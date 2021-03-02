Triple M Pays Tribute To Michael Gudinski

It's a sad day in Australian music, particularly here at Triple M of the news that music industry legend and mate of the station Michael Gudinski has passed away.

Announcing the news on air, Triple M's Head of Rock Shaun Van Gough described him "he gave so many bands their start. He was a force of nature".

Listen:



From first touring with Bon Scott, to the band that brought soul back into music The Teskey Brothers, we look at Michael's career:





With Triple M Sydney's Becko remembering some wild stories, flying across the world to impress Aerosmith, touring with Jimmy Barnes and more.

Listen:



With Triple M Melbourne's Rosie emotional reaction to his loss, listen:



And you, our Triple M family shared your own stories, stating; "he stood right at the side like a proud father" talking about his presence at every gig he put on.

Listen:



Although he's a key part of the world music industry, the Rush Hour remembered his involvement of the Australian sport industry, in particular his love for the Saints.

Listen:

Always cheeky and always pushing his mushroom artists, one of our favourite quotes from Michael is; "Triple M stands for more Mushroom Music", so Michael we are.

Today we're playing more Mushroom Music.

Michael Gudinski, 1952 - 2021