Triple M Pays Tribute To Helen Reddy

Following the news of the passing of Australian music hero Helen Reddy yesterday, Triple M paid tribute to the late icon.

Having grown up in show business in Australia, Helen Reddy relocated to New York, as a single Mum and carved a new career for herself, leading the way for Australian entertainers.

Helen Reddy passed away at her home in California, age 78.


Re-live the life of Helen Reddy in the biopic, I Am Woman, available on Stan. 

Cassie Walker

14 hours ago

Article by:

Cassie Walker

