Chisel 13 Can't Get You Out Of My Head Kyllie Minogue 12 Eagle Rock Daddy Cool 11 Reckless (Don't Be So) Australian Crawl 10 (Baby I've Got You) On My Mind Powderfinger 9 Great Southern Land Icehouse 8 To The Moon And Back Savage Garden 7 Never Tear Us Apart INXS 6 Better The Screaming Jets 5 Down Under Men At Work 4 Khe Sanh Cold Chisel 3 The Horses Daryl Braithwaite 2 You Shook Me All Night Long AC/DC 1 You're The Voice [Single Version] John Farnham



