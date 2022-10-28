Triple M Oztober Countdown - THE FULL LIST!

From Cold Chisel To John Farnham

As Oztober draws to a close once more, we stand and salute an epic month of the best music Australia ever made.

Today we played out the final songs of the Oztober 300 Countdown, the ones you voted for and chose to be the top 300 best examples of Aussie hits. And what a list is is! 

See below for every single banger. Special congratulations to John Farnham for taking out top spot, securing the most votes to make 'You're The Voice' the Aussiest greatest hit song according to Triple M Club members. 

TRIPLE M'S OZTOBER COUNTDOWN IN FULL

300Bow RiverCold Chisel
299On A Night Like ThisKylie Minogue
298Almost With YouThe Church
297Missing PieceVance Joy
296DreamworldMidnight Oil
295Never Miss Your WaterDiesel
294Catch Me I'm FallingReal Life
293My ObsessionIcehouse
292From The SeaEskimo Joe
291Oh No Not You AgainAustralian Crawl
290Great WallBoom Crash Opera
289HurtlessDean Lewis
288Gimme Some Lovin'GANGgajang
287The Right TimeHoodoo Gurus
286Carry OnMotor Ace
285Marvellous (Radio Edit)The 12th Man
284Forever NowCold Chisel
283Locked OutCrowded House
282Turn A Blind EyeHunters & Collectors
281PhysicalOlivia Newton John
280Lost And RunningPowderfinger
279We Will TogetherEurogliders
278DisappearINXS
277Love In MotionIcehouse
276GravitySuperjesus
275Love Is In The AirJohn Paul Young
274Darling It HurtsPaul Kelly and The Coloured Girls
273CelebrationDragon
272Someday SomedayThirsty Merc
271Ride The Night AwayJimmy Barnes
270Break Me, Shake MeSavage Garden
269DownheartedAustralian Crawl
268The Best ThingBoom Crash Opera
267Let's GrooveCBD
266ThunderstruckAC/DC
265Summer Of '81Mondo Rock
264Not Pretty EnoughKasey Chambers
263Burn For YouINXS
262Eve Of DestructionThe Screaming Jets
261Man OverboardDo Ré Mi
260Sweet DispositionThe Temper Trap
259When The River Runs DryHunters & Collectors
258Pressure SwayMachinations
257Shape I'm InJo Jo Zep and The Falcons
256Come AnytimeHoodoo Gurus
255Current StandKids In The Kitchen
254Fall At Your FeetCrowded House
253WallsFlowers
252LostThe Badloves
251ChemistryMondo Rock
250Soul RevivalJohnny Diesel and The Injectors
249SongbirdBernard Fanning
248Modern GirlJames Freud
247Telephone BoothIan Moss
246Good LordBirds Of Tokyo
245Playing To WinLittle River Band
244SlaveJames Reyne
243Devil Inside INXS
242One Crowded HourAugie March
241Early WarningBaby Animals
240If You Leave Me Can I Come TooMental as Anything
239Nothing Too SeriousIcehouse
238Not A Day Goes ByRick Price
237Now We're Getting SomewhereCrowded House
236Science FictionDivinyls
2357 MinutesDean Lewis
234BreakawayBig Pig
233When the War Is OverCold Chisel
232Happy Birthday HelenThings Of Stone & Wood
231Hold Onto MeThe Black Sorrows
230Ego (Is Not a Dirty Word)Skyhooks
229From Little Things Big Things GrowPaul Kelly and The Messengers
228Fall Of RomeJames Reyne
227The Streets Of Your TownThe Go Betweens
226Come To MeDiesel
225Alone With YouThe Sunnyboys
224By My SideINXS
223Unguarded MomentThe Church
222Crying In The ChapelPeter Blakely
221No AphrodisiacThe Whitlams
220OverkillMen At Work
219I'm Still On Your SideJimmy Barnes
218GeronimoSheppard
217Can't Help MyselfFlowers
216Sister MadlyCrowded House
215These DaysPowderfinger
