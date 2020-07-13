Triple M Played A Role In The Teskey Brothers International Success

Following the huge success of The Teskey Brothers music and career, Mushroom Records have released a podcast, 180 Grams about the story of the band.

Reasonably unknown before their performance on Triple M's Live From Eddie's Desk two years ago, the podcast reveals Victorian band's performance caught the attention of international record executives, therefore showcasing them on a world wide platform. The podcast tells the story of how this happened:

"A colleague of mine sent me a very mysterious link saying "Have you come across this" it was a live video of the band performing Pain & Misery" and as they say the rest is history.

Listen to the full interview with The Teskey Brothers Josh Teskey about the journey:



180 Grams is out now, more info here





