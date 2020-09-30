Triple M Pays Tribute To Helen Reddy

Following the news of the passing of Australian music hero Helen Reddy yesterday, Triple M paid tribute to the late icon.

Having grown up in show business in Australia, Helen Reddy relocated to New York, as a single Mum and carved a new career for herself, leading the way for Australian entertainers.

Listen to the touching tribute:





Helen Reddy passed away at her home in California, age 78.



Re-live the life of Helen Reddy in the biopic, I Am Woman, available on Stan.





For all that matters in Triple M Rock News this week:

Stay across all the latest news and interviews with our best of Triple M Rock playlist!

Get the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play so you never miss our best stuff!