214AustralianaAusten Tayshus
213Do You See What I SeeHunters & Collectors
212Everytime You CryJohn Farnham & Human Nature
211Cool WorldMondo Rock
210Fire and the FloodVance Joy
209You'll Never Know1927
208Things Don't SeemAustralian Crawl
207Hold Me In Your ArmsSouthern Sons
206KickINXS
205In The SummertimeThirsty Merc
204One Perfect DayLittle Heroes
203Dreams Of Ordinary MenDragon
202OpportunityPete Murray
201Hit And RunJo Jo Zep and The Falcons
200Forgotten YearsMidnight Oil
199Better ThanThe John Butler Trio
198SuddenlyAngry Anderson
197I Hear MotionModels
196It's Only The BeginningDeborah Conway
195ItaCold Chisel
194Age Of ReasonJohn Farnham
193Mascara [Radio Edit]Killing Heidi
192HammerheadJames Reyne
191Who Listens To The RadioThe Sports
190World Where You LiveCrowded House
189AffirmationSavage Garden
188We Gotta Get Out Of This PlaceThe Angels
187MountainChocolate Starfish
186I Send A MessageINXS
185What About MeShannon Noll
184Hungry TownBig Pig
183Man AliveDiesel
182Blue DayMi-Sex
181Driving WheelsJimmy Barnes
180PlansBirds Of Tokyo
179Rain [Radio Edit]Dragon
178Compulsory Hero1927
1771000 Miles AwayHoodoo Gurus
176Girls On The AvenueRichard Clapton
175Change In MoodKids In The Kitchen
174We're Going HomeVance Joy
173King Of The MountainMidnight Oil
172The Real ThingRussell Morris
171Leaps and BoundsPaul Kelly
170Never Let Me GoThe Black Sorrows
169ErrolAustralian Crawl
168A Beat For YouPseudo Echo
167Better DaysPete Murray
166Too Much Aint Enough LoveJimmy Barnes
165Dancing In The StormBoom Crash Opera
164Mean To MeCrowded House
16320 Good ReasonsThirsty Merc
162StimulationWa Wa Nee
161Where Do You Go?Hunters & Collectors
160The Nips Are Getting BiggerMental as Anything
159Kiss The Dirt (Falling Down The Mountain)INXS
158ResolutionMatt Corby
157What's My SceneHoodoo Gurus
156Heaven (Must Be There)Eurogliders
155Pick You UpPowderfinger
154Shaddup You FaceJoe Dolce
153Tucker's DaughterIan Moss
152PainlessBaby Animals
151Hey Little GirlIcehouse
150Catch My DiseaseBen Lee
149Be Good JohnnyMen At Work
148Don't Need LoveJohnny Diesel and The Injectors
147Even When I'm SleepingLeonardo's Bride
146Horror MovieSkyhooks
145MystifyINXS
144Day DrunkMorgan Evans
143Under The Milky WayThe Church
142Counting The BeatThe Swingers
141That's FreedomJohn Farnham
140No Second PrizeJimmy Barnes
139AnchorBirds Of Tokyo
138No Say In ItMachinations
137ShiversScreaming Jets
136Bedroom EyesKate Ceberano
135U.S. ForcesMidnight Oil
134Harley and RoseThe Black Sorrows
133WeirKilling Heidi
13250 YearsUncanny X-Men
131Listen Like ThievesINXS
130Distant SunCrowded House
129Computer Games [Single Version]Mi-Sex
128Saturday NightCold Chisel
127Get SetTaxiride
126As The Days Go ByDaryl Braithwaite
125Like, Wow - WipeoutHoodoo Gurus
124Buses And TrainsBachelor Girl
123Most People I Know Think That I'm CrazyBilly Thorpe and the Aztecs
122No LiesNoiseworks
121Look What You've DoneJet
120Just Like Fire Wouldthe Saints
119Who Can It Be NowMen At Work
118Cry In Shame [Single Version]Johnny Diesel and The Injectors
117HowzatSherbet
116Before Too longPaul Kelly and The Coloured Girls
115Where The Wild Roses GrowNick Cave & Kylie Minogue
114Original SinINXS
113That's When I Think Of You1927
112SunsetsPowderfinger
111Soul Kind Of FeelingDynamic Hepnotics
110Choir GirlCold Chisel
109The Honeymoon Is OverThe Cruel Sea
108CrazyIcehouse
107Boys In TownDivinyls
106Coming HomeSheppard
105Onion SkinBoom Crash Opera
104Razor's EdgeGoanna
103Blue Sky MineMidnight Oil
102ListeningPseudo Echo
101Be AlrightDean Lewis
100Good TimesINXS & Jimmy Barnes
99Deep WaterRichard Clapton
98We Can Get TogetherFlowers
97It's Only NaturalCrowded House
96Motor's Too FastJames Reyne
95I Want YouSavage Garden
94Come Said The Boy [Single Version]Mondo Rock
93Miss Freelove '69Hoodoo Gurus
92A Pub With No BeerSlim Dusty
91Pleasure And PainDivinyls
90LanternsBirds Of Tokyo
89Dumb ThingsPaul Kelly and The Messengers
88You're So VainChocolate Starfish
87Flame TreesCold Chisel
86Electric BlueIcehouse
85ZebraThe John Butler Trio
84What You NeedINXS
83Spinning AroundKylie Minogue
82Young YearsDragon
81Friday on My MindThe Easybeats
80BrotherMatt Corby
79Something So StrongCrowded House
78One WordBaby Animals
77What About MeMoving Pictures
76Chained To The WheelThe Black Sorrows
75My HappinessPowderfinger
74Two Strong HeartsJohn Farnham
73So BeautifulPete Murray
72Who Made WhoAC/DC
71Way Out WestJames Reyne & James Blundell
70Jessie's GirlRick Springfield
69RiptideVance Joy
68I'd Die To Be With You TonightJimmy Barnes
67TornNatalie Imbruglia
66BarbadosModels
65Am I Ever Gonna See Your Face Again (Live) [Clean Edit]The Angels
64Father's DayWeddings Parties Anything
63Need You TonightINXS
62How to Make GravyPaul Kelly
61Send Me An AngelReal Life
60Helping HandThe Screaming Jets
59If I Could1927
58Wish You WellBernard Fanning
57TouchNoiseworks
56Living in the 70'sSkyhooks
55Weather With YouCrowded House
54Power and the PassionMidnight Oil
53One SummerDaryl Braithwaite
52Black Fingernails Red WineEskimo Joe
51I Was Only 19 (A Walk in the Light Green)Redgum
50Are You Gonna Be My GirlJet
49Pressure DownJohn Farnham
48I Touch MyselfDivinyls
47Out Of Mind Out Of SightModels
46April Sun In Cuba Dragon
45The Dead HeartMidnight Oil
44ScarMissy Higgins
43Standing On The OutsideCold Chisel
42Truly Madly DeeplySavage Garden
41New SensationINXS
40Live It UpMental as Anything
39True BlueJohn Williamson
38Boys Light UpAustralian Crawl
37Straight LinesSilverchair
36Better Be Home SoonCrowded House
35It's A Long Way To The Top (If You Wanna Rock 'n' Roll)AC/DC
34Heart In DangerSouthern Sons
33Throw Your Arms Around Me [Original Version]Hunters & Collectors
32Stayin' AliveBee Gees
31Run To ParadiseChoirboys
30AmazingAlex Lloyd
29Solid RockGoanna
28Funky Town [Single Version]Pseudo Echo
27Tip Of My TongueDiesel
26Working Class ManJimmy Barnes
25Forever YoungYouth group
24Beds are BurningMidnight Oil
23Evie (Parts 1, 2 and 3)Stevie Wright
22Sounds Of ThenGANGgajang
21Don't ChangeINXS
20Treaty [Filthy Lucre Radio Remix]Yothu Yindi
19Take Me BackNoiseworks
18Somebody That I Used to KnowGotye feat Kimbra
17To Her DoorPaul Kelly
16Holy GrailHunters & Collectors
15Don't Dream It's OverCrowded House
14Cheap WineCold Chisel
13Can't Get You Out Of My HeadKyllie Minogue
12Eagle RockDaddy Cool
11Reckless (Don't Be So)Australian Crawl
10(Baby I've Got You) On My MindPowderfinger
9Great Southern LandIcehouse
8To The Moon And BackSavage Garden
7Never Tear Us ApartINXS
6BetterThe Screaming Jets
5Down UnderMen At Work
4Khe SanhCold Chisel
3The HorsesDaryl Braithwaite
2You Shook Me All Night LongAC/DC
1You're The Voice [Single Version]John Farnham


28 October 2022

